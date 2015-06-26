Papa John’s Offers Better Ingredients for a Better Summer with Pizza. Pepsi. Rock. Sweepstakes

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This summer, what’s better than the dynamic duo of pizza and Pepsi? How

about pizza, Pepsi and live music featuring your favorite artists? Get

ready to rock all summer long with Papa John’s Pizza. Pepsi. Rock.

Sweepstakes.

For a limited time, customers who visit PapaJohns.com

and purchase the Pepsi Summer bundle—one large two-topping pizza and a

two-liter of Pepsi deal for $12—using the promo code “ROCK12” will

receive a prize code that can be redeemed for prizes such as (2) $125

Live Nation® Concert Cash codes, and free pizza and Pepsi

products, or a special Papa John’s discount. This offer is perfect for

customers looking to save during the summer on family dinners and

neighborhood gatherings with friends. Add in the opportunity to see your

favorite artist live on stage, and this sweepstakes is sure to bring

fans to their feet.

“Our Pizza. Pepsi. Rock. sweepstakes offers our customers the perfect

summer combination of great pizza, cold drinks and music,” said Bob

Kraut, Papa John’s chief marketing officer. “With this Concert Cash

deal, and by partnering with Pepsi and Live Nation, we’re able to give

our customers a chance to see their favorite band or artist in-concert

this summer.”

For those ready to rock, entering the sweepstakes is simple. Just log

onto PapaJohns.com

and order the Pepsi Summer bundle using the product promo code “ROCK12.”

After ordering, customers will receive a prize code which can then be

redeemed online to reveal prizes or special offers. Daily prizes include

(2) $125 Live Nation® Concert Cash codes, free large one-topping

pizzas or free two-liter Pepsi products, or special discount offer for

25 percent off their next regular menu priced order.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 8/23/14. Mail-In entries may be post

marked on 8/24/15. Open to legal residents of 50 US/DC, 18 years or

older (19 in Alabama and Nebraska). Go PJPizzaPepsiRocks.com

for Official Rules including how to enter without a purchase, odds,

prizes, and details. Void where prohibited by law. Sponsor: Pepsi-Cola

Company, 700 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, NY 10577.

About Papa John’s

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Papa John’s International, Inc.

(NASDAQ: PZZA) is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company. For

13 of the past 15 years, consumers have rated Papa John’s No. 1 in

customer satisfaction among all national pizza chains in the American

Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). Papa John’s is the Official Pizza

Sponsor of the National Football League and Super Bowl XLIX. For more

information about the company or to order pizza online, visit Papa

John’s at www.papajohns.com.

Also visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PapaJohns,

or on Twitter at http://twitter.com/PapaJohns.

