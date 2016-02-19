P&G Files Infringement Complaint Against Onuge Personal Care (Guangzhou) Co, LTD. and MS International Enterprises LLC.

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) filed a complaint and motion for

preliminary injunction against Onuge Personal Care (Guangzhou) Co, LTD.,

a private-label manufacturer and distributor of tooth whitening

products, and MS International Enterprises LLC., an importer. The

complaint alleges that said entities are violating P&G’s intellectual

property by manufacturing and selling private label tooth whitening

strip products to retailers. P&G respects the intellectual property

rights of others, and expects others to respect P&G’s intellectual

property. Consistent with previous cases of Crest Whitestrips

Intellectual Property violations, P&G will take steps necessary to

protect its intellectual property, including filing suit and seeking

preliminary injunctive relief when appropriate.

P&G revolutionized the process of at-home whitening with the

introduction of Crest Whitestrips to the public in 2001, and has had a

steady stream of innovations on its product over the past decade. Crest

3D White Whitestrips offer great consumer benefits, such as Crest 3D

White’s most advanced adhesion technology, to deliver an enhanced tooth

whitening experience with no slip and no mess. Formulated with the same

enamel-safe whitening ingredient dentists use, these teeth whitening

systems remove set in stains below the enamel surface. The Crest 3D

White Whitestrips technology is a competitive advantage to P&G in the

marketplace and P&G intends to protect its investment in the product.

