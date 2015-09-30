Pfizer Partners with Breast Cancer Leaders to Chronicle the Lives of Women with Metastatic Breast Cancer through the Lenses of Prominent Photographers

Next chapter of the “Breast Cancer: A Story Half Told”
initiative encourages all to share photos and messages of hope using the
hashtag #StoryHalfTold
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pfizer Inc., in partnership with five leading breast cancer advocacy
organizations, today announced the next chapter of the Breast Cancer:
A Story Half Told initiative, launched in 2014 to identify public
misperceptions and gaps in knowledge surrounding metastatic breast
cancer (MBC), the most advanced form of breast cancer. Research
conducted as part of this initiative revealed that the majority of
Americans (60%) reported they know little to nothing about MBC.1
The new chapter aims to address this lack of understanding through the
perspectives of women living with MBC, as chronicled by prominent
photographers.
“The findings from our Story Half Told research underscored the
need to bring metastatic breast cancer into the public dialogue in a
meaningful way. Through this program, we are aiming to do that not only
by communicating the facts about metastatic breast cancer, but by
sharing the stories of women who are living with it,” said Liz Barrett,
president and general manager, Pfizer Oncology. “Pfizer is proud to be
working with our advocacy partners and Story Half Told
participants to dispel misperceptions, combat stigma and foster a more
inclusive breast cancer conversation going forward.”
MBC affects 150,000-250,000 women in the U.S. alone.2 As part
of this initiative, five photographers with a significant Instagram
presence have joined with Pfizer to capture the daily lives of five
women living with MBC. This photography-based initiative is featured on
the @StoryHalfTold Instagram account, as well as on www.StoryHalfTold.com
and the program Facebook and Twitter accounts. Through this program,
Pfizer invites others with MBC and all those who support them, to join
in and share their own photos and messages of hope using the hashtag
#StoryHalfTold.
“Story Half Told continues my dream as a lifer to help educate
the nation about metastatic breast cancer,” said Holley Kitchen, who
participated in the program. “Through photography, this program depicts
the unique challenges we face daily – and expresses that our lives
continue as normally as possible despite our disease.”
“The Story Half Told program strives to create an environment
where people across the country can become more knowledgeable about
metastatic breast cancer,” said Shirley Mertz, president, Metastatic
Breast Cancer Network. “At the same time, they can join an initiative to
support women living with the disease who often feel alone. When people
truly understand what a group of women are facing, human compassion,
improved communications and support naturally follow.”
Women Living with MBC and the Photographers
The five women living with MBC who are participating in this initiative
are advocates, bloggers, working professionals, mothers, daughters
and/or wives – all who openly share the realities of the disease and the
joys of their full and meaningful lives through this program. The
photographers they have been paired with have taken photos for prominent
publications, developed cancer photo-documentaries, been featured in
museum collections and possess a passion for sharing their work with a
collective fan base of millions on social media.
Meet the women who are sharing their stories and the photographers who
are bringing them to life:
-
Jennifer
Campisano with photographer Pei
Ketron
-
Khadijah
Carter with photographer Steve
McCurry
-
Jill
Cohen with photographer Ben
Heath
-
Holley
Kitchen with photographer Angelo
Merendino
-
Carol
Miele with photographer Chris
Ozer
About the Partner Organizations
Since the inception of Breast Cancer: A Story Half Told, its
success has been dependent on valuable input received from the patient
advocacy community. To introduce the next chapter, Pfizer worked with a
diverse group of breast cancer advocacy organizations, who provided
counsel and support:
- BreastCancer.org
- Cancer Support Community
-
Living Beyond Breast Cancer
- Metastatic Breast Cancer Network
- Young Survival Coalition
About Breast Cancer: A Story Half Told
Pfizer launched Breast Cancer: A Story Half Told in October 2014
hand-in-hand with a steering committee of patient advocates, healthcare
professionals and subject-matter experts by unveiling research aimed at
understanding the societal misperceptions of MBC and gaps in
patient-physician dialogue. These results culminated in a public
call-to-action to heighten understanding and knowledge of MBC within
society as whole and improving patient-physician conversations.
A survey of 2,000 U.S. adults conducted as part of the launch in 2014
informed this next chapter of Breast Cancer: A Story Half Told
and revealed:1
-
More than 60% of respondents reported they know little to nothing
about MBC.
-
Widespread misperceptions exist around the disease, including:
-
72% incorrectly believed that breast cancer in the advanced stages
is curable if diagnosed early.
-
50% incorrectly believed breast cancer progresses because patients
either did not take the right treatment or preventative measures.
Pfizer Inc.: Working together for a healthier world®
At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies
to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive
to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery,
development and manufacture of health care products. Our global
portfolio includes medicines and vaccines as well as many of the world’s
best-known consumer health care products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues
work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness,
prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases
of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world’s
premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with
health care providers, governments and local communities to support and
expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For
more than 150 years, Pfizer has worked to make a difference for all who
rely on us. To learn more, please visit us at www.pfizer.com.
1 Breast Cancer Survey, sponsored by Pfizer Oncology.
2 Living Beyond Breast Cancer. Silent voices:
