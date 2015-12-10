Olay Commits to Ushering in Ageless Era

Cultural shifts and genomic research fuel new expectations of Aging
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–We’re living in an era when scientific advances are helping women enjoy
longer, healthier, more active lives, and bringing the ability to look
ageless within reach. As a result, women are no longer being defined by
their chronological age, but instead by how they act, think and feel.
According to a recent Olay global survey, eight out of ten women
worldwide believe chronological age will continue to become less
relevant. Done in partnership with Survey.com and reaching 6,800 women
in 11 countries, the study was designed to capture how women’s attitudes
on aging have evolved and ultimately reinforced that women are less
limited by what is considered “age appropriate.”
-
The majority of US respondents (66%) report that over the last five to
ten years, women look better than ever, and it’s difficult to tell a
woman’s true age
-
Three-quarters of US women believe that a combination of genetics and
lifestyle influences the way their skin ages most
-
Another three quarters agree that physical appearance is more likely
to give away a woman’s age than the way she behaves, and the majority
of women surveyed indicated that the best compliment they could
receive is “I would have never guessed your age”
However a gender gap still persists.
-
90% of women in the United States agree that as women age, the way
they are perceived by society changes much more than it does for men.
-
But despite this gender disparity, US women report that society’s
views on aging are headed in the right direction, with two-thirds
(66%) saying age is less relevant now than it was for their mothers
and 78% saying they feel more confident than they did 10 years ago
Paving the way to looking ageless is innovative research like Olay’s
Multi-Decade and Ethnicity Study, the largest and most comprehensive
genomic and skin aging study to date, which analysed the expression of
20,000 unique genes from more than 300 women of four ethnicities, across
six decades of life. Conducted in partnership with more than a dozen
independent research institutions and companies, including leading
biotechnology firm 23andMe, the study findings uncovered specific “aging
tipping points” by decade, and identified a unique group of women known
as “exceptional skin agers” whose skin’s biological behaviors and gene
expression patterns along with their lifestyle choices helped them look
dramatically younger than their real age. “This ground-breaking work
will continue to drive innovation for years to come,” says Dr. Frauke
Neuser, Principal Olay Scientist, “and opens the door to developing
skincare products that can address different genetic aging patterns.”
“Discoveries like this put Olay in the best position to fuel the new
ageless era,” says Alex Keith, President of Global Skin & Personal Care
at Procter & Gamble. “Our experts know skin better than anyone else and
we know how to formulate the most effective ingredients into skincare
products that deliver real, visible results.” This industry-leading work
is the subject of a New
York Times T Brand Studio documentary feature, premiering today,
which offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the Olay skincare labs
and the best-in-class research that goes into Olay products, like the
8.8 million jars of Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream sold each year.
Olay’s new Ageless advertising campaign debuted recently, seamlessly
combining advances in skin science with insights into how women’s
perspectives on aging are evolving. The campaign is igniting
conversation on social media, topping the AdAge Top Ten Viral
Video list. “We get so many testimonials and photos from longtime Olay
users who look astonishingly young,” says Keith. “With this new
campaign, we’re tapping into the ‘ultimate beauty victory’ – for a
woman’s skin to never give away her true age.”
To learn more about the Olay Ageless campaign, visit Olay
on Facebook.
