New Report: Mobile Consumers Ready, Want Access to On-Demand Storage

Preference for Self-Storage Alternatives Grew by

50 Percent Over Past Eight Months, 63 Percent of Respondents Said They’d

Use if Available

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nearly two out of three Americans surveyed now believe that lugging

items to and from a self-storage unit should be a heck of lot easier and

would prefer to use new on-demand storage alternatives to make the

process more convenient. That’s the key finding from a new consumer

survey announced today.

The new survey also revealed a growing need for off-site storage among

consumers. In fact, more than half of respondents indicated a need for

‘more storage’. The survey also highlighted even stronger demand for

more storage among millennials with 82 percent saying that on-demand

storage would be useful to them.

“The self-storage industry is booming — with record revenues and a true

‘space race’ to build more facilities to meet the seemingly insatiable

consumer demand,” said Terry Drayton, CEO of Livible. “What our latest

survey reveals is the rapidly growing preference and need for more

convenient on-demand storage alternatives. Millennials and downsizing

boomers — who are increasingly living urban lifestyles — are driving

this.”

Livible, a leading provider of on-demand storage, announced key findings

of their second national survey that asked consumers about their need

for, preferences using and past experiences with off-site storage.

Key Findings from the Report

Following are some of the key findings of the new report:

• Consumers Need More Storage: 55 percent of respondents said they need

more storage; 17 Percent said they need a lot more.

• Consumers Are Ready to Try On-Demand Storage: 63 percent of all

respondents said they would rather use on-demand storage over

self-storage if both options were available to them; the numbers were

even higher for women, urban dwellers, boomers and millennials.

• Preference for On-Demand Storage is Growing Quickly: consumers’

preference for on-demand storage grew from 42 percent to 63 percent over

the past eight months.

• Top Reasons for Consumer Preference: Convenience and Affordability

were cited as the top reasons they preferred on-demand storage. 62

percent of respondents cited the convenience of saving the time and

effort of going to the self-storage unit and 46 percent indicated it was

the convenience of not needing a car. 50 percent indicated it was only

paying for what they actually stored. Even 25 percent of those

preferring self-storage agreed that on-demand storage was more

convenient and affordable.

Survey Methodology

A total of 522 respondents from the SurveyMonkey panel completed the

survey from January 15-18, 2016; respondents ranged in ages 18-65,

represented an equal gender split and were located in markets with

active on-demand storage suppliers including Seattle, San Francisco Bay

Area, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, DC and NY city. 44 percent of

those surveyed live in apartments and 56 percent in detached

single-family homes. 58 percent own their residence and 42 percent rent.

40 percent had used self-storage before with half of those renting for a

year or more. Three-tenths of one percent had previously used on-demand

storage.

About Livible, Inc.

Based in Seattle, Livible, Inc. was founded in 2013 by serial

entrepreneur Terry Drayton. Livible currently provides on-demand storage

in Seattle, Wash. and Portland, Ore. and plans a national expansion to

meet the need for convenient, affordable offsite storage for consumers,

especially urban residents. Livible employees come right to the

customer’s door to pickup items they need to store, transports them in

company owned vans to secure, climate-controlled Extra Space Storage

facilities then returns them when requested, usually the next day. For

consumers needing help organizing and finding the items they store at

home, they also provide the mobile app Livible Labels. More information

on the company can be viewed at www.livible.space

Contacts

for Livible, Inc.

Dan Branley, 206-914-1231

dbranley@launchcmus.com