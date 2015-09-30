Pfizer Partners with Breast Cancer Leaders to Chronicle the Lives of Women with Metastatic Breast Cancer through the Lenses of Prominent Photographers

Next chapter of the “Breast Cancer: A Story Half Told”

initiative encourages all to share photos and messages of hope using the

hashtag #StoryHalfTold

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pfizer Inc., in partnership with five leading breast cancer advocacy

organizations, today announced the next chapter of the Breast Cancer:

A Story Half Told initiative, launched in 2014 to identify public

misperceptions and gaps in knowledge surrounding metastatic breast

cancer (MBC), the most advanced form of breast cancer. Research

conducted as part of this initiative revealed that the majority of

Americans (60%) reported they know little to nothing about MBC.1

The new chapter aims to address this lack of understanding through the

perspectives of women living with MBC, as chronicled by prominent

photographers.





“The findings from our Story Half Told research underscored the

need to bring metastatic breast cancer into the public dialogue in a

meaningful way. Through this program, we are aiming to do that not only

by communicating the facts about metastatic breast cancer, but by

sharing the stories of women who are living with it,” said Liz Barrett,

president and general manager, Pfizer Oncology. “Pfizer is proud to be

working with our advocacy partners and Story Half Told

participants to dispel misperceptions, combat stigma and foster a more

inclusive breast cancer conversation going forward.”

MBC affects 150,000-250,000 women in the U.S. alone.2 As part

of this initiative, five photographers with a significant Instagram

presence have joined with Pfizer to capture the daily lives of five

women living with MBC. This photography-based initiative is featured on

the @StoryHalfTold Instagram account, as well as on www.StoryHalfTold.com

and the program Facebook and Twitter accounts. Through this program,

Pfizer invites others with MBC and all those who support them, to join

in and share their own photos and messages of hope using the hashtag

#StoryHalfTold.

“Story Half Told continues my dream as a lifer to help educate

the nation about metastatic breast cancer,” said Holley Kitchen, who

participated in the program. “Through photography, this program depicts

the unique challenges we face daily – and expresses that our lives

continue as normally as possible despite our disease.”

“The Story Half Told program strives to create an environment

where people across the country can become more knowledgeable about

metastatic breast cancer,” said Shirley Mertz, president, Metastatic

Breast Cancer Network. “At the same time, they can join an initiative to

support women living with the disease who often feel alone. When people

truly understand what a group of women are facing, human compassion,

improved communications and support naturally follow.”

Women Living with MBC and the Photographers

The five women living with MBC who are participating in this initiative

are advocates, bloggers, working professionals, mothers, daughters

and/or wives – all who openly share the realities of the disease and the

joys of their full and meaningful lives through this program. The

photographers they have been paired with have taken photos for prominent

publications, developed cancer photo-documentaries, been featured in

museum collections and possess a passion for sharing their work with a

collective fan base of millions on social media.

Meet the women who are sharing their stories and the photographers who

are bringing them to life:

About the Partner Organizations

Since the inception of Breast Cancer: A Story Half Told, its

success has been dependent on valuable input received from the patient

advocacy community. To introduce the next chapter, Pfizer worked with a

diverse group of breast cancer advocacy organizations, who provided

counsel and support:

BreastCancer.org

Cancer Support Community

Living Beyond Breast Cancer

Metastatic Breast Cancer Network

Young Survival Coalition

About Breast Cancer: A Story Half Told

Pfizer launched Breast Cancer: A Story Half Told in October 2014

hand-in-hand with a steering committee of patient advocates, healthcare

professionals and subject-matter experts by unveiling research aimed at

understanding the societal misperceptions of MBC and gaps in

patient-physician dialogue. These results culminated in a public

call-to-action to heighten understanding and knowledge of MBC within

society as whole and improving patient-physician conversations.

A survey of 2,000 U.S. adults conducted as part of the launch in 2014

informed this next chapter of Breast Cancer: A Story Half Told

and revealed:1

More than 60% of respondents reported they know little to nothing

about MBC.

about MBC. Widespread misperceptions exist around the disease, including: 72% incorrectly believed that breast cancer in the advanced stages

is curable if diagnosed early. 50% incorrectly believed breast cancer progresses because patients

either did not take the right treatment or preventative measures.



