Macy’s Supports Breast Cancer Research This October With We All Thrive Campaign

Join Macy’s by donating change to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and shopping limited-time product that gives back at macys.com/pinkshop

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Macy’s, a proud supporter of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, is inspiring customers to shop pink this October with its We All Thrive campaign. The program celebrates breast cancer thrivers and empowers customers to support the fight against breast cancer by purchasing their favorite pink products on macys.com at The Pink Shop, or participating in a month-long round up campaign in store.





“Macy’s is excited to continue our long history of supporting Breast Cancer thrivers and their families,” said Sam Harrison Di Scipio, vice president of giving and volunteerism at Macy’s. The We All Thrive campaign is a simple and easy way for our colleagues and customers to give back to a cause that is near and dear to many.”

Pink Shop

Starting today, Macy’s customers can visit The Pink Shop, an online store featuring charitable pink fashion, home and beauty products, available at macys.com/pinkshop. The Pink Shop offers everything from an Estee Lauder bright pink lipstick set and a Movado pink gold tone watch to Peter Thomas Roth rose quartz earrings or a comfy Ralph Lauren graphic sweatshirt. Other brands include Samsonite, Wacoal, Clinique, Bali, Coach, Guess, Alex Woo, Origins and IT Cosmetics. Everyone from Grandma and Grandpa to the little ones in the family can rock their pink style all month long and show thrivers their love.

Now through October, customers can shop Ideology’s special collection of Breast Cancer Awareness Month athleisure styles created for Macy’s. Each piece is complete with inspirational messaging and imagery with the pink ribbon and phrases like “Fight Like A Girl” and “Warrior.” What’s more, with the purchase of an Ideology Breast Cancer Collection item, Macy’s will donate 20 percent of the purchase price to BCRF.

Customer Round-Up Breast Cancer Research Foundation

For the first time, from October 1 to October 31, Macy’s invites customers to participate in the We All Thrive campaign by rounding up in-store purchases to the nearest dollar, up to $0.99 and donating the change to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. Customers can check out in-store visuals plus macys.com/macysgives to read powerful stories of breast cancer thrivers and learn more about BCRF.

Since 2003, Macy’s has funded more than $12.4 million of critical breast cancer research through BCRF, supporting 49 research projects, translating to 249,187 lab hours.

About Macy’s

Macy’s is America’s store for life. The largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) delivers quality fashion at affordable prices to customers at approximately 640 locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam, as well as to customers in more than 100 international destinations through leading e-commerce site macys.com. Macy’s inspires fashion exploration and discovery through the most desired family of exclusive brands for her, for him, for the home, and via our dynamic mobile and social platforms. We know the power of celebration, demonstrated through decades of memorable experiences created during Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows, and celebrity appearances. Macy’s flagship stores – including New York City’s Herald Square – are internationally renowned and preeminent destinations for tourists. With the collective support of our customers and employees, Macy’s builds community and helps make a difference in every market we serve, supporting local and national charities by giving nearly $50 million each year, plus 146,000 hours of volunteer service. For more than 160 years, Macy’s has, and continues to, make life shine brighter for our customers, colleagues, and communities.

For Macy’s media materials, including images and contacts, please visit our online pressroom at macys.com/pressroom.

Contacts

Gabrielle Baum, Macy’s Media Relations



646-429-7469; gabrielle.baum@macys.com

Sheikina Liverpool, Macy’s Media Relations



646-429-5241; sheikina.liverpool@macys.com