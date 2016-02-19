P&G Files Infringement Complaint Against Onuge Personal Care (Guangzhou) Co, LTD. and MS International Enterprises LLC.

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) filed a complaint and motion for
preliminary injunction against Onuge Personal Care (Guangzhou) Co, LTD.,
a private-label manufacturer and distributor of tooth whitening
products, and MS International Enterprises LLC., an importer. The
complaint alleges that said entities are violating P&G’s intellectual
property by manufacturing and selling private label tooth whitening
strip products to retailers. P&G respects the intellectual property
rights of others, and expects others to respect P&G’s intellectual
property. Consistent with previous cases of Crest Whitestrips
Intellectual Property violations, P&G will take steps necessary to
protect its intellectual property, including filing suit and seeking
preliminary injunctive relief when appropriate.
P&G revolutionized the process of at-home whitening with the
introduction of Crest Whitestrips to the public in 2001, and has had a
steady stream of innovations on its product over the past decade. Crest
3D White Whitestrips offer great consumer benefits, such as Crest 3D
White’s most advanced adhesion technology, to deliver an enhanced tooth
whitening experience with no slip and no mess. Formulated with the same
enamel-safe whitening ingredient dentists use, these teeth whitening
systems remove set in stains below the enamel surface. The Crest 3D
White Whitestrips technology is a competitive advantage to P&G in the
marketplace and P&G intends to protect its investment in the product.
