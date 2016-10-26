Mexican Avocado Industry Resumes Strong Shipments to U.S. Market

50 Million Pounds Shipped Last Week with Robust Projections Now

Through December

URUAPAN, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Avocado Producers and Exporting Packers Association of Mexico

(APEAM) is pleased to report strong shipments to the U.S. market, as the

Mexican avocado industry moves swiftly to resume normal operations after

a temporary shipping delay caused by a work stoppage in Mexico earlier

this month. Harvesting in Mexico resumed on October 15th, and

APEAM initially projected shipping 40 million pounds of avocados to the

U.S. last week. The industry surpassed that projection and shipped a

total of 51.6 million pounds – one of the largest weeks ever for Mexican

avocado shipments to the U.S.

APEAM expects the distribution system to be fully back on track over the

next 10 days. This will enable the industry to fulfill ongoing demand

throughout the coming months including football season, Thanksgiving and

the Holidays. Weekly projections now through December have been

increased by about 10% from previous estimates for a total projection of

469 million pounds for the mid October to December time period.

Last year, the U.S. consumed over two billion pounds of avocados with

about 80% of the supply coming from Mexico. With the updated

projections, Mexico is on track to support the strong U.S. demand for

avocados through its network of importers, retailers and foodservice

partners.

About APEAM

APEAM is a nonprofit organization founded in 1997 to represent the Hass

avocado industry throughout Mexico in its export program for the brand

Avocados From Mexico. APEAM is dedicated to developing and implementing

stringent quality measures to ensure the production of the finest

avocados available anywhere, worldwide. APEAM currently represents more

than 19,000 growers and 46 packinghouses.

