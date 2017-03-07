PBTEEN ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH INSPIRING ATHLETIC APPAREL BRAND IVIVVA BY LULULEMON

Home Décor Collection Set To Launch in July 2017
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PBteen,
a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands,
announced today an exclusive home décor partnership with ivivva,
the athletic apparel brand created by lululemon and inspired by active
girls. Available for purchase in July 2017, the ivivva for PBteen
capsule collection offers a range of home décor products including
furniture, bedding, and decorative accessories created to transform a
tween or teen’s bedroom into a space that reflects and inspires their
active lifestyle. Featuring signature prints from ivivva’s Fall 2017
season and a bright, inspirational aesthetic, the collection includes
more than 40 pieces, from bedding and desk accessories to a ballet barre
and goal boards.
“We believe that girls are unstoppable and we are excited that they can
now express themselves by creating an ivivva bedroom space that inspires
them to dream big and achieve their goals,” says Kristy Maynes, General
Manager of ivivva by lululemon.
“We are proud to partner with ivivva, a like-minded brand who encourages
girls to express themselves and develop their inner confidence,” says
Jennifer Kellor, executive vice president of merchandising, PBteen.
“ivivva brings vibrancy of color and pattern to the collection, creating
functional and inspirational spaces.”
The ivivva for PBteen capsule collection will be available in
July 2017 in PBteen stores and online at PBteen.com.
In addition, an assortment of products from the collection will be sold
in select ivivva stores and online at ivivva.com.
ABOUT IVIVVA
Created in 2009, ivivva by lululemon designs beautiful, technical
athletic wear for girls (in sizes 6-14) and connects them through
experiences that inspire them to reach their full potential: as a leader
and an athlete. From running and internships to dance and goal-setting,
ivivva stores offer a variety of complimentary classes and programs for
unstoppable leaders. ivivva has more than 70 locations across North
America and is headquartered near the beach in beautiful Vancouver, BC
Canada.
ABOUT PBTEEN
PBteen, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. portfolio of brands,
launched in 2003 and is the first home retailer to focus exclusively on
the teenage market. Designed to fully furnish bedrooms, study and lounge
spaces for tweens and teens, PBteen provides fresh, fashionable options
to appeal to varying teenage tastes. Categories include: bedding, window
treatments, rugs, lighting, gear, decorative accessories, storage and
organization solutions, and furniture including beanbag chairs. PBteen
products are available through direct mail catalogs, e-commerce site
PBteen.com and U.S. retail stores. PBteen currently offers international
PBteen ♥ and its PBteen blog. PBteen is headquartered in San Francisco,
California.
ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a specialty retailer of high-quality products
for the home. These products, representing eight distinct merchandise
strategies – Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm,
PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham – are
marketed through e-commerce websites, direct mail catalogs and 624
stores. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. currently operates in the United States,
Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offers international shipping
to customers worldwide, and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate
stores in the Middle East and the Philippines and stores and e-commerce
websites in Mexico.
