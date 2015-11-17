PetCure Oncology at Care Center Highlights Pet Heroes for National Pet Cancer Awareness Month

Cancer is the leading cause of death in older cats and dogs

idea that a small bump on her nose would quickly grow into a

life-threatening cancer.

Fortunately, as the Hussey family learned, the conversation surrounding

cancer care for pets is changing for the better – and fast.

Bindi’s growing bump was eventually diagnosed as a mast cell tumor, a

common form of skin cancer in dogs. But, despite a bleak prognosis, she

experienced a remarkable turnaround. After undergoing stereotactic

radiosurgery (SRS) treatment in August with the PetCure

Oncology team at Care Center, Bindi was given the best news of all

at her three-month check-up in early November. Her cancer appeared to be

in remission with no evidence of tumor seen on her follow-up CT scan.

For the Hussey family, SRS provided a refreshing new choice that was

very different from the usual – and often discouraging – cancer

treatment options. Though it is new to veterinary medicine, SRS is

widely used in human cancer treatment as an advanced form of radiation

therapy that delivers high doses of radiation with sub-millimeter

precision in a non-invasive, non-surgical manner. SRS is delivered with

the intent to cure, optimizing damage to cancerous tissue

while minimizing collateral damage to nearby healthy tissue. As a

result, SRS requires only 1-3 treatment sessions – an 80-95% reduction

compared to conventional radiation therapy – and significantly reduces

both the severity and duration of side effects.

“I love her so much,” said Hussey. “When they told me about the curative

intent of SRS, I knew this was the answer for Bindi.” Now, Bindi is

officially a PetCure

Pet Hero.

The Husseys first visited their primary care veterinarian, who conducted

a biopsy that revealed the mast cell tumor and referred Bindi to the

specialists at Care Center. Surgery was ruled out as an option based on

the tumor location and traditional radiation therapy was considered too

risky in this particular case. But just three days after SRS, the bump

on Bindi’s nose had substantially decreased in size. It continued to

shrink over time, leading to the happy finding of remission at her

three-month follow-up appointment earlier this month.

November is Pet

Cancer Awareness Month, the perfect time to cheer those currently

battling cancer, pay tribute to those who have passed on, and celebrate

those who have survived. This year, it is also a perfect opportunity to

spread the word about SRS, a potentially life-saving treatment option

that is being introduced to veterinary medicine for the first time.

PetCure

Oncology is revolutionizing cancer care for pets by partnering with

established veterinary specialty practices and establishing a national

network of centers that specialize in the delivery of advanced radiation

therapy and SRS. Care

Center, a 24/7 emergency and specialty

animal hospital located at 6995 East Kemper Road in Cincinnati, is the

only hospital in the Midwest offering SRS to companion animals. PetCure

Oncology centers in Phoenix,

Cincinnati,

and Clifton,

NJ are now open. Locations in Wisconsin and Illinois are slated to

open in the next few months, with many more centers in various stages of

development across the country. To learn more or obtain a referral to

PetCure Oncology at Care Center, call 513.530.0911 or visit PetCureOncology.com.

