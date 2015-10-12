Nigel Lythgoe and Gail Berman Get Their Game on With Pop As “EASIEST GAME SHOW EVER” Heads into Production with 20 Episodes

Hosted by Comedian and Actor Michael Ian Black with Executive
Producer Barry Poznick (“Are You Smarter Than a 5th
Grader?”), New Pop Culture Game Show Puts $100,000 Cash Prize on the
Line with the Simple Question: True or False?
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A pop culture, trivia-based game show, EASIEST GAME SHOW EVER, will head
into production on October 19th on Pop with 20 episodes.
Hosted by quick-witted comedian and actor Michael Ian Black (“The Jim
Gaffigan Show,” “Wet Hot American Summer,” “The State”), EASIEST GAME
SHOW EVER puts a new twist on “True or False?” and gives contestants the
opportunity to win up to $100,000 cash per episode.
Debuting in early 2016, EASIEST GAME SHOW EVER is executive produced by
Nigel Lythgoe (“American Idol,” “So You Think You Can Dance”) and Gail
Berman (“Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life”) with executive
producer Barry Poznick (“Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?”).
Pop’s EASIEST GAME SHOW EVER says it all in the title. In each episode,
a pair of contestants work together to answer true or false to 20 pop
culture facts. These statements test their instinctual knowledge of
entertainment, food, fashion and culture. TRUE or FALSE: Betty White is
older than sliced bread?; In the U.S., there are more McDonald’s than
Starbucks?; According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Madonna is
the bestselling female artist of all time? After the team’s initial
responses, Michael and his co-host Abbi Crutchfield spend the rest of
the show revealing additional fun facts to the contestants, giving them
the opportunity to doubt their initial responses and even change their
answers!
So, here it is broken down: contestants have a 50/50 shot at answering
each question correctly, THEN they get more information and are allowed
to change their mind, THEN they only need to answer 15 out of 20
correctly to win a maximum prize of $100,000 cash. It seems like…the
EASIEST GAME SHOW EVER…TRUE or FALSE?
“I’m thrilled to be part of EASIEST GAME SHOW EVER,” said Black. “As
somebody who appreciates the easy things in life, this show is a perfect
fit for me. I look forward to giving away a lot of other people’s money.”
“With Michael hosting this game show, it is as much fun to watch as it
is to play,” said Lythgoe. “And with all the answers being TRUE or
FALSE, you have a 50% chance of being right even when you don’t know the
answer. As I told my team, ‘This is the greatest show I have ever been
involved with.’” True or False?
“EASIEST GAME SHOW EVER is a fun, fresh take on the traditional game
show. I am delighted to be working with Pop, Nigel, Michael and an
incredibly talented creative team to bring this show to audiences, who
we know will enjoy joining in and testing their own pop culture
knowledge at home,” said Berman.
EASIEST GAME SHOW EVER is executive produced by: Nigel Lythgoe; Gail
Berman and Eric Levy of The Jackal Group; and Barry Poznick.
ABOUT POP
Fans don’t sit at the outskirts of pop culture making snarky comments.
They live right smack in the middle of it, sharing, creating, and
connecting their passions with others. At Pop, fans finally have a
destination that celebrates the fun of being a fan. Fans aren’t even
fans anymore — they’re gladiators, tributes, human beings and
blockheads. Seen in more than 80 million homes, Pop gives fans a
dedicated channel that loves being a fan as much as they do. A channel
that respects talent over celebrity. A channel filled with optimism,
passion, humor, and excitement. A channel that understands the fun
doesn’t stop when the credits roll… it’s really just the beginning.
Pop is a joint venture of CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) and
Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF). The partnership combines CBS’s programming,
production and marketing assets with Lionsgate’s resources in motion
pictures, television and digitally delivered content. Pop’s ownership
structure is comprised of the company with the #1 broadcast network and
many of the top first-run syndication series (“Entertainment Tonight,”
“The Insider”) and the studio that produces and distributes the
blockbuster “Hunger Games,” “Twilight” and “Divergent” franchises and
produces such award-winning TV series as “Mad Men” and “Orange is the
New Black.”
Pop on the Web: poptv.com
Pop
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PopTelevision
Pop
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PopTV
Pop
Instagram: @poptv
Contacts
Pop
Leslie Furuta, 323-856-4062
leslie.furuta@poptv.com
or
Hillary
Povar, 323-856-4140
hillary.povar@poptv.com