PBTEEN ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH INSPIRING ATHLETIC APPAREL BRAND IVIVVA BY LULULEMON

Home Décor Collection Set To Launch in July 2017

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PBteen,

a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands,

announced today an exclusive home décor partnership with ivivva,

the athletic apparel brand created by lululemon and inspired by active

girls. Available for purchase in July 2017, the ivivva for PBteen

capsule collection offers a range of home décor products including

furniture, bedding, and decorative accessories created to transform a

tween or teen’s bedroom into a space that reflects and inspires their

active lifestyle. Featuring signature prints from ivivva’s Fall 2017

season and a bright, inspirational aesthetic, the collection includes

more than 40 pieces, from bedding and desk accessories to a ballet barre

and goal boards.





“We believe that girls are unstoppable and we are excited that they can

now express themselves by creating an ivivva bedroom space that inspires

them to dream big and achieve their goals,” says Kristy Maynes, General

Manager of ivivva by lululemon.

“We are proud to partner with ivivva, a like-minded brand who encourages

girls to express themselves and develop their inner confidence,” says

Jennifer Kellor, executive vice president of merchandising, PBteen.

“ivivva brings vibrancy of color and pattern to the collection, creating

functional and inspirational spaces.”

The ivivva for PBteen capsule collection will be available in

July 2017 in PBteen stores and online at PBteen.com.

In addition, an assortment of products from the collection will be sold

in select ivivva stores and online at ivivva.com.

ABOUT IVIVVA

Created in 2009, ivivva by lululemon designs beautiful, technical

athletic wear for girls (in sizes 6-14) and connects them through

experiences that inspire them to reach their full potential: as a leader

and an athlete. From running and internships to dance and goal-setting,

ivivva stores offer a variety of complimentary classes and programs for

unstoppable leaders. ivivva has more than 70 locations across North

America and is headquartered near the beach in beautiful Vancouver, BC

Canada.

Shop or find the store nearest you at www.ivivva.com.

ABOUT PBTEEN

PBteen, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. portfolio of brands,

launched in 2003 and is the first home retailer to focus exclusively on

the teenage market. Designed to fully furnish bedrooms, study and lounge

spaces for tweens and teens, PBteen provides fresh, fashionable options

to appeal to varying teenage tastes. Categories include: bedding, window

treatments, rugs, lighting, gear, decorative accessories, storage and

organization solutions, and furniture including beanbag chairs. PBteen

products are available through direct mail catalogs, e-commerce site

PBteen.com and U.S. retail stores. PBteen currently offers international

shipping to customers worldwide. PBteen has an active following on Facebook,

Twitter,

YouTube,

Pinterest,

Instagram,

PBteen ♥ and its PBteen blog. PBteen is headquartered in San Francisco,

California.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a specialty retailer of high-quality products

for the home. These products, representing eight distinct merchandise

strategies – Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm,

PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham – are

marketed through e-commerce websites, direct mail catalogs and 624

stores. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. currently operates in the United States,

Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offers international shipping

to customers worldwide, and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate

stores in the Middle East and the Philippines and stores and e-commerce

websites in Mexico.

