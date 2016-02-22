P&G Divests Escudo Soap Brand to Kimberly-Clark de Mexico

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) today announced the sale of its Escudo soap
brand in Mexico and other Latin American countries to Kimberly-Clark de
México S.A.B. de C.V.
The transaction, for an undisclosed amount, is expected to close during
the first half of 2016 subject to necessary regulatory approvals.
Escudo, launched in Mexico more than 50 years ago, is the leading local
antibacterial soap brand.
