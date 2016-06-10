New Data Opens Up Online Shopping and Brands Get on Board for Rio Olympics on the Latest BizWireTV

Featuring BigCommerce, Samsung, T-Mobile and W Hotels
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AMTD #BizWireTV–The latest BizWireTV features a new study that shows not only who’s
shopping online but how they’re doing it: from a car, lying in bed, and
more interesting places. Also in the episode, TD Ameritrade and Visa
have big plans for the upcoming Olympics in Rio. Watch the full episode
for stories featuring Ralph Lauren, Bosch, Tribune Publishing and more
on BizWireTV
– now featuring the Top Five Most-Shared Stories of the Week.
BizWireTV features the latest breakthroughs in tech from the biggest
brands. Catch the weekly series that showcases the hottest news stories
published over Business Wire’s distribution network.
Top of the Wire:
FocusMotion
released motion tracking app
This week’s QUICK BIZ HITS:
Ralph
Lauren Corporation announced “Way Forward” plan (NYSE: RL)
Bosch
announced accident-free parking technology
W
Hotels continues support for the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) (NYSE:
HOT)
U.S.
Olympians team up with TD Ameritrade for big surprise (NASDAQ: AMTD)
Current State of Commerce:
BigCommerce
Survey reveals big data about online shopping
And the Top 5 Most Shared Stories of the Week:
Visa
introduced payment ring for Rio Olympics (NYSE: V)
Hosts
announced for 2016 BET Awards (NASDAQ: VIA)
Samsung+launched+two+new+fitness+wearables&index=10&md5=926453a64b9330a0e9dee671719ec518″ rel=”nofollow”>Samsung
launched two new fitness wearables
Tribune
Publishing announced rebranding as tronc (NYSE: TPUB)
T-Mobile+thanked+customers+in+a+unique+way&index=12&md5=a011fad4fdbf17b0c69f6652638aa597″ rel=”nofollow”>T-Mobile
thanked customers in a unique way (NASDAQ: TMUS)
A core component of the video programming is news-related data analysis
powered by Business Wire’s NewsTrak reports and NUVI social media
tracking. BizWireTV is hosted by Erin
Ade. Watch for new episodes each Friday available on BizWireTV’s
new home on Tempo.
The weekly schedule for BizWireTV episodes:
BizWireTV: Friday at 6:00am
BizWireTV Accelerator Report: Sunday at 3:00pm
