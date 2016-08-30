Michigan Virtual Charter Academy Welcomes Back Students for 2016-2017 School Year

— Michigan online public school students return on September 6 —
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Students at Michigan
Virtual Charter Academy (MVCA), a full-time online public charter
school authorized by Grand Valley State University, will return for
their 2016-2017 school year on September 6, as the program marks its
seventh year of operation in the state. The tuition-free educational
option gives Michigan families an alternative to traditional
brick-and-mortar school.
MVCA is open to all students in grades K through 12 who reside in
Michigan. Through a unique virtual platform, each family is supported by
a highly qualified, state-certified teacher, who is available online, by
phone and, at the high school level, in-person at a learning center.
“We’re glad to welcome new and returning families to our school this
fall,” said Andrei Nichols, Head of School at Michigan Virtual Charter
Academy. “At MVCA, we understand that choosing the right educational
setting for your child is important. Our individualized approach can
help each student cultivate skills and experiences that lead to academic
success.”
Through the program’s individualized curriculum, students and parents
access lessons online and work with teachers to monitor student progress
and receive professional guidance. The rigorous and engaging curriculum
offered by the school includes core courses in language arts/English,
math, science, history, world languages, art and music, as well as
elective and Advanced Placement® courses for high school students.
“In the traditional school setting, I often found myself ready to move
on while the rest of the class was still working to grasp the lesson at
hand,” said Ganna Omar, who will be starting 9th grade at MVCA this
fall. “At MVCA I’m able to progress through the lessons at my own pace
and take greater control of my education. This school year, I’m most
looking forward to taking the honors classes which are offered through
the high school program.”
Earlier this summer MVCA challenged enrolled families to prevent summer
‘brain drain’ by offering students free access to LearnBop,
a self-paced solution that simulates a one-on-one, personalized math
tutoring experience. The award-winning online program will continue to
be available free of charge throughout the fall and can be used
alongside the regular math curriculum to build math skills or prepare
for high-level exams.
Throughout the year, MVCA families are given the opportunity to
participate in educational field trips and celebrations hosted by MVCA
staff. Gatherings provide families with the chance to meet face-to-face
with teachers and other enrolled families. More information on the
school, upcoming events and how to apply can be found online here: http://mvca.k12.com
About Michigan Virtual Charter Academy
Michigan Virtual Charter Academy (MVCA) is a full-time online public
charter school authorized by Grand Valley State University that serves
students in grades K through 12. As part of the Michigan public school
system, MVCA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to
access the award-winning curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc.
(NYSE: LRN), the nation’s largest provider of proprietary curriculum and
online education programs. Students use web-based lessons and hands-on
instructional materials that are shipped to their home. For more
information about MVCA, visit http://mvca.k12.com.
