PetSmart® Opens New Store in Foley

Public Invited to Attend Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon-Cutting
Event Mar. 4
PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PetSmart is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Foley,
Ala., located at 2498 S. McKenzie St. To celebrate, PetSmart is having a
grand opening event Sat., Mar. 4, starting with a ribbon-cutting
ceremony at 9 a.m. Media and pet parents are encouraged to attend and to
bring their four-legged friends to join in the fun!
The first 50 shoppers will receive a mystery gift card (values range
from $5 up to $50) and all shoppers will receive free giveaways such as
t-shirts, pet treat samples, pet toys and discount coupons.* The store’s
adoption partners, the Baldwin County Humane Society, Azalea Cat
Coalition, Fairhope Cat Coalition, Stray Love Foundation and All About
Dogs Coastal Rescue will have pets available for adoption during the
grand opening festivities.
|
What:
|PetSmart Grand Opening celebration
|
When:
|Sat., Mar. 4, 2017, 9:00 a.m.
|
Where:
|PetSmart, 2498 S. McKenzie St.
The new store features more than 18,000 square feet of space, providing
pet parents with a broad range of competitively priced pet food and a
comprehensive line of pet products. The new store also offers useful
services such as pet training and adoption services, as well as a
full-service grooming salon where dogs and cats receive hands-on care
from academy-trained, safety-certified stylists dedicated to making pets
look and feel their best.**
PetSmart, The Adopt Spot™, is where people save pets and pets save
people. Since its founding in 1987, PetSmart recognized the pet
homelessness problem and made the decision to never sell dogs or cats.
To help end pet homelessness and save lives, PetSmart joins PetSmart
Charities®, PetSmart Charities™ of Canada and nearly 3,000 local animal
welfare organizations across North America on a range of powerful
adoption events in PetSmart stores.
PetSmart is a leader in ending pet homelessness through in-store
adoptions that happen every day in its stores, and through National
Adoption Weekends, held four times a year, where more than 20,000 pets
find forever homes in a single weekend. Each year, millions of pets
enter shelters across North America and some 3 million healthy,
adoptable pets are euthanized.
Every PetSmart store, including this store in Foley, builds long-lasting
relationships with local animal welfare organizations to utilize its
stores as adoption centers. PetSmart and its adoption partners have
reached a significant milestone – more than 7.3 million pets adopted
since 1994! For every 30 seconds a PetSmart store is open a pet’s life
is saved, totaling about 1,400 lives saved every day.
*All grand opening giveaways available while supplies last.
**Services
are subject to availability. See store for details.
About PetSmart®
PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and
solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and
we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection,
PetSmart’s passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their
pets so they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts
everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates
and how we give back to our communities. We employ approximately 55,000
associates, operate more than 1,500 pet stores in the United States,
Canada and Puerto Rico, and 204 in-store PetSmart® PetsHotel® dog and
cat boarding facilities. PetSmart provides a broad range of
competitively priced pet food and pet products, and offers dog training,
pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp day care services
and pet adoption services in-store. Our portfolio of digital resources
for pet parents – including PetSmart.com, PetFoodDirect.com, Pet360.com
and petMD.com – offers the most comprehensive online pet supplies and
pet care information in the U.S. Through our in-store pet adoption
partnership with independent nonprofit organizations, PetSmart
Charities® and PetSmart Charities™ of Canada, PetSmart helps to save the
lives of more than 500,000 homeless pets each year.
Follow PetSmart on Twitter: @PetSmart
Find
PetSmart on Facebook: www.facebook.com/PetSmart
See
PetSmart on YouTube: www.YouTube.com/PetSmart
Contacts
PetSmart Media Line
623-587-2177