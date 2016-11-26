Monetate Analysis: A Merry Mobile U.S. Holiday Shopping Season Ahead as Average Order Values on Mobile Increase 40 Percent on Thanksgiving Day

As Retailers Offer Cyber Deals Earlier, Ecommerce Activity Boons,

with Mobile Conversion Rates up 116 Percent and 38 Percent on

Thanksgiving and Black Friday, Respectively; Black Friday Average Order

Values on Mobile Up 22 Percent

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ecommerce—Monetate,

the leader in personalization for brands worldwide, has unveiled its

initial analysis of ecommerce activity during Thanksgiving and Black

Friday 2016. With analysis representing more than a hundred million U.S.

consumer touchpoints across desktop, mobile and tablet in the past two

days, data indicates an approximately 5.5 percent increase in total

Average Order Values (AOVs) on both days compared to 2015, with mobile

seeing the greatest increase in activity including a 115 percent

increase in conversions on Thanksgiving Day alone.

Monetate’s initial findings exceed the National Retail Federation (NRF)

outlook, which expects holiday spending in 2016 to increase 3.6 percent,

which is above the seven-year average of 3.4 percent and builds on the

3.2 percent increase in holiday sales experienced from 2014 to 2015.

Based on the NRF’s forecast that consumers will spend an average of

$588.90 on gifts this year, Thanksgiving and Black Friday orders

represent approximately 30 percent of total gift spending. Monetate’s

data showed Thanksgiving and Black Friday AOVs were $189.07 and $171.55,

respectively. Furthermore, consumers appear more than comfortable making

a purchase on mobile, with cart abandonment rates falling 23 percent and

7 percent on each day.

Other key findings include:

Desktop is on the Decline: conversion rates on desktop fell 9.1

percent and 36 percent on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, compared to

the same days in 2015. However, that channel does still have the

strongest overall conversion, at 5.79 percent on Thanksgiving and 4.41

percent on Black Friday.

rates are down—with conversion rates on Thanksgiving down 2.2 percent

and on Black Friday down a whopping 34 percent.

averaged approximately 33 percent on both Thanksgiving and Black

Friday, representing a 2.8 percent and 7 percent increase,

respectively.

Black Friday, at $171.55 and $170.98 in AOVs, respectively; their

Canadian counterparts were more conservative spenders, with an AOV of

$155.99.

“Gone are the days of rushing from the Thanksgiving dinner table into

crowded stores in order to stock up on gifts. In fact, for the first

time, conversion rates across all channels were higher on Thanksgiving

than Black Friday (3.75 percent vs. 3.04 percent). Clearly, ecommerce

has not only arrived, but is now the channel of choice for holiday

buyers,” said Lucinda Duncalfe, CEO, Monetate. “But it is not just

consumers who benefit from the ease of shopping at whatever time on

whichever device. Retailers now have the ability to use deep data to

enrich and personalize the customer experience, which in turn leads to

greater sales and increased loyalty.”

Monetate powers multi-channel personalization by enabling retailers to

translate their vast array of customer data into real-time action across

channels and devices. By empowering brands to understand and interpret

customer data in a meaningful way, retailers can deliver a more relevant

experience that builds long-term customer relationships.

This is the first of multiple ecommerce analyses that Monetate will

issue during the 2016 holiday shopping season. If you’re a member of the

media interested in receiving the latest data when they are made

available, contact Monetate@v2comms.com.

