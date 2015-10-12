Nigel Lythgoe and Gail Berman Get Their Game on With Pop As “EASIEST GAME SHOW EVER” Heads into Production with 20 Episodes

Hosted by Comedian and Actor Michael Ian Black with Executive

Producer Barry Poznick (“Are You Smarter Than a 5th

Grader?”), New Pop Culture Game Show Puts $100,000 Cash Prize on the

Line with the Simple Question: True or False?

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A pop culture, trivia-based game show, EASIEST GAME SHOW EVER, will head

into production on October 19th on Pop with 20 episodes.

Hosted by quick-witted comedian and actor Michael Ian Black (“The Jim

Gaffigan Show,” “Wet Hot American Summer,” “The State”), EASIEST GAME

SHOW EVER puts a new twist on “True or False?” and gives contestants the

opportunity to win up to $100,000 cash per episode.





Debuting in early 2016, EASIEST GAME SHOW EVER is executive produced by

Nigel Lythgoe (“American Idol,” “So You Think You Can Dance”) and Gail

Berman (“Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life”) with executive

producer Barry Poznick (“Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?”).

Pop’s EASIEST GAME SHOW EVER says it all in the title. In each episode,

a pair of contestants work together to answer true or false to 20 pop

culture facts. These statements test their instinctual knowledge of

entertainment, food, fashion and culture. TRUE or FALSE: Betty White is

older than sliced bread?; In the U.S., there are more McDonald’s than

Starbucks?; According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Madonna is

the bestselling female artist of all time? After the team’s initial

responses, Michael and his co-host Abbi Crutchfield spend the rest of

the show revealing additional fun facts to the contestants, giving them

the opportunity to doubt their initial responses and even change their

answers!

So, here it is broken down: contestants have a 50/50 shot at answering

each question correctly, THEN they get more information and are allowed

to change their mind, THEN they only need to answer 15 out of 20

correctly to win a maximum prize of $100,000 cash. It seems like…the

EASIEST GAME SHOW EVER…TRUE or FALSE?

“I’m thrilled to be part of EASIEST GAME SHOW EVER,” said Black. “As

somebody who appreciates the easy things in life, this show is a perfect

fit for me. I look forward to giving away a lot of other people’s money.”

“With Michael hosting this game show, it is as much fun to watch as it

is to play,” said Lythgoe. “And with all the answers being TRUE or

FALSE, you have a 50% chance of being right even when you don’t know the

answer. As I told my team, ‘This is the greatest show I have ever been

involved with.’” True or False?

“EASIEST GAME SHOW EVER is a fun, fresh take on the traditional game

show. I am delighted to be working with Pop, Nigel, Michael and an

incredibly talented creative team to bring this show to audiences, who

we know will enjoy joining in and testing their own pop culture

knowledge at home,” said Berman.

EASIEST GAME SHOW EVER is executive produced by: Nigel Lythgoe; Gail

Berman and Eric Levy of The Jackal Group; and Barry Poznick.

