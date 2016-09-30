PetSmart® Launches Second Annual Philanthropic Pet Care and Grooming Services to Honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month

$1 from Each “Pink Ribbon” Service to Benefit Susan G. Komen®
PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the second year in a row, in honor of National Breast Cancer
Awareness Month, PetSmart is offering its charitable grooming and
PetsHotel® services to benefit Susan G. Komen®, including its unique Pet
Expressions where dogs can don a Pink Ribbon stencil to honor the cause.
Beginning Oct. 1, $1 from every “Pink Ribbon” service will go to the
nonprofit Susan G. Komen, the world’s largest breast cancer organization
funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of
the federal government, while providing real-time help to those facing
the disease. The offerings include themed bandanas, charms, bows and
even the Pink Ribbon Pet Expressions stencil to support this important
cause throughout the month of October and beyond.
“We are thrilled to make these services philanthropic in support of
Susan G. Komen,” said Joanna Zucker, VP of Services for PetSmart.
“Together with our customers, last year we donated $25,000 to Susan G.
Komen and we hope to do the same or even better this year.”
The Pink Ribbon services* are available in-store (while supplies last)
and include:
Pink Ribbon Pet Expressions: ** Show your support for the cause
with a pet-friendly, washable pink ribbon stencil.
Komen Top Dog Packages: Choose from select add-on grooming
packages that include an exclusive pink ribbon bandana/bow and charm.
PetsHotel Add-Ons: Give your pup the gift of style for the cause
during a boarding stay with a pink ribbon bandana and charm.***
*All services are subject to availability and may not be available at
all stores. Pet age, health and vaccination requirements apply.
**At participating stores. Not available in SC, Boulder, CO & select
cities in CA. Colors may vary by salon. Available to puppies 12 weeks
and older. Check with your local PetSmart for details and availability.
***Does not include grooming.
About Susan G. Komen®
Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization,
funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit while
providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Since its founding
in 1982, Komen has funded more than $889 million in research and
provided $1.95 billion in funding to screening, education, treatment and
psychosocial support programs serving millions of people in more than 30
countries worldwide. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised
her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed
Suzy’s life. Visit komen.org
or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.
About PetSmart®
PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and
solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and
we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection,
PetSmart’s passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their
pets so they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts
everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates
and how we give back to our communities. We employ approximately 53,000
associates, operate 1,477 pet stores in the United States, Canada and
Puerto Rico and 203 in-store PetSmart® PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding
facilities. PetSmart provides a broad range of competitively priced pet
food and pet products and offers dog training, pet grooming, pet
boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp day care services and pet adoption
services in-store. Our portfolio of digital resources for pet parents –
including PetSmart.com, PetFoodDirect.com, Pet360.com and petMD.com –
offers the most comprehensive online pet supplies and pet care
information in the U.S. Through our in-store pet adoption partnership
with independent nonprofit organizations, PetSmart Charities® and
PetSmart Charities™ of Canada, PetSmart helps to save the lives of more
than 500,000 homeless pets each year.
