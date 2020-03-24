N3 Hiring 200+ Technology Inside Sales Roles Amid Changing COVID-19 Landscape

Shifting Sales Strategies Creating Need for N3 Clients to Rapidly Mobilize Additional Support

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#N3Results—N3, a global leader in integrated B2B technology sales and marketing, announced today that they are hiring for more than 200 Inside Sales roles across several of their global offices to support continued growth from top tier clients such as Microsoft, IBM and Cisco.

Specific locations include Atlanta; Charleston, WV; Knoxville, TN; Raleigh, NC; Salt Lake City; Sao Paulo, Brazil; San Jose, Costa Rica; London, Dublin; and surrounding areas.

“N3 is committed to supporting our clients during this tenuous time. Many of their needs have dramatically changed due to a variety of COVID-19-related reasons, and N3 is well-prepared to help them meet these challenges,” said Jeff Laue, N3 CEO and Co-founder. “Because of our global nature, N3 manages our global sales teams through a centralized, virtual Program Management Office. In two days, we transitioned our entire global team, thousands of people, to a remote workforce.”

Based in Atlanta, N3 is the leader in providing outsourced sales and marketing services. For more than 15 years, N3 has experience significant growth. The company’s culture is founded on driving results for clients in a collaborative, innovative and challenging environment.

“We like to say we hire game changers at N3,” said Laue. “We’re committed to hiring the best and providing them with the training and tools they need to build a successful career in technology.”

Ideal candidates will hold a bachelor’s degree with a drive to pursue and nurture successful B2B business relationships in the technology industry. The company offers competitive salaries, bonuses and benefits.

Qualified candidates can learn more about open roles and N3 or submit their resumes at https://careers.n3results.com/

About N3

N3 is an integrated B2B sales and marketing firm specializing in revenue growth across new and existing customers, primarily within technology industry segments. N3’s digital sales and marketing platform leverages modern and proprietary technologies and processes to accelerate and increase revenue conversion.

N3‘s clients include Microsoft, Cisco, SAP, IBM, and others, focusing on product-specific, solution-specific, and through-channel sales initiatives. N3’s digital services support a range of sales motions, including full-cycle sales engagements with acquisition revenue, consumption revenue, and customer success responsibilities.

Headquartered in Atlanta, N3 offices include Bogota; Dublin; London; San Jose, CR; Sao Paulo; Seattle; Singapore; Sydney; and Charleston, WV.

For more information, visit www.n3results.com.

