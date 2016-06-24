PetSmart® Opens its First Store in Baytown

Public Invited to Attend Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon-Cutting
Event June 25
PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PetSmart is pleased to announce that it is opening its first store in
Baytown, Texas, located at 6345 Garth Road. To celebrate, PetSmart is
having a grand opening event tomorrow, Sat., June 25, starting with a
ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Media and pet parents are encouraged
to attend and to bring their four-legged friends to join in the fun!
The first 50 shoppers will receive a mystery gift card (values range
from $5 up to $50) and all shoppers will receive free giveaways such as
t-shirts, pet treat samples, pet toys and discount coupons.* The store’s
adoption partner, A New Dawn Pet Adoption Center, will be onsite with
cats and dogs available for adoption.
|
What:
|PetSmart Grand Opening celebration
|
When:
|Sat., June 25, 2016, 9:00 a.m.
|
Where:
|PetSmart, 6345 Garth Road.
As the first PetSmart store to open in the Baytown community, the new
store features approximately 14,000 square feet of space, providing pet
parents with a broad range of competitively priced pet food and a
comprehensive line of pet products. The store also offers useful
services such as pet training and adoption services, as well as a
full-service grooming salon where dogs and cats receive hands-on care
from academy-trained, safety-certified stylists dedicated to making pets
look and feel their best.**
PetSmart, The Adopt Spot, is where people save pets and pets save
people. Since its founding in 1987, PetSmart recognized the pet
homelessness problem and made the decision to never sell dogs or cats.
PetSmart is a leader in ending pet homelessness through in-store
adoptions that happen every day in its stores, and through National
Adoption Weekends, held four times a year, where approximately 20,000
pets find lifelong, forever homes in a single weekend. Each year, about
7 million pets enter shelters across North America and some 3 million
healthy, adoptable pets are euthanized. To help end pet homelessness and
save lives, PetSmart joins PetSmart Charities®, PetSmart CharitiesTM
of Canada and nearly 3,000 local animal welfare organizations across
North America on a range of powerful adoption events in PetSmart stores.
Every PetSmart store, including this Baytown store, builds relationships
with local animal welfare organizations to utilize its stores as
adoption centers. For every 30 seconds a PetSmart store is open a pet’s
life is saved, totaling about 1,400 lives saved every day. In the last
year, 72,004 lives were saved in Texas through adoptions.
*All grand opening giveaways available while supplies last.
**Services
are subject to availability. See store for details.
About PetSmart®
PetSmart,
Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions
for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we
believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection,
PetSmart’s passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their
pets so they can live more fulfilled lives. This mission impacts
everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates,
and how we give back to our communities. We employ approximately 53,000
associates, operate 1,466 pet stores in the United States, Canada and
Puerto Rico and 203 in-store PetSmart®
PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. PetSmart provides a
broad range of competitively priced pet food and pet products and offers
dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart
Doggie Day Camp day care services and pet adoption services
in-store. Our portfolio of digital resources for pet parents – including PetSmart.com,
PetFoodDirect.com,
Pet360.com
and petMD.com
– offers the most comprehensive online pet supplies and pet care
information in the U.S. Through our in-store pet adoption partnership
with independent nonprofit organizations, PetSmart Charities® and
PetSmart Charities™ of Canada, PetSmart helps to save the lives of more
than 500,000 homeless pets each year. In addition, PetSmart supports
organizations that make communities a better place to call home through
our philanthropy program, PetSmart
Gives Back™. By giving back to the communities where we live and
work, PetSmart not only celebrates the power of pets to enrich
people’s lives—we live it.
