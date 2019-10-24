LULAC National Education Service Centers Inc. Announces ExxonMobil Engineering LNESC Scholarship Program Recipients

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LULAC National Educational Service Centers, Inc. (LNESC) is pleased to announce the ExxonMobil Engineering Scholarship program national recipient, Kristina Montez of Houston, Texas, and 12 local awardees from across LNESC’s program sites. Ms. Montez will receive a four-year $20,000 scholarship to pursue a degree in Chemical Engineering at Rice University.

Funded by the Exxon Mobil Foundation, the program provides high-achieving Latino high school seniors with scholarship opportunities to pursue a degree in engineering at accredited colleges or universities across the country. Selections are based on academic performance, career interests, and potential, as well as leadership and community involvement.

Ms. Montez shares, “Thank you so much for selecting me as the national recipient for the ExxonMobil Engineering Scholarship and supporting me as I embark on this new educational journey. This scholarship has helped ease the financial burden for my parents, and it has provided me with the opportunity to focus full-time on my studies. I look forward to beginning my college career as a Chemical Engineering student at Rice University.”

Local scholarship recipients will receive a one-time $2,000 scholarship to pursue engineering degrees at U. S. post-secondary institutions. The 2019-2020 ExxonMobil Engineering Scholarship Program recipients are:

Luke Barrera, University of Kentucky, Mechanical Engineering Norman Ellis, Texas A&M University, Electrical Engineering Clarice Flores, Texas A&M University, Biomedical Engineering Marissa Garcia, Colorado School of Mines, Engineering Physics Hector Gonzalez, University of Texas at Austin, Electrical & Computer Engineering Anthony McCabe, Texas A&M University, Mechanical Engineering Ryan Melon, University of North Texas, Electrical Engineering Rogelio Mendoza, University of Texas at Austin, Mechanical Engineering Andrew Plant, Texas A&M University, Mechanical Engineering Adrian Regalado, Rice University, Mechanical Engineering Roberto Reyes, University of Texas at Austin, Electrical Engineering Doak Wilson, University of Texas at Austin, Petroleum Engineering

“Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics skills are essential now more than ever to compete in a global economy. As the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates, employment in these industries is projected to grow by another 13.5 percent through 2026. In turn, we must invest in our youth through education to strengthen and create diversity in the STEM workforce. Through the continued support of the Exxon Mobil Foundation, LNESC is proud to award more than $40,000 annually to Latino students across the LNESC network to purse a degree in engineering,” said LNESC Executive Director, Richard Roybal.

Hispanics make up 16 percent of the American workforce, but only 6 percent of scientists and engineers, according to the National Science Foundation. According to the Pew Research Hispanic Center, a record-setting 69 percent of Hispanic high school graduates enrolled in college last year. Despite the attainment gap narrowing, however, Hispanics continue to lag behind their counterparts in obtaining a bachelor’s degree, especially in STEM disciplines. With support, engagement, and progress within STEM industries, the number of Latinos in STEM will hopefully expand beyond today’s small percentages.

About LNESC

Since 1973, LNESC has focused on creating a menu of developmentally appropriate educational initiatives. These model programs are designed to help the organization reach its mission of providing the highest quality education programs needed to help members of the Hispanic community become life-long learners and leaders. Through these efforts, LNESC has contributed to the academic success of 580,000 promising Hispanic and disadvantaged students and has provided more than $27 million to nearly 32,000 students.

More information about LNESC and its programs can be found at www.lnesc.org.

Contacts

Marianna Moron, 202-835-9646, Ext.114



mmoron@lnesc.org