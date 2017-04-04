Philips SpeechMike Premium Air: Revolutionary new dictation microphone revealed

New wireless microphone makes desktop dictation go mobile
VIENNA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Speech
Processing Solutions, the world’s number one in professional
dictation, has just announced they will be releasing a new cordless
dictation microphone. The Philips SpeechMike Premium Air allows
healthcare, legal and business professionals to dictate their documents,
saving them valuable time and resources. Professionals can focus on core
responsibilities of their roles, such as taking care of their patients,
thereby significantly increasing their overall effectiveness.
Wireless for increased mobility
The brand-new device will be the first Li-ion battery operated
SpeechMike Premium ever launched by Philips. As the device does not
require a cable to transmit voice files to the computer, users can
comfortably pace around their office whilst recording their thoughts. “The
new device enables users to benefit from all the advantages of the
industry leader, SpeechMike Premium, without the constraints of a cable”
explains Dr Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions.
State of the art technology: Lossless speech transfer
The lossless speech technology ensures the user’s voice is safely
transmitted to the computer in highest audio quality and without any
interruptions. Dr Brauner continues: “Our cutting edge technology
ensures every word is captured from the moment you press record. You can
even move up to 10 meters away from your workstation. If you do move
away too far, you will be gently alarmed to move closer to your station
again. In this way, no important data will ever be lost.”
Designed for speech recognition
The free-floating microphone is decoupled from the device’s housing,
which guarantees that almost no background, touch, click, air or
structure-borne noise is recorded. The Philips SpeechMike Premium Air
comes with a premium studio-quality microphone with a built-in noise
reduction filter, which helps users achieve exceptional speech
recognition results. The device can be used with the latest Philips
SpeechExec Pro software with integrated speech recognition or with the
Philips’ cloud-based dictation workflow solution SpeechLive, which
amongst many features, offers a professional transcriptionist service.
Superior docking station for high-speed wireless charging
The included Philips docking station provides high-speed wireless
charging under three hours and instant pairing between your device and
the docking station. “The charged device can easily be used for up to
23 hours. This is especially perfect for heavy users in hospitals, legal
practices and other roles which carry a high administrative burden”
adds Dr Brauner. With an optional foot control connected, the docking
station even enables hands-free recording.
Philips SpeechMike Premium Air will be available from Summer 2017.
For more information on Philips dictation solutions, please visit: www.philips.com/dictation
About Speech Processing Solutions
Speech
Processing Solutions is the global leader in professional dictation
solutions. The company was founded in 1954 in Austria as a Philips
subsidiary, and has been a driving force for innovative speech-to-text
solutions for 60 years. The company developed ground-breaking
products such as the mobile Philips
SpeechAir, the Philips
Pocket Memo voice recorder, the Philips
SpeechMike Premium USB dictation microphone and the Philips
Dictation Recorder app for smartphones, thus meeting its demands for
excellence and superior quality. Thanks to the recent innovation, Philips
SpeechLive, dictations and recordings will become faster and easier
than ever before with cloud-based workflow services. Speech Processing
Solution’s perfectly tailored offers and products help professionals
save time and resources and maximize efficiency.
Connect with Speech Processing Solutions on:
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/philipsvoicetracer
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/philips_dictation/
Twitter @speech_com: http://www.twitter.com/speech_com
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/philipsdictation
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/speech-processing-solutions
Contacts
Speech Processing Solutions
Lea Pachta
lea.pachta@speech.com
Tel:
+43 1605 291 744
www.philips.com/dictation