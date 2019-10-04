NEXT Trucking Celebrates ‘Independents Day’ On 10-4

Spotlights Independent Drivers Making Over $1,000 per Day, Launches Referral Program

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEXT Trucking, a FreightTech pioneer that connects shippers and carriers, celebrates 10-4, Independents Day for the independent owner-operators and small fleet owners that form the backbone of the U.S. supply chain and economy.

“Before, I was driving 18-hour days just to make ends meet, and now I’m able to pick up my kids from school and have more money in the bank,” said Kevin Luke, an Independent Owner-Operator who’s chosen to work with NEXT. “To be able to connect with my kids because NEXT gave me the freedom to do that and the money to be comfortable. It gave me a quality of life.”

As part of its commitment to drivers, NEXT has established a Carrier Advisory Board, which offers a voice to independent OOs who participate in NEXT’s marketplace. Drivers in the CAB meet regularly with NEXT’s product and operations teams, and gain early access to NEXT apps and initiatives. NEXT’s focus on drayage aims to alleviate congestion at the ports and add more variety of lanes to its marketplace. The company’s API approach allows truckers to meet the tech demands of shippers without investing in costly solutions.

“NEXT empowers drivers to take control of their incomes and hours, and be home in time for family dinner. We help independent drivers earn a tremendous living; there are drivers in our marketplace making more than $1,000 per day,” said Bobby Napiltonia, Chief Revenue Officer for NEXT Trucking. “What better day to celebrate independent owner-operators than ten-four?”

NEXT has also launched a referral program for its marketplace drivers, offering $250 for every referral that’s approved. Details can be found at blog.nexttrucking.com/referrals

For more information, visit www.nexttrucking.com.

About NEXT Trucking

NEXT Trucking, a FreightTech pioneer, offers premium shipping experiences to many of the world’s best-known companies. NEXT’s platform connects shippers with freight capacity across drayage, transload, and FTL. Headquartered in El Segundo, CA, NEXT is venture-backed by leaders such as Brookfield Ventures, GLP and Sequoia Capital. For more information, visit www.nexttrucking.com.

Contacts

Mike Bush



mike.bush@nexttrucking.com