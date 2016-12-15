More Folly, Less Fiddling: Connected GE Appliances Have the Skills to Keep Fun the Priority This Holiday Season

-
GE Appliances and Amazon Alexa collaboration enables hands-free
convenience with voice control
-
GE Appliances adds skills just in time for the holidays, including
tailored temperature settings for your favorite sweet treats and
holiday meals
LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spending time with the family is the highlight of every holiday. GE
Appliances and Amazon Alexa want to help you spend more time making
gingerbread houses with the kids and less time in the kitchen. The
latest skills have been released to keep fun the priority in your
festivities.
Up to the elbows in gift wrap or trapped by tinsel? With a helping hand
from GE Appliances’ latest additions to their Amazon Alexa skills,
creating holiday favorites like gingerbread cookies and beef tenderloin
has never been easier. Owners can simply use their voice to preheat the
oven to ensure the holiday goes smoothly and the meal is cooked to
perfection.
The Alexa skill built for GE Appliances and Monogram®
products has a unique name, which is “Geneva.” Launched in September of
this year, GE Appliances, a Haier company, is the first
Alexa skill to control a broad range of WiFi-enabled kitchen
appliances, including refrigerators, dishwashers, wall ovens, ranges,
laundry and more.
For example, the command “Alexa, tell Geneva to preheat for ham,” will
start Geneva’s functions to help you find the preferred cooking mode for
your perfect holiday ham. Geneva will now be able to preset temperatures
for more than 20 holiday favorites, with ten of those settings applying
to a variety of cookies.
Additionally, the connected oven meat probe can help keep a meal perfect
while the host or hostess is tied up in preparation. Simply saying
“Alexa, ask Geneva for oven status” will result in Geneva telling you if
the oven is preheating or has reached the final temperature, what mode
it is in and if the unit is preheated the current temperature of the
meat probe inside of the holiday entree. Owners will not have to leave
tree decorating with the family to check on the progress of the feast.
An integrated meat probe can also reduce the risk of overcooking or
undercooking with faulty, plastic thermometers.
A few other skills handy for the holiday include:
- “Alexa, tell Geneva I want cookies.”
- “Alexa, tell Geneva to set the oven timer for 10 minutes.”
-
“Alexa, tell Geneva I want coffee in 15 minutes.”
- “Alexa, ask Geneva if the icemaker is full.”
- “Alexa, ask Geneva when the dishwasher will be finished.”
GE Appliances, a Haier company, a leader in WiFi-connected appliance
technology, makes owners’ lives easier while improving their daily
routines. With its connected suite of GE Appliances and Monogram-branded
appliances, owners can monitor and maintain their home from virtually
anywhere. From the kitchen to the laundry room, connected products work
with Amazon Alexa, Amazon Dash Replenishment and IFTTT—allowing owners
to stay on top of their appliances from near or far using their voice or
a mobile device. Most recently given the Reviewed.com 2016 Best of Year
Award for Best Smart Major Appliance Lineup, the connected appliances
also are updated remotely with new capabilities and can assess their own
performance, allowing for unparalleled service. To learn more, visit http://www.geappliances.com/ge/connected-appliances/.
For more high resolution photography and videos, please visit the
pressroom.
About GE Appliances
GE Appliances, a Haier company, makes moments that matter for our owners
through our passion for making great appliances and providing
unparalleled services. Owners have more choices than ever before under
the Hotpoint, GE®, Haier, GE Café™, GE Profile™ and Monogram™ brands.
Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products,
dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners, water filtration systems
and water heaters. For more information visit www.geappliances.com/ourcompany.
Contacts
GE Appliances
Kim Freeman, 502-452-7819
kim_freeman@geappliances.com