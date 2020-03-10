Perfect Your Prom Style at Macy’s

Discover Macy’s incredible selection of prom fashion, accessories and beauty in store and online at macys.com

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Win best dressed this year with a fashion forward prom look from Macy’s (NYSE:M). Whether buying the perfect prom dress, shopping with friends or getting accessories right, Macy’s is the ultimate prom destination. With a great assortment of on-trend styles and expertly curated fashion from brands like City Studios, B Darlin, Say Yes To The Prom, Betsey Johnson and Speechless, the perfect prom look comes together at Macy’s.





“Prom is one of the biggest and most memorable nights in high school. Macy’s empowers those individuals attending proms across the country to sparkle on this special evening with the ultimate assortment of glam fashion, accessories and beauty for the perfect social media-ready look,” said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy’s Fashion Office. “Our exciting selection of expertly curated fashion inspires prom-goers to stand out in their own personalized way, creating lasting memories.”

Dresses

Bring a pop of color to prom this year with stunning hues that are sure to make a splash. Soft yellows, brilliant neons and classic reds take the forefront of this season’s trends, while powerful pinks remain a timeless favorite. For an of-the-moment look, take inspiration straight from the runway with short styles and exciting silhouettes like a gathered-waist mini dress, two-piece set, or a short ball gown in either mini or midi lengths. Looking for something truly special? Find a dress that is all about the details like a bold toile print, over-the-top ruffles or a bodice top. These eye-capturing styles can make any girl feel like the prom queen for a night.

To make prom shopping even more convenient, Macy’s has all your day-of essentials covered. With a qualifying prom purchase of $99.00 or more, customers can purchase a shapewear kit for $14.99. This kit has everything you need to make getting ready seamless and avoid any last-minute fashion emergencies.

Accessories

Elevate prom fashion to the next level with high shine and pearl detail accessories that complete the look. For the shoe-obsessed, chic platform heels from brands like Jessica Simpson or Blue by Betsey Johnson elongate the dress and bring the style head-to-toe. Add a statement piece with an I.N.C. International Concepts geometric, or feather clutch to hold all your prom night essentials. Complement the dress with sparkly hair accessories like a delicate bobby pin set or amp up the jewelry game with a collar necklace that is sure to impress.

Beauty Trends

Express your individuality this prom season with beauty looks that highlight any personal style. For the trendsetter, swipe a pigmented shadow over the lid in a bright color like blue, purple or hot pink. Geometric cat eyes in a variety of bold colors or rich metallics are sure to be the talk of the class. If timeless glam is more your aesthetic, go for Old Hollywood grandeur with the perfect red lip and soft pin-up waves. Lastly, play up your natural beauty with glowy skin or soft pink monochromatic hues on the eyes, lips and cheeks.

New at Macy’s

Score the ultimate prom look with limited-edition new designs exclusively at Macy’s. Style icon Betsey Johnson teamed up with singer and social media personality, Loren Gray to bring back Betsey’s iconic Prom collection. The collection includes dresses, footwear, handbags and jewelry with styles ranging from classic silhouettes like ball gowns to short-and-sweet mini dresses that can be paired with glittering jewels and the perfect pumps — all in bold prints and colorways. Available now at select Macy’s stores and online at macys.com

For the fifth consecutive year, Say Yes To The Prom collection returns. In partnership with Discovery, Inc. and TLC, the exclusive collection features must-have fashion inspired by popular show “Say Yes to the Dress.” From flowing elegant ball gowns to edgy two-piece halter dresses and sparkly sequins, the collection has stunning options for every style personality. Macy’s is also teaming up with Discovery and Becca’s Closet to offer the Spirit of Community Scholarship to 20 deserving high school students across the United States. Each student will be awarded $5,000 to help subsidize tuition in fall 2020. Students must be a graduating high school senior to apply, applications must be mailed to Becca’s Closet by April 1, 2020.

#MacysProm

Now that the outfit is picked, it’s time to show it off. Join the #MacysProm challenge on TikTok to showcase and share your unique and amazing prom style. From showing followers how you’re prepping for the big night to taking the ultimate prom queen twirl in a fabulous dress, get in on the fun by going to the challenge page, recording a creative video and sharing it for the social glory. Social media personality Loren Gray will kick off with her own take on the challenge to get users in the prom spirit. The challenge dance routine and original #MacysProm soundtrack will highlight the “prep,” “shop,” “glow” and “show” journey to fashion triumph for the biggest night of the school year.

For these looks, inspiration, and more, visit macys.com/prom. For expert help, let Macy’s personal stylists piece together the perfectly curated prom look just for you. Book an appointment online at macys.com/personalstylist.

