New CareerOneStop Website Brings Career Exploration Tools into Secure Facilities

ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#careerexploration–CareerOneStop is pleased to announce CareerOneStop ReEntry, a new version of the national career information website that brings career, training, and job search resources inside correctional institutions and other secure facilities.





Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration, this new site gives people in facilities without Internet connections access to CareerOneStop’s full range of tools and resources, including online career tools; tips and information for incarcerated individuals; and job search preparation advice.

Developed specifically for use in correctional facilities, CareerOneStop ReEntry features no active links to external websites and has no social media sharing or other external functionality. Inmates, instructors, and other intermediaries can access the full range of tools, resources, and information on CareerOneStop without the risk of active Internet links. Visit ReEntry.CareerOneStop.org to find resources including:

Explore Careers: tips and information about job skills, soft skills, career exploration, and setting career goals to learn more about work options

Find Training: training resources from high-school equivalency to apprenticeships, certifications, college degrees, and more

Job Search: find job listings and other tools and resources to help plan a job search, network, write a resume, and successfully apply and interview for positions

In addition, individuals preparing for reentry can access a secure version of CareerOneStop’s Job Search Help for Ex-Offenders portal (ReEntry.CareerOneStop.org/ExOffender), which offers tools and resources including a look-up tool to locate local organizations that assist previously incarcerated individuals to navigate the job search process with respect to their criminal records, including tips on how to find employers and how to discuss a record in an interview.

Please contact CareerOneStop with your feedback or questions:

Email: info@CareerOneStop.org

Website: www.CareerOneStop.org

Contacts

For CareerOneStop:



Shirley Fenlason, 651-539-5680



Shirley.Fenlason@state.mn.us