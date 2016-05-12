NTT Solmare Releases a NEW Title from the “Shall we date?” Series!

“Shall we date? : Eternal Vows -Love beyond time-” (paid version) ,

the fourth collaboration with Otomate.

OSAKA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NTT Solmare Corporation (Hereafter referred to as “NTT Solmare”) is

thrilled to announce that the dating sim game Eternal Vows -Love beyond

time- will be released worldwide for both iOS and Android devices today,

May 12, 2016. Eternal Vows -Love beyond time- is proudly presented as

the latest offering from the fan-favorite series of romance games, Shall

we date?.





Originally released by Idea Factory under the brand Otomate as a

Japan-only, PlayStation®Portable exclusive, Eternal Vows depicts

bittersweet stories of love found between the heroine and the Nokizaru

ninjas, who carried out secret missions through major battles in the

“Warring States” period of medieval Japan. These love stories are now

globally accessible to iOS/Android users for $3.99 – 4.99 per character

at the NTT Solmare App Store found here: http://shallwedate.jp/ev/

Story Introduction:

The heroine of this story is an average student and a member of her

school’s archery club. In a sudden twist of fate, she finds herself

leaving her uneventful life behind, being thrown headlong through time

to medieval Japan. In this time, known as the “Warring States” period,

continued civil war ravages with no end in sight. She appears in this

time right at the feet of Masatora Uesugi, later known as Kenshin

Uesugi. Masatora takes an interest in her bizarre clothes and way of

talking, brings her back to Kasugayama Castle and places her under guard

of the “Nokizaru”, a unit of ninjas. Although life in this war-torn era

is not something she has ever expected up until now, she does her best

to stay positive. She finds a place for herself by connecting with the

people around her, eventually understanding and feeling the importance

of the bond with them.

Price:

* Each character’s story highlights and Prologue: Free

* Main

story: $3.99 – 4.99 (USD) per character

Please note that the above

price is available in the US iTunes App Store and Google Play Store or

equivalent amount in other currencies.

Release Date:

May 12, 2016 (PST)

Language:

English

Supported OS versions:

* Android: 4.0 or later

* iOS: 7.0 or later

How to access:

Access the URL below from a smartphone or other mobile device.

http://shallwedate.jp/ev/

Social Networking Sites:

The official Facebook page for the “Shall we date?” series:

https://www.facebook.com/ShallWeDate.NTTSolmare

About NTT Solmare:

Through the medium of iTunes App Store and Google Play, NTT Solmare

Corporation (Headquarters: Osaka, Japan; President: Akira Tomana) has

been releasing many games that have finely illustrated arts under its

dating simulation game brand: “Shall we date?” series. The series has

been enthusiastically supported by its players all over the world,

having a great average review score of 4.4/5.0 in iTunes App Store as of

May 2016, and is proudly receiving a high reputation from customers.

NTT

Solmare Corporation will continue providing our customers great

satisfactions by creating advanced services from the customers’

perspective, upholding the corporate mission: “We, NTT Solmare, offer

new kinds of surprise and plenty of excitement to our customers,

contributing to enrichment of our society.” (http://www.nttsolmare.com/)

Contacts

NTT Solmare Corporation

Kenji Tanaka, +81-6-6228-8861

Game

Department