Pan-American Life Insurance Group Appoints Miguel Edwards as Senior Vice President – Chief Information Officer

NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG), a leading provider of life, accident and health insurance throughout the Americas, today announced the appointment of Miguel Edwards to the role of Senior Vice President – Chief Information Officer. With nearly 20 years of information technology experience, Mr. Edwards joins PALIG with a proven track record as a transformational leader.





“Miguel brings leadership, technical expertise, credibility, and accountability to the creation and ongoing definition of PALIG’s technology strategy and operations,” said José S. Suquet, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Pan-American Life Insurance Group. “He will place special emphasis on continuing our digital transformation and modernization, keeping a pulse on emerging technologies and collaborating to support cyber security protocols.”

Mr. Edwards will also join PALIG’s Executive Management Committee and will work closely with senior leadership to deliver technology solutions that support strategic imperatives and business objectives.

Most recently, Mr. Edwards was CIO with Kemper Insurance. He led the technology strategy and execution of Kemper Life and Health, including the development of an across-the-board modernization strategy that included talent, infrastructure, process operations, and front-line distribution technologies. Previously, Mr. Edwards was Vice President, Strategy and Operations – Allstate Brand Distribution, for Allstate Insurance Company. Over a six-year period, he led several initiatives for Allstate, including strategic and operational aspects of the Independent Agency Channel and enterprise initiatives to reach and serve multicultural market segments.

Mr. Edwards earned his Bachelors in Business Administration from the Metropolitan College of New York, and an MBA from Rider University.

About PALIG

Pan-American Life Insurance Group is a leading provider of life, accident and health insurance throughout the Americas that has been delivering trusted financial security since 1911. The New Orleans-based Group is comprised of more than twenty member companies, employs more than 1,950 worldwide and offers top-rated individual and/or group life, accident and health insurance, employee benefits and financial services in 49 states, the District of Columbia (DC), Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. The Group has branches and affiliates in Costa Rica, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, and 13 Caribbean markets, including Barbados, Cayman Islands, Curacao and Trinidad and Tobago. For more information, visit the Pan-American Life Web site at palig.com, follow us on Twitter @PanAmericanLife, and connect with us on LinkedIn at Pan-American Life Insurance Group.

