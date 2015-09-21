Marital Status and Occupation Have Significant Correlation to Reported Traffic Violations, Shows EverQuote Research

Findings Drawn from Study of Three Million Auto Insurance Quote

Requests

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EverQuote

Inc., operator of the leading online auto insurance marketplace in

the U.S., today released findings showing that marital status and

occupation have significant correlation to the number of traffic

violations drivers report when requesting auto insurance quotes online.





For the study, EverQuote analyzed three million auto insurance quote

requests over an 18-month period to determine whether there are risk

factors based on personal lifestyle.

“There are many factors that determine how much drivers pay for car

insurance, and there isn’t always clarity for the consumer into what

moves their premium up or down. This study really only just begins to

scratch the surface of many of the variables involved in providing auto

insurance quotes,” said Andrew Ressler, EVP Consumer Products at

EverQuote. “With new car purchases up and gas rates low, there is a lot

of movement in the auto insurance ecosystem. It’s an exciting time, and

we hope these insights get people on all sides talking.”

Why does my marital status matter?

“Why did my insurance rate increase? It’s not like I changed my driving

habits the day I got divorced.” That’s a frequently heard statement from

drivers of all ages. The truth of the matter is that auto insurance

companies calculate risks based on large pools of people with similar

characteristics – and from there derive the insurance premiums necessary

to provide great coverage while remaining profitable.

Analyzing self-reported violations of drivers, EverQuote broke down the

results by age across three categories – single, married or divorced.

As the data shows, regardless of the age of a driver, there is a

consistent difference between their average violation counts. For nearly

every age group, divorcees have the highest average number of violations

per 100 drivers.

Why does occupation matter?

Using the same process of analyzing self-reported violations of drivers,

EverQuote looked at the relationship between occupation and number of

violations. The chart below shows the average number of violations

reported per 100 drivers for that occupation. In other words, for every

100 drivers that are retail professionals, there are an average 6.7

violations.

Occupation Average Violations Per 100 Drivers Other Non-Technical 7.5 Sales Inside 7.5 Skilled Semi Skilled 7.0 Construction Trades 6.9 Administrative Clerical 6.8 Retail 6.7 Other Technical 6.6 Manage Supervisor 6.5 Sales Outside 6.4 Professional Salaried 6.2 Scientist 5.9 Unemployed 5.7 School Teacher 5.6 Lawyer 5.5 Homemaker 5.0 Certified Public Accountant 5.0 Engineer 4.7 Self-Employed 4.7 Physician 4.3 Clergy 4.3 Professor 4.2 Business Owner 4.1 Dentist 3.6 Military Officer 3.4 Architect 3.1

“It’s very clear that there are strong correlations between one’s

occupation and how often they may be cited for driving violations,” said

Ressler. “Some carriers may offer discounts to those who hold certain

engineering, science, or other degrees, so what you do for work can be

an important ingredient in setting your premium rates. The fact is,

however, different insurance carriers calculate risk differently, and we

do not know for sure how these factors are considered in setting

individual premiums.”

