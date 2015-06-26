Papa John’s Offers Better Ingredients for a Better Summer with Pizza. Pepsi. Rock. Sweepstakes

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This summer, what’s better than the dynamic duo of pizza and Pepsi? How
about pizza, Pepsi and live music featuring your favorite artists? Get
ready to rock all summer long with Papa John’s Pizza. Pepsi. Rock.
Sweepstakes.
For a limited time, customers who visit PapaJohns.com
and purchase the Pepsi Summer bundle—one large two-topping pizza and a
two-liter of Pepsi deal for $12—using the promo code “ROCK12” will
receive a prize code that can be redeemed for prizes such as (2) $125
Live Nation® Concert Cash codes, and free pizza and Pepsi
products, or a special Papa John’s discount. This offer is perfect for
customers looking to save during the summer on family dinners and
neighborhood gatherings with friends. Add in the opportunity to see your
favorite artist live on stage, and this sweepstakes is sure to bring
fans to their feet.
“Our Pizza. Pepsi. Rock. sweepstakes offers our customers the perfect
summer combination of great pizza, cold drinks and music,” said Bob
Kraut, Papa John’s chief marketing officer. “With this Concert Cash
deal, and by partnering with Pepsi and Live Nation, we’re able to give
our customers a chance to see their favorite band or artist in-concert
this summer.”
For those ready to rock, entering the sweepstakes is simple. Just log
onto PapaJohns.com
and order the Pepsi Summer bundle using the product promo code “ROCK12.”
After ordering, customers will receive a prize code which can then be
redeemed online to reveal prizes or special offers. Daily prizes include
(2) $125 Live Nation® Concert Cash codes, free large one-topping
pizzas or free two-liter Pepsi products, or special discount offer for
25 percent off their next regular menu priced order.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 8/23/14. Mail-In entries may be post
marked on 8/24/15. Open to legal residents of 50 US/DC, 18 years or
older (19 in Alabama and Nebraska). Go PJPizzaPepsiRocks.com
for Official Rules including how to enter without a purchase, odds,
prizes, and details. Void where prohibited by law. Sponsor: Pepsi-Cola
Company, 700 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, NY 10577.
About Papa John’s
Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Papa John’s International, Inc.
(NASDAQ: PZZA) is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company. For
13 of the past 15 years, consumers have rated Papa John’s No. 1 in
customer satisfaction among all national pizza chains in the American
Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). Papa John’s is the Official Pizza
Sponsor of the National Football League and Super Bowl XLIX. For more
information about the company or to order pizza online, visit Papa
John’s at www.papajohns.com.
