Michigan Virtual Charter Academy Welcomes Back Students for 2016-2017 School Year

— Michigan online public school students return on September 6 —

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Students at Michigan

Virtual Charter Academy (MVCA), a full-time online public charter

school authorized by Grand Valley State University, will return for

their 2016-2017 school year on September 6, as the program marks its

seventh year of operation in the state. The tuition-free educational

option gives Michigan families an alternative to traditional

brick-and-mortar school.





MVCA is open to all students in grades K through 12 who reside in

Michigan. Through a unique virtual platform, each family is supported by

a highly qualified, state-certified teacher, who is available online, by

phone and, at the high school level, in-person at a learning center.

“We’re glad to welcome new and returning families to our school this

fall,” said Andrei Nichols, Head of School at Michigan Virtual Charter

Academy. “At MVCA, we understand that choosing the right educational

setting for your child is important. Our individualized approach can

help each student cultivate skills and experiences that lead to academic

success.”

Through the program’s individualized curriculum, students and parents

access lessons online and work with teachers to monitor student progress

and receive professional guidance. The rigorous and engaging curriculum

offered by the school includes core courses in language arts/English,

math, science, history, world languages, art and music, as well as

elective and Advanced Placement® courses for high school students.

“In the traditional school setting, I often found myself ready to move

on while the rest of the class was still working to grasp the lesson at

hand,” said Ganna Omar, who will be starting 9th grade at MVCA this

fall. “At MVCA I’m able to progress through the lessons at my own pace

and take greater control of my education. This school year, I’m most

looking forward to taking the honors classes which are offered through

the high school program.”

Earlier this summer MVCA challenged enrolled families to prevent summer

‘brain drain’ by offering students free access to LearnBop,

a self-paced solution that simulates a one-on-one, personalized math

tutoring experience. The award-winning online program will continue to

be available free of charge throughout the fall and can be used

alongside the regular math curriculum to build math skills or prepare

for high-level exams.

Throughout the year, MVCA families are given the opportunity to

participate in educational field trips and celebrations hosted by MVCA

staff. Gatherings provide families with the chance to meet face-to-face

with teachers and other enrolled families. More information on the

school, upcoming events and how to apply can be found online here: http://mvca.k12.com

About Michigan Virtual Charter Academy

Michigan Virtual Charter Academy (MVCA) is a full-time online public

charter school authorized by Grand Valley State University that serves

students in grades K through 12. As part of the Michigan public school

system, MVCA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to

access the award-winning curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc.

(NYSE: LRN), the nation’s largest provider of proprietary curriculum and

online education programs. Students use web-based lessons and hands-on

instructional materials that are shipped to their home. For more

information about MVCA, visit http://mvca.k12.com.

