Medidata Congratulates ‘Tu Salud Tu Familia’ for Its Capital Emmy® Award

Medidata is a Founding Co-Sponsor of this Important Program on Health and Wellness in the Latinx Community, and Helps Promote Diversity and Inclusion in Clinical Trials

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, is pleased to congratulate “Tu Salud Tu Familia” for its win in the category of Health/Science – Program/Special at the 62nd Capital Emmy® Awards presented by the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Medidata is a founding co-sponsor of “Tu Salud Tu Familia,” a weekly broadcast medical education program on Telemundo Washington D.C. for the Latinx community focused on the value, results, and importance of different health issues. It was created and is hosted by Dr. Fabian Sandoval, CEO and Medical Director, Emerson Clinical Research Institute.

Medidata, along with Genentech, has been sponsoring the program since its inception in 2019, recognizing the importance of sharing medical information with diverse audiences. Medidata is committed to driving greater diversity in clinical trials and broadening patient representation in clinical trials regardless of ethnicity, gender, geographic location, or socioeconomic status.

“ ’Tu Salud Tu Familia’ is an incredible resource for the Latinx community, providing valuable information on a range of health issues, including clinical trials,” said Jackie Kent, executive vice president and head of product at Medidata. “ Dr. Sandoval has been a great friend and professional, and we at Medidata are honored to support him in raising awareness and participation in clinical trials to develop novel medications and treatments.”

Dr. Sandoval founded the Emerson Clinical Research Institute, which largely serves the Latinx community, and has a deep understanding of healthcare-related challenges including language barriers, access, and cost.

“ Medidata helps ‘Tu Salud Tu Familia’ and all its viewers get important, timely information on today’s most pressing healthcare issues,” said Dr. Sandoval. “ We are grateful to have Medidata’s support and partnership to amplify our message and to help improve our engagement with the community, including sharing information on clinical trial participation. We celebrate this wonderful Emmy Award recognition with them!”

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 1,500 customers and partners access the world’s most-used platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata, The Operating System for Life Sciences™.

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual experience twins of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 270,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, EXALEAD, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

About Tu Salud Tu Familia



Tu Salud Tu Familia (Your Health Your Family) is a dynamic medical/health news program focused on educating people in the Hispanic/Latinx community. It focuses on health issues, healthy behaviors, and the importance of participating in clinical trials. The show is hosted by renowned physician and researcher Dr. Fabian Sandoval, and features a team of correspondents from across the United States. The Emerson Diversity Health Foundation (EDHF)—a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization—launched Tu Salud Tu Familia in cooperation with Telemundo (WZDC Channel 44) in Washington, DC in 2019.

