Mexican Avocado Industry Resumes Strong Shipments to U.S. Market

50 Million Pounds Shipped Last Week with Robust Projections Now
Through December
URUAPAN, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Avocado Producers and Exporting Packers Association of Mexico
(APEAM) is pleased to report strong shipments to the U.S. market, as the
Mexican avocado industry moves swiftly to resume normal operations after
a temporary shipping delay caused by a work stoppage in Mexico earlier
this month. Harvesting in Mexico resumed on October 15th, and
APEAM initially projected shipping 40 million pounds of avocados to the
U.S. last week. The industry surpassed that projection and shipped a
total of 51.6 million pounds – one of the largest weeks ever for Mexican
avocado shipments to the U.S.
APEAM expects the distribution system to be fully back on track over the
next 10 days. This will enable the industry to fulfill ongoing demand
throughout the coming months including football season, Thanksgiving and
the Holidays. Weekly projections now through December have been
increased by about 10% from previous estimates for a total projection of
469 million pounds for the mid October to December time period.
Last year, the U.S. consumed over two billion pounds of avocados with
about 80% of the supply coming from Mexico. With the updated
projections, Mexico is on track to support the strong U.S. demand for
avocados through its network of importers, retailers and foodservice
partners.
About APEAM
APEAM is a nonprofit organization founded in 1997 to represent the Hass
avocado industry throughout Mexico in its export program for the brand
Avocados From Mexico. APEAM is dedicated to developing and implementing
stringent quality measures to ensure the production of the finest
avocados available anywhere, worldwide. APEAM currently represents more
than 19,000 growers and 46 packinghouses.
