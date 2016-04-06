Miraval Life in Balance Spa Opens at Monarch Beach Resort

Award-Winning Arizona Destination Spa Extends Exclusive Brand to

Southern California

DANA POINT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Miraval Group brings its nationally known spa and wellness brand to

Southern California with the opening of the Miraval Life in Balance

Spa at Monarch Beach Resort.





The Miraval Life in Balance Spa at Monarch Beach Resort offers

more than 70 of the signature treatments developed at the company’s

flagship Miraval Resort & Spa near Tucson, Arizona, each designed to

“awaken the senses, create balance and promote a sense of well-being.”

The facility encompasses 24 treatment rooms, spa suites, boutique,

Drybar, Deborah Lippmann Nail Salon and relaxation and tranquility

zones. It is part of a $40 million renovation of the resort’s 400 rooms

and public spaces that will introduce five new dining concepts and an

expanded pool and pool bar.

Miraval-inspired healthy menu items are available at Monarch Beach

Resort’s restaurants, including the new Miraval Spa Café.

The April opening kicks off a Miraval expansion program that includes

development of full-service Miraval resorts that offer immersive

wellness experiences in key destination markets and Miraval Life in

Balance Spas that offer many of the brand’s signature wellness

programs, according to Steven A. Rudnitsky, Miraval Group president &

chief executive officer.

“The Miraval Life in Balance Spa at Monarch Beach Resort offers

the most popular of Miraval Tucson’s signature treatments and programs,”

he said. “I expect that a visit to Monarch Beach will inspire many

guests to visit Tucson for the complete Miraval experience.”

Moreover, Rudnitsky said Monarch Beach and future Miraval spas draw on

local surroundings to create unique experiences for guests.

The new Miraval Life in Balance Spa offers Miraval Tucson’s NÂGA

and Shamana-Karma treatments; Ayurvedic, energy and body renewal

rituals; and new treatments that incorporate coastal-inspired

ingredients, including sea salt, crystal salt stones, algae and marine

muds.

Selected Miraval Tucson signature wellness programs are offered,

including Mindful Stress Mastery, Mindful Eating and Mindfulness at

Miraval. Custom yoga and body movement studios in the spa’s new Body

Mindfulness Center feature the brand’s Cardio Drumming, Mindful

Spinning, Aerial Yoga and Floating Mediation programs.

New coastal-inspired programs include Beachside Meditation, Zen Boot

Camp on the Beach, Sunset Yoga and Authentic Connections. Each takes

advantage of the resort’s oceanfront location.

Specialists from Miraval Tucson, including Wellness Counselor Anne

Parker, Exercise Physiologist Andrew Wolf and Healers Pam Lancaster and

Dr. Tim Frank, will make regular visits to the new spa to offer an even

greater number of signature Miraval programs. Spa memberships are

offered to local residents.

Monarch Beach Resort will be operated by Starwood as a St. Regis through

May 31, 2016, at which point it will rebranded as Monarch Beach Resort

and operated independently by KSL Resorts.

About Monarch Beach Resort (operating as The St. Regis Monarch Beach

through May 31, 2016)

Monarch Beach Resort in Orange County, California, is a luxury resort

recognized among the best in the world, with panoramic views of the

Pacific Ocean and 400 exquisitely appointed guest rooms and suites. This

resort, nestled along the coast in Dana Point, features the Robert Trent

Jones-designed Monarch Beach Golf Links, access to one of the most

exclusive beaches in Southern California, three luxurious pools, six

ocean-view restaurants including Chef Michael Mina’s lauded Stonehill

Tavern and the highly anticipated Miraval Life in Balance Spa.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.stregismb.com/monarchbeachresort through

May 31, 2016. Visit www.monarchbeachresort.com

beginning June 1, 2016.

About Miraval Group

Miraval Group, based in Denver, is a global leader of luxury resort, spa

and wellness destinations. Its flagship property, Miraval Resort & Spa

near Tucson, Arizona, pioneered the destination wellness luxury spa

resort category with its comprehensive program of activities,

experiences and personal treatments.

The Tucson resort is consistently recognized by the most respected

voices in luxury travel and wellness including Condé Nast Traveler,

Travel + Leisure and Zagat.

For more information about Miraval Life in Balance Spa at Monarch

Beach Resort visit www.MiravalSpaMonarchBeach.com.

