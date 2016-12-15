More Folly, Less Fiddling: Connected GE Appliances Have the Skills to Keep Fun the Priority This Holiday Season

GE Appliances and Amazon Alexa collaboration enables hands-free

convenience with voice control

GE Appliances adds skills just in time for the holidays, including

tailored temperature settings for your favorite sweet treats and

holiday meals

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spending time with the family is the highlight of every holiday. GE

Appliances and Amazon Alexa want to help you spend more time making

gingerbread houses with the kids and less time in the kitchen. The

latest skills have been released to keep fun the priority in your

festivities.





Up to the elbows in gift wrap or trapped by tinsel? With a helping hand

from GE Appliances’ latest additions to their Amazon Alexa skills,

creating holiday favorites like gingerbread cookies and beef tenderloin

has never been easier. Owners can simply use their voice to preheat the

oven to ensure the holiday goes smoothly and the meal is cooked to

perfection.

The Alexa skill built for GE Appliances and Monogram®

products has a unique name, which is “Geneva.” Launched in September of

this year, GE Appliances, a Haier company, is the first

Alexa skill to control a broad range of WiFi-enabled kitchen

appliances, including refrigerators, dishwashers, wall ovens, ranges,

laundry and more.

For example, the command “Alexa, tell Geneva to preheat for ham,” will

start Geneva’s functions to help you find the preferred cooking mode for

your perfect holiday ham. Geneva will now be able to preset temperatures

for more than 20 holiday favorites, with ten of those settings applying

to a variety of cookies.

Additionally, the connected oven meat probe can help keep a meal perfect

while the host or hostess is tied up in preparation. Simply saying

“Alexa, ask Geneva for oven status” will result in Geneva telling you if

the oven is preheating or has reached the final temperature, what mode

it is in and if the unit is preheated the current temperature of the

meat probe inside of the holiday entree. Owners will not have to leave

tree decorating with the family to check on the progress of the feast.

An integrated meat probe can also reduce the risk of overcooking or

undercooking with faulty, plastic thermometers.

A few other skills handy for the holiday include:

“Alexa, tell Geneva I want cookies.”

“Alexa, tell Geneva to set the oven timer for 10 minutes.”

“Alexa, tell Geneva I want coffee in 15 minutes.”

“Alexa, ask Geneva if the icemaker is full.”

“Alexa, ask Geneva when the dishwasher will be finished.”

GE Appliances, a Haier company, a leader in WiFi-connected appliance

technology, makes owners’ lives easier while improving their daily

routines. With its connected suite of GE Appliances and Monogram-branded

appliances, owners can monitor and maintain their home from virtually

anywhere. From the kitchen to the laundry room, connected products work

with Amazon Alexa, Amazon Dash Replenishment and IFTTT—allowing owners

to stay on top of their appliances from near or far using their voice or

a mobile device. Most recently given the Reviewed.com 2016 Best of Year

Award for Best Smart Major Appliance Lineup, the connected appliances

also are updated remotely with new capabilities and can assess their own

performance, allowing for unparalleled service. To learn more, visit http://www.geappliances.com/ge/connected-appliances/.

For more high resolution photography and videos, please visit the

pressroom.

About GE Appliances

GE Appliances, a Haier company, makes moments that matter for our owners

through our passion for making great appliances and providing

unparalleled services. Owners have more choices than ever before under

the Hotpoint, GE®, Haier, GE Café™, GE Profile™ and Monogram™ brands.

Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products,

dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners, water filtration systems

and water heaters. For more information visit www.geappliances.com/ourcompany.

