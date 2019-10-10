New Data From the Insight Center Highlights Income and Job Inequities for California’s Largest Ethnic Group

More than half of all Latinx households in California—or 1.6 million families—are struggling to pay for housing, put food on the table, and keep the lights on while working full-time at one or more jobs.

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A new report released today by the Insight Center for Community Economic Development reveals that despite a growing economy in California, Latinx families are systematically being left behind and struggling to get by. The report, titled Latinx Families in the Golden State: When Working Hard Isn’t Enough, shows that more than half (52%) of all Latinx households in California—or 1.6 million families—are struggling to pay for housing, put food on the table, and keep the lights on while working full-time at one or more jobs.

Latinx Families in the Golden State uses census data and Insight’s Family Needs Calculator to examine what life really looks like for the largest ethnic group in California. Among other findings, the data shows:

Latinx families have limited access to quality jobs and are subjected to wages far below those of other ethnic/racial groups.

Latinx women in particular face sexism and racism in CA’s economy and therefore face additional barriers to achieving economic security.

Educational attainment is not an economic equalizer for Latinx people.

The report’s findings further reveal that despite working hard:

The typical Latinx household has an income that is $40,000 less than their white peers.

65% of Latinx families with children are not sure how they will pay all of their bills each month.

About 61% of Latinx immigrant households can barely make ends meet.

The median annual wage among the most common jobs for Latinx women is only $27,000 a year.

White workers with a bachelor’s degree have a median wage of $105,045, nearly $40,000 higher than Latinx people with a bachelor’s degree.

The Insight Center offers specific policy solutions to address these issues, including extending EITC expansion to ITIN filers, Universal Childcare, and Social Inheritance Accounts (Baby Bonds).

Click here to read and download the full report (PDF). Region-specific data available upon request.

About Insight Center for Community Economic Development

Founded in 1969, the Insight Center is a national research and advocacy economic and racial justice organization working to ensure that all people become and remain economically secure. We expose hidden truths to unearth and address the root causes of economic exclusion and racial inequity. We are committed to amplifying the perspectives and economic experiences of people of color, and believe it is essential to designing meaningful policy interventions that will help build a just and inclusive society. We are one of the few national, economic-focused organizations led by people of color that centers its work on race, gender and place. Learn more at insightcced.org.

