PG&E Named Corporation of the Year by United Negro College Fund/Northern California Leadership Council

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has been named Corporation of
the Year by the United Negro College Fund (UNCF)/Northern California
Leadership Council for significant contributions in advancing the
organization’s mission. The company will be honored at UNCF’s annual
gala on Jan. 30.
Valerie Bell, PG&E vice president of IT Operations, will accept the
award on behalf of the company. Bell sits on the board for UNCF and is a
sponsor for the PG&E chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers
(NSBE) and the Black Employee Resource Group (ERG).
“Investing in education is vital to ensuring a bright future for our
communities. At PG&E, we support a diverse workforce that reflects the
customers we are proud to serve. Participating in programs today that
prepare students of color for careers in the energy sector, as well as
providing scholarships that make college a reality for many African
Americans, will help us create the leaders of tomorrow,” said Bell.
PG&E has partnered with UNCF for nearly 30 years. The company has
contributed more than $500,000 to support UNCF’s established scholarship
program which benefits students from Northern California attending
historically black colleges. Additionally, PG&E employees pledged more
than $15,000 over the past three years to the organization through the
company’s annual Campaign for the Community.
PG&E participates in several community outreach initiatives which
encourage students of color to pursue careers in science, technology,
engineering and mathematics.
In 2015, PG&E sponsored the third annual Historically Black Colleges and
Universities (HBCU) Innovation Summit in Silicon Valley and the
Conference for Engineering Diversity at San Jose State University. The
company also sent representatives to the 2015 NSBE National Conference
for networking and recruitment opportunities. From that conference,
eight full time jobs and 10 internships were filled. Members of PG&E’s
NSBE chapter partnered with the company’s Career Advancement Program to
implement Management Leadership for Tomorrow, a national program that
identifies and provides training to high-potential minority employees
which allows them to reach their full leadership potential.
