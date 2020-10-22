OLB Group Expands Support for Apple Pay and Google Pay

SecurePay Payment Gateway Incorporates Popular Consumer Payment Options, Enabling Merchants to Seamlessly Offer More Payment Choices

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$applepay #3DSecure—The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), a provider of cloud-based omnicommerce and payment acceptance solutions for small- and mid-size merchants, announced it has upgraded its SecurePay payment gateway system to support Apple Pay and Google Pay across all merchant platforms. Merchants utilizing the OLB SecurePay gateway service or the OmniSoft cloud-based business management platform will immediately have the option to accept these alternative contactless payment methods without any equipment changes.

Ronny Yakov, chief executive officer of OLB, said, “Google Pay and Apple Pay are popular with many consumers who rely on mobile devices as their primary shopping and payment tool. Integrating these services into SecurePay makes it simple and painless for merchants to offer these alternatives within a single secure payment ecosystem. Our company will continue to add technologies and features that will enable merchants to leverage the substantial efficiencies available through our omnicommerce services.”

Compatible with mobile, tablet-based, and cloud-based payment acceptance services and equipment, SecurePay processes Apple Pay and Google Pay transactions securely and with the same efficiencies as traditional card payment transactions.

Merchants interested in implementing omnicommerce services or accepting Google Pay and Apple Pay within an existing payment infrastructure can set up an account at https://cardaccept.com/#contact

For more information about The OLB Group, please visit www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements from The OLB Group, Inc. in this news release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial condition our ability to implement our proprietary merchant boarding and CRM system and to roll out our Omni Commerce applications to our current merchants and the integration of our secure payment gateway with our crowdfunding platform. While the Company’s management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include statements regarding the expected revenue and income for operations to be generated by The OLB Group, Inc. For other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those that are expected, see the information under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings, and amendments thereto, as well as other public filings with the SEC since such date. The Company operates in a rapidly changing and competitive environment, and new risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

About The OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. is a payment facilitator and commerce service provider that delivers cloud-based merchant services for web-based and brick-and-mortar organizations. OLB provides a seamless, end-to-end digital commerce solution that includes site creation, hosting, transaction processing and payment gateway, order fulfillment, customer service, outbound marketing, sales reporting, and fundraising. With services from private label shopping sites designed to maintain the unique look or feel of the merchant website, to order fulfillment and customer service, OLB remains invisible to the user and promotes the merchant’s brand with market-leading technology and solutions. For more information about solutions, services, or to find a reseller, please visit www.olb.com. Investor information is available at www.olb.com/investors-data.

