New Report: Mobile Consumers Ready, Want Access to On-Demand Storage

Preference for Self-Storage Alternatives Grew by
50 Percent Over Past Eight Months, 63 Percent of Respondents Said They’d
Use if Available
SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nearly two out of three Americans surveyed now believe that lugging
items to and from a self-storage unit should be a heck of lot easier and
would prefer to use new on-demand storage alternatives to make the
process more convenient. That’s the key finding from a new consumer
survey announced today.
The new survey also revealed a growing need for off-site storage among
consumers. In fact, more than half of respondents indicated a need for
‘more storage’. The survey also highlighted even stronger demand for
more storage among millennials with 82 percent saying that on-demand
storage would be useful to them.
“The self-storage industry is booming — with record revenues and a true
‘space race’ to build more facilities to meet the seemingly insatiable
consumer demand,” said Terry Drayton, CEO of Livible. “What our latest
survey reveals is the rapidly growing preference and need for more
convenient on-demand storage alternatives. Millennials and downsizing
boomers — who are increasingly living urban lifestyles — are driving
this.”
Livible, a leading provider of on-demand storage, announced key findings
of their second national survey that asked consumers about their need
for, preferences using and past experiences with off-site storage.
Key Findings from the Report
Following are some of the key findings of the new report:
• Consumers Need More Storage: 55 percent of respondents said they need
more storage; 17 Percent said they need a lot more.
• Consumers Are Ready to Try On-Demand Storage: 63 percent of all
respondents said they would rather use on-demand storage over
self-storage if both options were available to them; the numbers were
even higher for women, urban dwellers, boomers and millennials.
• Preference for On-Demand Storage is Growing Quickly: consumers’
preference for on-demand storage grew from 42 percent to 63 percent over
the past eight months.
• Top Reasons for Consumer Preference: Convenience and Affordability
were cited as the top reasons they preferred on-demand storage. 62
percent of respondents cited the convenience of saving the time and
effort of going to the self-storage unit and 46 percent indicated it was
the convenience of not needing a car. 50 percent indicated it was only
paying for what they actually stored. Even 25 percent of those
preferring self-storage agreed that on-demand storage was more
convenient and affordable.
Survey Methodology
A total of 522 respondents from the SurveyMonkey panel completed the
survey from January 15-18, 2016; respondents ranged in ages 18-65,
represented an equal gender split and were located in markets with
active on-demand storage suppliers including Seattle, San Francisco Bay
Area, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, DC and NY city. 44 percent of
those surveyed live in apartments and 56 percent in detached
single-family homes. 58 percent own their residence and 42 percent rent.
40 percent had used self-storage before with half of those renting for a
year or more. Three-tenths of one percent had previously used on-demand
storage.
About Livible, Inc.
Based in Seattle, Livible, Inc. was founded in 2013 by serial
entrepreneur Terry Drayton. Livible currently provides on-demand storage
in Seattle, Wash. and Portland, Ore. and plans a national expansion to
meet the need for convenient, affordable offsite storage for consumers,
especially urban residents. Livible employees come right to the
customer’s door to pickup items they need to store, transports them in
company owned vans to secure, climate-controlled Extra Space Storage
facilities then returns them when requested, usually the next day. For
consumers needing help organizing and finding the items they store at
home, they also provide the mobile app Livible Labels. More information
on the company can be viewed at www.livible.space
