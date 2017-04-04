Philips SpeechMike Premium Air: Revolutionary new dictation microphone revealed

New wireless microphone makes desktop dictation go mobile





VIENNA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Speech

Processing Solutions, the world’s number one in professional

dictation, has just announced they will be releasing a new cordless

dictation microphone. The Philips SpeechMike Premium Air allows

healthcare, legal and business professionals to dictate their documents,

saving them valuable time and resources. Professionals can focus on core

responsibilities of their roles, such as taking care of their patients,

thereby significantly increasing their overall effectiveness.

Wireless for increased mobility

The brand-new device will be the first Li-ion battery operated

SpeechMike Premium ever launched by Philips. As the device does not

require a cable to transmit voice files to the computer, users can

comfortably pace around their office whilst recording their thoughts. “The

new device enables users to benefit from all the advantages of the

industry leader, SpeechMike Premium, without the constraints of a cable”

explains Dr Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions.

State of the art technology: Lossless speech transfer

The lossless speech technology ensures the user’s voice is safely

transmitted to the computer in highest audio quality and without any

interruptions. Dr Brauner continues: “Our cutting edge technology

ensures every word is captured from the moment you press record. You can

even move up to 10 meters away from your workstation. If you do move

away too far, you will be gently alarmed to move closer to your station

again. In this way, no important data will ever be lost.”

Designed for speech recognition

The free-floating microphone is decoupled from the device’s housing,

which guarantees that almost no background, touch, click, air or

structure-borne noise is recorded. The Philips SpeechMike Premium Air

comes with a premium studio-quality microphone with a built-in noise

reduction filter, which helps users achieve exceptional speech

recognition results. The device can be used with the latest Philips

SpeechExec Pro software with integrated speech recognition or with the

Philips’ cloud-based dictation workflow solution SpeechLive, which

amongst many features, offers a professional transcriptionist service.

Superior docking station for high-speed wireless charging

The included Philips docking station provides high-speed wireless

charging under three hours and instant pairing between your device and

the docking station. “The charged device can easily be used for up to

23 hours. This is especially perfect for heavy users in hospitals, legal

practices and other roles which carry a high administrative burden”

adds Dr Brauner. With an optional foot control connected, the docking

station even enables hands-free recording.

Philips SpeechMike Premium Air will be available from Summer 2017.

For more information on Philips dictation solutions, please visit: www.philips.com/dictation

About Speech Processing Solutions

Speech

Processing Solutions is the global leader in professional dictation

solutions. The company was founded in 1954 in Austria as a Philips

subsidiary, and has been a driving force for innovative speech-to-text

solutions for 60 years. The company developed ground-breaking

products such as the mobile Philips

SpeechAir, the Philips

Pocket Memo voice recorder, the Philips

SpeechMike Premium USB dictation microphone and the Philips

Dictation Recorder app for smartphones, thus meeting its demands for

excellence and superior quality. Thanks to the recent innovation, Philips

SpeechLive, dictations and recordings will become faster and easier

than ever before with cloud-based workflow services. Speech Processing

Solution’s perfectly tailored offers and products help professionals

save time and resources and maximize efficiency.

