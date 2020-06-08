Pep Boys Announces ‘Top Techs’

Service technicians are recognized for outstanding performance and showing how #TechsGoFurther

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pep Boys is celebrating Automotive Service Professionals Week by announcing its Top Techs, the winners of its annual tech of the year award. The Company recognizes automotive technicians annually in each of its business regions who demonstrate performance excellence, a commitment to continuous training and mentorship, exemplary customer service and an enthusiastic approach to their work.





This year, Pep Boys is celebrating five technicians who go further every day — for their customers, coworkers, and communities: William Bowles, a master technician in Fort Worth, Texas; Ernesto Delaisla, a master technician in Clovis, Calif.; Jason Kirby, an area diagnostic specialist in Orlando, Fla.; Bryan Lamparter, a master technician in Charlotte, N.C.; and Amir Pagán, a technician in Humacao, Puerto Rico.

“Our technicians are the lifeblood of our service business, and our Top Techs are the best of the best,” said Brian Kaner, CEO – Service. “They bring both the skills and the passion that help us live out our promise to go further so our customers can go farther.”

The Top Techs were selected based on multiple factors, including ASE certifications, strong productivity and performance metrics, mentorship, living the Pep Boys values and positive representation of the Company. The respective stores of each ‘Top Tech’ will now have the distinction of being home to one of the country’s most outstanding technicians.

National Automotive Service Professionals Week is celebrated during the week of June 7, to remind us about the automotive technicians who keep the country’s vehicles on the road every day. The week will end with Automotive Service Professionals Day to say thank you to our nation’s techs. Throughout the week, Pep Boys will share stories about its Top Techs on www.PepBoys.com and its social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Pep Boys is part of Icahn Automotive Group, and presented its Top Tech awards as the Company continues its “Race to 2026” initiative, a commitment to help fill the industry-wide technician talent gap, which is projected to be 46,000 in six years. The “Race to 2026” program includes initiatives to attract workers to the skilled trades, while supporting Icahn Automotive’s own employee network through Top Tech and similar recognition programs, as well as a scholarship program, tuition assistance, apprenticeships and additional company-sponsored training and certifications.

About Pep Boys

Since 1921, Pep Boys has been one of the nation’s leading automotive aftermarket chains, providing premium tires; automotive maintenance and repair; premium-brand parts and expert advice for the do-it-yourselfer; commercial auto parts delivery; and fleet maintenance and repair to customers across the U.S. Pep Boys operates more than 9,000 service bays in approximately 1,000 locations in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and the Pep Boy Mobile Crew service trailer, which offers automotive maintenance on location. Customers can find the nearest location by calling 1-800-PEP BOYS (1-800-737-2697), by visiting www.pepboys.com, or following Pep Boys on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About Icahn Automotive

Icahn Automotive Group LLC (Icahn Automotive) was formed by its parent, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP), to invest in and operate businesses involved in aftermarket parts distribution and service. Our businesses have a singular focus: provide premium automotive parts and services at a great value. Icahn Automotive today consists of Pep Boys® automotive aftermarket retail and service chain, Auto Plus® automotive aftermarket parts distributor, Precision Tune Auto Care® owned and franchised automotive service centers, and AAMCO Total Auto Care franchised service centers. The Company also is the licensor of Cottman Transmission and operates under several local brands. The businesses of Icahn Automotive total over 22,000 employees, over 2,000 company-owned and franchise locations, and 25 distribution centers throughout the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit IcahnAutomotive.com.

