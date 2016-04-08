Path-Breaking 100Gb Connection between Orange County Department of Education and CENIC Networks

BERKELEY, Calif. & LA MIRADA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CENIC is pleased to announce that CENIC, with its partners—the Orange

County Department of Education (OCDE), the K-12 High Speed Network

(K12HSN), and the California Department of Education (CDE)—has

established the world’s first 100-Gigabit per second K-12 connection.

The network connection went into production on March 24th,

2016.

“Here in Orange County, we have highly innovative educators who are

continually looking to leverage new educational technologies that engage

students and enhance instruction in reading, writing, math, and other

core subjects. This latest upgrade to our infrastructure creates faster

and far more robust internet connections than ever before, enabling the

expanded use of rich educational content,” said Orange County

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Al Mijares. “Our new 100-Gigabit ethernet

connection will directly benefit more than half a million students and

20,000-plus teachers across 27 school districts. In doing so, it

reflects our commitment to the vision that Orange County students will

lead the nation in college and career readiness and success.”

CENIC was an early innovator in obtaining dark fiber leases, and

lighting and managing fiber infrastructure to provide broadband

connectivity for its education and research members. CENIC is,

therefore, proud to announce the completion of a 100Gb connection for

OCDE, making it the first K-12 entity in the nation to enjoy the

benefits of 100Gb connectivity, and setting the stage for many of

California’s 58 counties to achieve the same levels of connectivity for

their schools.

“So much of what we do as educators, to provide our students with real

world learning experiences and access to resources, is dependent upon

internet connectivity,” said Irvine Unified Superintendent of Schools

Terry Walker, from one of the 27 school districts to benefit from this

new connection. “The ability to have a 100Gb connection will provide the

Irvine Unified School District with the limitless ability to

dramatically transform how students learn by leveraging technology and

internet bandwidth in a way that has never been possible for K-12

schools, until now. It is the equivalent of adding 20 lanes to the 5

Freeway – imagine what that would do for traffic in Southern California.

Now, imagine the possibilities for education.”

Leveraging the FCC’s Second E-Rate Modernization Order, which equalizes

the treatment of lit and dark fiber, CENIC has successfully implemented

scalable optical infrastructure to ensure OCDE will be able to meet the

needs of the students and teachers in Orange County for years to come.

As demand for additional bandwidth occurs, increasing the capacity of

the fiber that has been deployed will be a simple matter of adding

relatively inexpensive optical components to the existing equipment.

“The bandwidth needs for our schools are increasing at a tremendous

rate, and keeping up with this trend has presented some challenges. The

explosive growth of computing devices and rich online learning in our

schools makes this bandwidth critically important for our students,”

said Dr. Todd Finnell, County Superintendent of Schools in Imperial

County. “Lighting up the first 100 Gig circuit in California’s K-12

system is indicative of this growth, and the need for it came much

sooner than any of us would have expected. This is a major step forward

for school networking in California, and the students throughout Orange

County will see immediate improvements in their level of connectivity

and the many benefits it brings.”

The Orange County 100Gb dark fiber connection is the first of a number

of planned 100Gb connections for K-12 sites in California. CENIC is

working to complete 100Gb connections for Riverside and San Diego County

Offices of Education within the next few months. An additional ten 100Gb

connections for K-12 sites are included in CENIC’s consortial E-Rate

filing and planned for production after July 1, 2016, coinciding with

the current FCC E-Rate cycle.

“The remarkable collaboration among CDE, OCDE, CENIC, and our private

sector colleagues who provided the fiber leases and the hardware is

another example of the uniqueness of the CENIC community,” said CENIC

President & CEO Louis Fox. “Ultimately, our students and teachers,

faculty and students, and researchers and clinicians will use these new

capacities in ways that we never imagine as they focus on the critical

issues of our time and invent a better future for us all.”

About CENIC • www.cenic.org

CENIC connects California to the world—advancing education and research

statewide by providing the world-class network essential for innovation,

collaboration, and economic growth. This nonprofit organization operates

the California Research & Education Network (CalREN), a high-capacity

network designed to meet the unique requirements of over 20 million

users, including the vast majority of K-20 students together with

educators, researchers, and other vital public-serving institutions.

CENIC’s Charter Associates are part of the world’s largest education

system; they include the California K-12 system, California Community

Colleges, the California State University system, California’s Public

Libraries, the University of California system, Stanford, Caltech, and

USC. CENIC also provides connectivity to leading-edge institutions and

industry research organizations around the world, serving the public as

a catalyst for a vibrant California.

About Orange County Department of Education • www.ocde.us

The Orange County Department of Education (OCDE) is a public education

organization offering support services to 27 school districts and more

than 600 schools and 20,000 educators serving over 500,000 students in

Orange County. OCDE’s personnel offer support, professional development,

and student programs through its divisions and departments:

Administrative Services, Alternative Education, Business Services,

Career and Technical Education, Information Technology, Instructional

Services, Legal Services, School and Community Services, and Special

Education.

About California Department of Education • www.cde.ca.gov

The California Department of Education (CDE) oversees the state’s

diverse and dynamic public school system, which is responsible for the

education of more than seven million children and young adults in more

than 9,000 schools. The CDE and the State Superintendent of Public

Instruction are responsible for enforcing education law and regulations,

and for continuing to reform and improve public elementary school

programs, secondary school programs, adult education, some preschool

programs, and child care programs. The CDE’s mission is to provide a

world-class education for all students, from early childhood to

adulthood. The CDE serves our state by innovating and collaborating with

educators, schools, parents, and community partners, preparing students

to live, work, and thrive in a highly connected world.

About K12HSN • www.k12hsn.org

K12HSN is a state program funded by the California Department of

Education. The California Department of Education competitively selected

the Imperial County Office of Education

(ICOE) as the Lead Education Agency (LEA) and manager of the K-12 High

Speed Network program. K12HSN provides the California community with

network connectivity, internet services, teaching and learning

application coordination, and videoconferencing coordination and support.

