Los Tigres del Norte Lead Singer Shares COVID-19 Guidance for Essential Workers & Migrant Community

SACRAMENTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COVID–Joining the urgent battle to slow the spread of COVID-19 in California’s immigrant communities, which becomes even more urgent during this historic heatwave and wildfire season, a new Spanish-language episode of InformaGente features Jorge Hernandez, lead singer of the international music sensation Los Tigres del Norte, and Rosaicela Estrada, a healthcare “promotora” with Listos California partner El Sol Neighborhood Education Center.

Hernandez talked to Estrada to share critical tips to improve the health and safety of essential workers in the Central Valley and across the state, as well as how to seek medical care regardless of immigration status and the importance of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“Many people think that either ‘It’s not going to hit me, or I’m young or, no, it’s not going to happen to me,’ but that’s where we are wrong,” Estrada told Hernandez during the InformaGente conversation. “That’s where we have to take care of ourselves and we have to take those steps for ourselves, for our family, for those around us, for everyone.”

InformaGente is produced in English and in Spanish by Listos California, the statewide disaster preparedness campaign anchored in the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), in partnership with two leading national Latino organizations, the National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts (NHFA), and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

Detailed information for workers throughout the state and other helpful tips and tools are available in English at covid19.ca.gov and in Spanish at covid19.ca.gov/es. Additional worker information is also available in both languages at dir.ca.gov.

To know when the next installment of InformaGente becomes available, please follow us on social media.

As parts of the state are facing the threat of wildfires, we would like to share an earlier InformaGente episode featuring Monica Vargas, public information officer for the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), and actress Melissa Barrera to reinforce the five steps for emergency preparedness.

The Listos California Emergency Preparedness Campaign is an effort based on an investment of public funds by Governor Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers, to ready our most vulnerable populations for disasters like wildfires, earthquakes and floods, and now public health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic, before disasters strike. The campaign – which is led by co-chairs Karen Baker and Justin Knighten – is anchored at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).

