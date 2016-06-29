New Shipwreck Park Dive Attraction to Boost Florida’s Artificial Reef System with July 23 Ship Sinking of Lady Luck off of Pompano Beach, Florida

POMPANO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LoveFL–A ship the length of a football field is scheduled to be sunk on July 23

just one mile from the Pompano Beach fishing pier, in the greater Fort

Lauderdale area. Complete with underwater art exhibits, it will

be one of the biggest contributions to Florida’s artificial reef

system and the most easily accessible major dive site in the nation.





The

324-foot Lady Luck, a tanker ship formerly known as Newtown Creek,

will be the centerpiece of what will become Shipwreck

Park, surrounded by 16 other existing wrecks already covered with

marine life. She will be sunk with her hull resting in the sand in about

120 feet of water with the top of her stack about 50 feet under the

surface, all within recreational diving limits. Lady Luck is expected to

draw 35-thousand divers annually.

“Large sunken ships are always a big draw for divers, but the beauty of

ours is that it is near a major airport and only one mile offshore –

just a ten minute boat ride from the Hillsboro Inlet, unlike other

wrecks that are in remote areas 40-50 miles out,” said Tommy DiGiorgio,

Jr., chair of the Pompano Beach Economic Development Council that helped

spearhead the project. “You’ll be able to dive the Lady Luck and 16

other wrecks that are right there, with much more time in the water than

travel time to get there.”

Lady

Luck was purchased from the City of New York by Shipwreck Park,

Inc., a not-for-profit organization initially funded by the City of

Pompano Beach and the Isle Casino Racing Pompano Park in a

public-private endeavor. Like many New York retirees, Lady Luck’s final

home will be here in South Florida.

The ship was towed from New York City to a facility on the Miami River

where she is being cleaned and prepped for sinking. Once prepped, Lady

Luck will be docked at Port Everglades before being towed to her final

destination and sunk off the coast of Pompano Beach.

Noted artist Dennis MacDonald was hired to create several fun and

fanciful displays in his Pompano Beach facility, including the

installation of a faux casino for the ship deck as part of the Isle

Casino sponsorship.

“Imagine the photo

ops divers will enjoy,” said Isle Casino general manager Rob Wyre.

“They will be swimming up to poker tables, card sharks and slot machines

on the ship’s deck, a cascade of gigantic dice and an octopus dealing

craps, among other artworks.”

“Our mission, starting with Lady Luck, is to preserve the reef ecosystem

by developing this underwater cultural arts park as a significant dive

attraction,” said Shipwreck Park, Inc. chairman Greg Harrison. “We think

divers worldwide will love this new artificial reef, and we expect the

popularity of Shipwreck Park to take pressure off of the natural coral

reefs nearby.”

Divers will be allowed to visit the sunken ship almost

immediately after its sinking. Interesting features of the sunken tanker

ship will be 16 staterooms, the captain’s deck, galley, engine room,

tanker holding bays and rotating underwater art exhibits.

The Shipwreck Park, Inc. is a State of Florida registered 501(c)(3)

organization (No. CH47029). The

project is accepting new sponsors contributions for ongoing

expansion of the artificial reef system with additional sunken ships and

rotating underwater art installations. There are numerous vessel

artifacts and limited edition apparel available to donors. A live

auction of the ship’s memorabilia will take place July 8 at the Marriott

in Pompano Beach. Learn more at our generosity.com campaign at www.sinktheladyluck.com.

For more information, the public can visit shipwreckparkpompano.org,

