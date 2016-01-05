NantMobile Releases iD Platform Enabling Augmented Reality at Developer Community at the AT&T Developer Summit At CES

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NantMobile today announced the release of its iD Platform at the
AT&T Developer Summit in Las Vegas, NV. The iD Platform is designed to
empower the developer community by driving mobile innovation and helping
turn concepts into code and ideas into rich applications. This novel
platform enables one of the most comprehensive attributes of machine
vision, image recognition, edge detection, 3D recognition, TV
recognition, natural language processing, and augmented reality on web
based, iOS, and Android mobile platforms. The
iD Platform in action.
NantMobile previously demonstrated the power of the iD Platform in
collaboration with several partner companies. These partners were able
to introduce solutions that leverage the platform’s APIs and fast track
the market launch of their solutions via NantMobile’s iD
Alliance (http://www.theidalliance.com).
One of the most successful app deployments from iD Platform was the
launch of the “Disney
Magic Timer App by Oral-B” to help kids increase tooth brushing
time, featuring Disney and Marvel Animated characters. Procter & Gamble,
an emerging leader in digital programming for tooth-brushing motivation,
conducted a brushing study, which revealed 9 out of 10 kids brush longer
when brushing with the Disney Magic Timer App by Oral-B. Upon launch,
the app was listed as number 1 in its category in the Apple App Store.
The iD Platform provides partner companies with a robust technology
platform that connects developers to a diverse set of channel partners,
helps them launch their complementary technologies into the market place
and expose their APIs to the developer community through iD Alliance.
“Our mission is to empower the developer community by providing access
to not only the latest technology but also our iD Alliance platform,
which serves as an ecosystem of companies and solutions. We have
invested significantly in breakthrough technologies and are now
unleashing them into the developer community through APIs. The AT&T
Developer Summit allows us to reach highly innovative companies in order
to bring new and impactful solutions to market, particularly in the
health sector,” said Fay Arjomandi, CEO of NantMobile.
“NantMobile’s iD Platform is a great example of digital innovation that
unlocks opportunities for the developer community,” said Mike Troiano,
vice president of IoT Solutions at AT&T. “We’re pleased to expose the
AT&T developer community to NantMobile’s iD Platform, which includes a
range of new technology enablers and solutions.”
About NantMobile
NantMobile, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, is
committed to developing mobile technology that provides enriched
day-to-day enjoyment, utility, and wellness to consumers. Our
patented technology transforms the way people interact with the world
based on interconnectivity and the recognition of objects, sounds and
moving images from any mobile computing device, capturing intent, time
and location in real-time and delivering personalized, digital
experiences accordingly.
NantMobile’s core product, the iD Browser application, is a mobile
recognition platform that allows people to browse the physical world
around them, unlocking digital experiences, coupons, content and
information from featured brands that they know, like and trust. Visit
www.nantmobile.com and
www.idbrowser.com
for more information.
