NantMobile Releases iD Platform Enabling Augmented Reality at Developer Community at the AT&T Developer Summit At CES

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NantMobile today announced the release of its iD Platform at the

AT&T Developer Summit in Las Vegas, NV. The iD Platform is designed to

empower the developer community by driving mobile innovation and helping

turn concepts into code and ideas into rich applications. This novel

platform enables one of the most comprehensive attributes of machine

vision, image recognition, edge detection, 3D recognition, TV

recognition, natural language processing, and augmented reality on web

based, iOS, and Android mobile platforms. The

iD Platform in action.

NantMobile previously demonstrated the power of the iD Platform in

collaboration with several partner companies. These partners were able

to introduce solutions that leverage the platform’s APIs and fast track

the market launch of their solutions via NantMobile’s iD

Alliance (http://www.theidalliance.com).

One of the most successful app deployments from iD Platform was the

launch of the “Disney

Magic Timer App by Oral-B” to help kids increase tooth brushing

time, featuring Disney and Marvel Animated characters. Procter & Gamble,

an emerging leader in digital programming for tooth-brushing motivation,

conducted a brushing study, which revealed 9 out of 10 kids brush longer

when brushing with the Disney Magic Timer App by Oral-B. Upon launch,

the app was listed as number 1 in its category in the Apple App Store.

The iD Platform provides partner companies with a robust technology

platform that connects developers to a diverse set of channel partners,

helps them launch their complementary technologies into the market place

and expose their APIs to the developer community through iD Alliance.

“Our mission is to empower the developer community by providing access

to not only the latest technology but also our iD Alliance platform,

which serves as an ecosystem of companies and solutions. We have

invested significantly in breakthrough technologies and are now

unleashing them into the developer community through APIs. The AT&T

Developer Summit allows us to reach highly innovative companies in order

to bring new and impactful solutions to market, particularly in the

health sector,” said Fay Arjomandi, CEO of NantMobile.

“NantMobile’s iD Platform is a great example of digital innovation that

unlocks opportunities for the developer community,” said Mike Troiano,

vice president of IoT Solutions at AT&T. “We’re pleased to expose the

AT&T developer community to NantMobile’s iD Platform, which includes a

range of new technology enablers and solutions.”

About NantMobile

NantMobile, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, is

committed to developing mobile technology that provides enriched

day-to-day enjoyment, utility, and wellness to consumers. Our

patented technology transforms the way people interact with the world

based on interconnectivity and the recognition of objects, sounds and

moving images from any mobile computing device, capturing intent, time

and location in real-time and delivering personalized, digital

experiences accordingly.

NantMobile’s core product, the iD Browser application, is a mobile

recognition platform that allows people to browse the physical world

around them, unlocking digital experiences, coupons, content and

information from featured brands that they know, like and trust. Visit

www.nantmobile.com and

www.idbrowser.com

for more information.

