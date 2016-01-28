PG&E Named Corporation of the Year by United Negro College Fund/Northern California Leadership Council

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has been named Corporation of

the Year by the United Negro College Fund (UNCF)/Northern California

Leadership Council for significant contributions in advancing the

organization’s mission. The company will be honored at UNCF’s annual

gala on Jan. 30.

Valerie Bell, PG&E vice president of IT Operations, will accept the

award on behalf of the company. Bell sits on the board for UNCF and is a

sponsor for the PG&E chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers

(NSBE) and the Black Employee Resource Group (ERG).

“Investing in education is vital to ensuring a bright future for our

communities. At PG&E, we support a diverse workforce that reflects the

customers we are proud to serve. Participating in programs today that

prepare students of color for careers in the energy sector, as well as

providing scholarships that make college a reality for many African

Americans, will help us create the leaders of tomorrow,” said Bell.

PG&E has partnered with UNCF for nearly 30 years. The company has

contributed more than $500,000 to support UNCF’s established scholarship

program which benefits students from Northern California attending

historically black colleges. Additionally, PG&E employees pledged more

than $15,000 over the past three years to the organization through the

company’s annual Campaign for the Community.

PG&E participates in several community outreach initiatives which

encourage students of color to pursue careers in science, technology,

engineering and mathematics.

In 2015, PG&E sponsored the third annual Historically Black Colleges and

Universities (HBCU) Innovation Summit in Silicon Valley and the

Conference for Engineering Diversity at San Jose State University. The

company also sent representatives to the 2015 NSBE National Conference

for networking and recruitment opportunities. From that conference,

eight full time jobs and 10 internships were filled. Members of PG&E’s

NSBE chapter partnered with the company’s Career Advancement Program to

implement Management Leadership for Tomorrow, a national program that

identifies and provides training to high-potential minority employees

which allows them to reach their full leadership potential.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E

Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas

and electric utilities in the United States. Based in San Francisco,

with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the

nation’s cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and

Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/

and www.pge.com/en/about/newsroom/index.page.

http://www.pgecurrents.com/

http://www.facebook.com/pacificgasandelectric

https://twitter.com/pge4me

http://www.linkedin.com/company/pacific-gas-and-electric-company

http://www.youtube.com/user/pgevideo

Contacts

PG&E

Tony Khing, 415-973-5930