PetCure Oncology at Care Center Highlights Pet Heroes for National Pet Cancer Awareness Month

Cancer is the leading cause of death in older cats and dogs
CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–When Mack Hussey and his family adopted their dog, Bindi, they had no
idea that a small bump on her nose would quickly grow into a
life-threatening cancer.
Fortunately, as the Hussey family learned, the conversation surrounding
cancer care for pets is changing for the better – and fast.
Bindi’s growing bump was eventually diagnosed as a mast cell tumor, a
common form of skin cancer in dogs. But, despite a bleak prognosis, she
experienced a remarkable turnaround. After undergoing stereotactic
radiosurgery (SRS) treatment in August with the PetCure
Oncology team at Care Center, Bindi was given the best news of all
at her three-month check-up in early November. Her cancer appeared to be
in remission with no evidence of tumor seen on her follow-up CT scan.
For the Hussey family, SRS provided a refreshing new choice that was
very different from the usual – and often discouraging – cancer
treatment options. Though it is new to veterinary medicine, SRS is
widely used in human cancer treatment as an advanced form of radiation
therapy that delivers high doses of radiation with sub-millimeter
precision in a non-invasive, non-surgical manner. SRS is delivered with
the intent to cure, optimizing damage to cancerous tissue
while minimizing collateral damage to nearby healthy tissue. As a
result, SRS requires only 1-3 treatment sessions – an 80-95% reduction
compared to conventional radiation therapy – and significantly reduces
both the severity and duration of side effects.
“I love her so much,” said Hussey. “When they told me about the curative
intent of SRS, I knew this was the answer for Bindi.” Now, Bindi is
officially a PetCure
Pet Hero.
The Husseys first visited their primary care veterinarian, who conducted
a biopsy that revealed the mast cell tumor and referred Bindi to the
specialists at Care Center. Surgery was ruled out as an option based on
the tumor location and traditional radiation therapy was considered too
risky in this particular case. But just three days after SRS, the bump
on Bindi’s nose had substantially decreased in size. It continued to
shrink over time, leading to the happy finding of remission at her
three-month follow-up appointment earlier this month.
November is Pet
Cancer Awareness Month, the perfect time to cheer those currently
battling cancer, pay tribute to those who have passed on, and celebrate
those who have survived. This year, it is also a perfect opportunity to
spread the word about SRS, a potentially life-saving treatment option
that is being introduced to veterinary medicine for the first time.
PetCure
Oncology is revolutionizing cancer care for pets by partnering with
established veterinary specialty practices and establishing a national
network of centers that specialize in the delivery of advanced radiation
therapy and SRS. Care
Center, a 24/7 emergency and specialty
animal hospital located at 6995 East Kemper Road in Cincinnati, is the
only hospital in the Midwest offering SRS to companion animals. PetCure
Oncology centers in Phoenix,
Cincinnati,
and Clifton,
NJ are now open. Locations in Wisconsin and Illinois are slated to
open in the next few months, with many more centers in various stages of
development across the country. To learn more or obtain a referral to
PetCure Oncology at Care Center, call 513.530.0911 or visit PetCureOncology.com.
