MAJORITY Opens First MAJORITY Meetup Location in Houston

Recently launched financial service dedicated to migrants living and working in the United States announces the opening of its first physical location for community-based needs

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MAJORITY, the first financial membership focused on migrants, today announced the opening of its new headquarters and community center located in Houston, called MAJORITY Meetup. The location will serve dual purposes as the U.S. based headquarters for the company which originally started in Sweden, and as a hub for community interaction, collaboration, and development in the Houston area. Located in the heart of Bissonnet Street, Houston’s MAJORITY Meetup is planned to be the first of multiple locations around the U.S. as MAJORITY expands its presence in additional cities. Each location will be unique to the community in which it lives.

MAJORITY, which initially launched its beta product on April 30, 2019, is focused on empowering the migrant community by democratizing access to financial services to an extremely underserved population. MAJORITY Meetup will serve as a physical location for financial questions, needs, and education for MAJORITY users and the local migrant community. It will also provide those in the area with a space where they can host or co-create events of all types that will service and empower migrants in and around the city.

“MAJORITY Meetup is born to celebrate the ambition of our local communities and the need to solve the problems you meet when living in a country that is different from the one you were born in,” said Magnus Larsson, Founder and CEO of MAJORITY. “In just one week we can host everything from a networking event for female Latino entrepreneurs, an African afrobeat DJ-battle, a budgeting workshop or even a keynote on how to settle all your legal documentation. But mostly, we want to create a destination within the Houston community where our staff, clients, and migrants can feel safe, seen and heard. MAJORITY Meetup’s role will be completely determined by the needs of the community while remaining a place built on growth and development. We are so proud to introduce it as our first location in the United States.”

MAJORITY will celebrate the launch of MAJORITY Meetup with a local event open to the Houston community. The event will take place on February 19, from 4:00 to 8:00pm CT at 9801 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77036. The event will introduce MAJORITY Meetup to the area with food, drinks, and family-friendly activities.

About MAJORITY

MAJORITY is the first digital financial service dedicated to serving migrants worldwide. For $5 a month, MAJORITY members in the U.S. receive an FDIC insured account, Visa® debit card (this card is issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.), use of more than 55,000 ATMs across North America, remittance and international calling, native language advisors, and access to our network of community meet-up spaces, local discounts and events. With MAJORITY, there are never overdraft fees or minimum balance requirements. MAJORITY was started in Sweden by a diverse team of banking, fintech, payments, and telecom executives serving migrant communities globally for the last 15 years. MAJORITY’s U.S. headquarters are in Houston, Texas.

Contacts

MEDIA:

Angela Smith



InkHouse for MAJORITY



majority@inkhouse.com

Vanessa Buendia



Global Head of Content



+46 73 633 54 61



vanessa.buendia@majority.com

www.majority.com @majorityofficial