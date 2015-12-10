Olay Commits to Ushering in Ageless Era

Cultural shifts and genomic research fuel new expectations of Aging

According to a recent Olay global survey, eight out of ten women

worldwide believe chronological age will continue to become less

relevant. Done in partnership with Survey.com and reaching 6,800 women

in 11 countries, the study was designed to capture how women’s attitudes

on aging have evolved and ultimately reinforced that women are less

limited by what is considered “age appropriate.”

The majority of US respondents (66%) report that over the last five to

ten years, women look better than ever, and it’s difficult to tell a

ten years, women look better than ever, and it’s difficult to tell a woman’s true age Three-quarters of US women believe that a combination of genetics and

lifestyle influences the way their skin ages most Another three quarters agree that physical appearance is more likely

to give away a woman’s age than the way she behaves, and the majority

of women surveyed indicated that the best compliment they could

receive is “I would have never guessed your age”

However a gender gap still persists.

90% of women in the United States agree that as women age, the way

they are perceived by society changes much more than it does for men. But despite this gender disparity, US women report that society’s

views on aging are headed in the right direction, with two-thirds

(66%) saying age is less relevant now than it was for their mothers

and 78% saying they feel more confident than they did 10 years ago

Paving the way to looking ageless is innovative research like Olay’s

Multi-Decade and Ethnicity Study, the largest and most comprehensive

genomic and skin aging study to date, which analysed the expression of

20,000 unique genes from more than 300 women of four ethnicities, across

six decades of life. Conducted in partnership with more than a dozen

independent research institutions and companies, including leading

biotechnology firm 23andMe, the study findings uncovered specific “aging

tipping points” by decade, and identified a unique group of women known

as “exceptional skin agers” whose skin’s biological behaviors and gene

expression patterns along with their lifestyle choices helped them look

dramatically younger than their real age. “This ground-breaking work

will continue to drive innovation for years to come,” says Dr. Frauke

Neuser, Principal Olay Scientist, “and opens the door to developing

skincare products that can address different genetic aging patterns.”

“Discoveries like this put Olay in the best position to fuel the new

ageless era,” says Alex Keith, President of Global Skin & Personal Care

at Procter & Gamble. “Our experts know skin better than anyone else and

we know how to formulate the most effective ingredients into skincare

products that deliver real, visible results.” This industry-leading work

is the subject of a New

York Times T Brand Studio documentary feature, premiering today,

which offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the Olay skincare labs

and the best-in-class research that goes into Olay products, like the

8.8 million jars of Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream sold each year.

Olay’s new Ageless advertising campaign debuted recently, seamlessly

combining advances in skin science with insights into how women’s

perspectives on aging are evolving. The campaign is igniting

conversation on social media, topping the AdAge Top Ten Viral

Video list. “We get so many testimonials and photos from longtime Olay

users who look astonishingly young,” says Keith. “With this new

campaign, we’re tapping into the ‘ultimate beauty victory’ – for a

woman’s skin to never give away her true age.”

