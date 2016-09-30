PetSmart® Launches Second Annual Philanthropic Pet Care and Grooming Services to Honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month

$1 from Each “Pink Ribbon” Service to Benefit Susan G. Komen®

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the second year in a row, in honor of National Breast Cancer

Awareness Month, PetSmart is offering its charitable grooming and

PetsHotel® services to benefit Susan G. Komen®, including its unique Pet

Expressions where dogs can don a Pink Ribbon stencil to honor the cause.





Beginning Oct. 1, $1 from every “Pink Ribbon” service will go to the

nonprofit Susan G. Komen, the world’s largest breast cancer organization

funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of

the federal government, while providing real-time help to those facing

the disease. The offerings include themed bandanas, charms, bows and

even the Pink Ribbon Pet Expressions stencil to support this important

cause throughout the month of October and beyond.

“We are thrilled to make these services philanthropic in support of

Susan G. Komen,” said Joanna Zucker, VP of Services for PetSmart.

“Together with our customers, last year we donated $25,000 to Susan G.

Komen and we hope to do the same or even better this year.”

The Pink Ribbon services* are available in-store (while supplies last)

and include:

Pink Ribbon Pet Expressions: ** Show your support for the cause

with a pet-friendly, washable pink ribbon stencil.

Komen Top Dog Packages: Choose from select add-on grooming

packages that include an exclusive pink ribbon bandana/bow and charm.

PetsHotel Add-Ons: Give your pup the gift of style for the cause

during a boarding stay with a pink ribbon bandana and charm.***

*All services are subject to availability and may not be available at

all stores. Pet age, health and vaccination requirements apply.

**At participating stores. Not available in SC, Boulder, CO & select

cities in CA. Colors may vary by salon. Available to puppies 12 weeks

and older. Check with your local PetSmart for details and availability.

***Does not include grooming.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization,

funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit while

providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Since its founding

in 1982, Komen has funded more than $889 million in research and

provided $1.95 billion in funding to screening, education, treatment and

psychosocial support programs serving millions of people in more than 30

countries worldwide. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised

her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed

Suzy’s life. Visit komen.org

or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.

About PetSmart®

PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and

solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and

we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection,

PetSmart’s passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their

pets so they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts

everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates

and how we give back to our communities. We employ approximately 53,000

associates, operate 1,477 pet stores in the United States, Canada and

Puerto Rico and 203 in-store PetSmart® PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding

facilities. PetSmart provides a broad range of competitively priced pet

food and pet products and offers dog training, pet grooming, pet

boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp day care services and pet adoption

services in-store. Our portfolio of digital resources for pet parents –

including PetSmart.com, PetFoodDirect.com, Pet360.com and petMD.com –

offers the most comprehensive online pet supplies and pet care

information in the U.S. Through our in-store pet adoption partnership

with independent nonprofit organizations, PetSmart Charities® and

PetSmart Charities™ of Canada, PetSmart helps to save the lives of more

than 500,000 homeless pets each year.

Follow PetSmart on Twitter: @PetSmart

Find

PetSmart on Facebook: www.facebook.com/PetSmart

See

PetSmart on YouTube: www.YouTube.com/PetSmart

Contacts

Golin for PetSmart Inc.

Danielle Bickelmann, 469-680-2503

dbickelmann@golin.com

or

PetSmart

Media Line:

623-587-2177