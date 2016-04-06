Miraval Life in Balance Spa Opens at Monarch Beach Resort

Award-Winning Arizona Destination Spa Extends Exclusive Brand to
Southern California
DANA POINT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Miraval Group brings its nationally known spa and wellness brand to
Southern California with the opening of the Miraval Life in Balance
Spa at Monarch Beach Resort.
The Miraval Life in Balance Spa at Monarch Beach Resort offers
more than 70 of the signature treatments developed at the company’s
flagship Miraval Resort & Spa near Tucson, Arizona, each designed to
“awaken the senses, create balance and promote a sense of well-being.”
The facility encompasses 24 treatment rooms, spa suites, boutique,
Drybar, Deborah Lippmann Nail Salon and relaxation and tranquility
zones. It is part of a $40 million renovation of the resort’s 400 rooms
and public spaces that will introduce five new dining concepts and an
expanded pool and pool bar.
Miraval-inspired healthy menu items are available at Monarch Beach
Resort’s restaurants, including the new Miraval Spa Café.
The April opening kicks off a Miraval expansion program that includes
development of full-service Miraval resorts that offer immersive
wellness experiences in key destination markets and Miraval Life in
Balance Spas that offer many of the brand’s signature wellness
programs, according to Steven A. Rudnitsky, Miraval Group president &
chief executive officer.
“The Miraval Life in Balance Spa at Monarch Beach Resort offers
the most popular of Miraval Tucson’s signature treatments and programs,”
he said. “I expect that a visit to Monarch Beach will inspire many
guests to visit Tucson for the complete Miraval experience.”
Moreover, Rudnitsky said Monarch Beach and future Miraval spas draw on
local surroundings to create unique experiences for guests.
The new Miraval Life in Balance Spa offers Miraval Tucson’s NÂGA
and Shamana-Karma treatments; Ayurvedic, energy and body renewal
rituals; and new treatments that incorporate coastal-inspired
ingredients, including sea salt, crystal salt stones, algae and marine
muds.
Selected Miraval Tucson signature wellness programs are offered,
including Mindful Stress Mastery, Mindful Eating and Mindfulness at
Miraval. Custom yoga and body movement studios in the spa’s new Body
Mindfulness Center feature the brand’s Cardio Drumming, Mindful
Spinning, Aerial Yoga and Floating Mediation programs.
New coastal-inspired programs include Beachside Meditation, Zen Boot
Camp on the Beach, Sunset Yoga and Authentic Connections. Each takes
advantage of the resort’s oceanfront location.
Specialists from Miraval Tucson, including Wellness Counselor Anne
Parker, Exercise Physiologist Andrew Wolf and Healers Pam Lancaster and
Dr. Tim Frank, will make regular visits to the new spa to offer an even
greater number of signature Miraval programs. Spa memberships are
offered to local residents.
Monarch Beach Resort will be operated by Starwood as a St. Regis through
May 31, 2016, at which point it will rebranded as Monarch Beach Resort
and operated independently by KSL Resorts.
About Monarch Beach Resort (operating as The St. Regis Monarch Beach
through May 31, 2016)
Monarch Beach Resort in Orange County, California, is a luxury resort
recognized among the best in the world, with panoramic views of the
Pacific Ocean and 400 exquisitely appointed guest rooms and suites. This
resort, nestled along the coast in Dana Point, features the Robert Trent
Jones-designed Monarch Beach Golf Links, access to one of the most
exclusive beaches in Southern California, three luxurious pools, six
ocean-view restaurants including Chef Michael Mina’s lauded Stonehill
Tavern and the highly anticipated Miraval Life in Balance Spa.
For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.stregismb.com/monarchbeachresort through
May 31, 2016. Visit www.monarchbeachresort.com
beginning June 1, 2016.
About Miraval Group
Miraval Group, based in Denver, is a global leader of luxury resort, spa
and wellness destinations. Its flagship property, Miraval Resort & Spa
near Tucson, Arizona, pioneered the destination wellness luxury spa
resort category with its comprehensive program of activities,
experiences and personal treatments.
The Tucson resort is consistently recognized by the most respected
voices in luxury travel and wellness including Condé Nast Traveler,
Travel + Leisure and Zagat.
For more information about Miraval Life in Balance Spa at Monarch
Beach Resort visit www.MiravalSpaMonarchBeach.com.
Contacts
Press
Nike Communications
Katie Archambault, 646.654.3421
karchambault@nikecomm.com