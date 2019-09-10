Macy’s Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by Embracing Unity Through the Art, Music, and Fashion of Latinx Creators

Special appearances by Grammy winners Jesse & Joy, musical talent Amara La Negra, Buzzfeed’s Curly Velasquez, Grammy nominated Los Rakas, and comedian and actor Cheech Marin

Local art displays featuring artists, David Le Batard and Gonzalo “Papi” Le Batard, and Salvadorian art

Stitch Lab and Macy’s introducing Latinx brands at select stores

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Macy’s will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15 through October 15, highlighting the creation of unity through art, music and fashion. During the month-long celebration, Macy’s will host free events around the country to celebrate how visual art, music and fashion by Latinx producers can create harmony across different cultures and communities.





“Macy’s is thrilled to provide a platform for Latinx musicians, artists and designers, as well as our own colleagues, to shine at our stores nationwide,” said Shawn Outler, Macy’s chief diversity officer. “We are proud to support the work and influence of these leaders in the Hispanic community – bringing individuals together to honor their culture with pride.”

Special In-Store Appearances

Cheech Marin, Mexican-American comedian, actor and one of the world’s largest collectors of Chicano art, will visit Macy’s Victoria Gardens on September 18 to discuss the new Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art, Culture & Industry. The center is scheduled to open in 2021 in collaboration with the Riverside Art Museum.

At Macy’s Valley Fair on September 28, Latin Hip-Hop duo and Panamanian cousins, Los Rakas, will perform hits that led to their 2017 Grammy nomination. The duo will take guests on a cultural journey through their music.

Star of Love & Hip-Hop: Miami, Amara La Negra, will appear in New York City at Macy’s Herald Square on October 10, performing her top hits. The AfroLatina from Miami, FL, and born to Dominican parents, is a musical powerhouse to all.

Mexican siblings, composers, musicians, and social activists, Jesse & Joy, will perform at Macy’s Dadeland on October 12 and Macy’s Memorial City on October 13.

Additional Events

Macy’s locations in Florida, Illinois, and California, including Macy’s Victoria Gardens, Macy’s Baldwin Hills, Macy’s Pembroke Lakes, and Macy’s Gurnee Mills stores, will honor unity through unique forms of local Hispanic art. Local artists David Le Batard and Gonzalo “Papi” Le Batard will be featured at Macy’s Pembroke Lakes.

Macy’s and Stitch Lab are uniting forces to promote emerging Latinx brands across the United States by showcasing four talented designers from Latin America exclusively at The Market @ Macy’s. Josefina by Vero Solis and Quote Me will be available at Macy’s Century City and Macy’s Fashion Show Mall, and PETRA and Demasiado will be available at Macy’s Lenox Square and Macy’s North Star Mall for the months of September and October. The Market @ Macy’s is a full-service marketplace that offers shoppers the chance to discover new products, services, and activations each month in a boutique setting.

Hispanic Community Engagement

Macy’s is dedicated to making life shine brighter through service to our customers, colleagues, and communities. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Macy’s will provide a total of $40,000 in grants to organizations that support education through scholarships and enlightening school programs.

Current partners, who are helping with the grant distribution, are the Hispanic Federation, Hispanic Scholarship Fund and LULAC. The Hispanic Federation aims to provide parents and children alike with the tools to succeed in the education system. The Hispanic Scholarship fund empowers families with the knowledge and resources to successfully complete a high education, while providing scholarship and support to as many students as possible. LULAC, League of United Latin American Citizens, is the oldest surviving Latino civil rights organization in the United States and focuses on the advancement of the Hispanic population in the United States.

Event Listing

Macy’s Hispanic Heritage Month events will be held at the following stores:

Macy’s Victoria Gardens (Rancho Cucamonga, CA) – Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. Chicano Art with Cheech Marin

Macy’s Baldwin Hills (Los Angeles) – Saturday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. honoring Salvadorian culture with Curly Velasquez and Salvies Who Lunch

Macy’s Valley Fair (Santa Clara, CA) – Saturday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. celebrating through music with bilingual Hip-Hop duo Los Rakas

Macy’s Pembroke Lakes (Miami) – Friday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. with Miami artists David Le Batard and Gonzalo “Papi” Le Batard

Macy’s Herald Square (New York City) – Thursday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. celebrating through music with Dominican-American Artist Amara La Negra

Macy’s Gurnee Mills (Chicago) – Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. celebrating art and music for families

Macy’s Dadeland (Miami) – Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. celebrating through music with Mexican Pop Duo Jesse & Joy

Macy’s Santa Ana Mainplace (Santa Ana, CA) – Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. embracing style with best-selling author and expert Erika De La Cruz

Macy’s Memorial City (Houston) – Sunday, October 13 at 2 p.m. celebrating through music with Mexican American Pop Duo Jesse & Joy

For additional information on Macy’s Hispanic Heritage Month festivities and special guests, please visit macys.com/celebrate.

