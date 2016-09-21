Pioneer Demonstrates Its Vision for the Next Evolution of Power Analysis at Interbike 2016

Expanded Sensor Network Improves Power Efficiency by Analyzing
Rider Form and Pedaling Technique
LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#interbike2016—INTERBIKE – Booth #15068 – Pioneer goes beyond power meter
technology by expanding its sensor ecosystem at Interbike 2016. Much of
the technology developed by Pioneer aligns with the demands of cyclists,
both in training and competition. Today Pioneer unveils its Expanded
Sensor Network, designed to detect rider form and further define
pedaling technique to improve the rider’s power efficiency.
Entering the cycling industry in 2013, Pioneer introduced unprecedented
cycling technology with the first Dual Leg Power Meter, offering
independent left and right leg measurement and advanced pedaling metrics
to help riders improve power efficiency and detect power loss. Over the
past three years, Pioneer has differentiated itself in the power meter
category by developing a complete analytical ecosystem: Dual Leg Power
Meter, Cycle Computer, and Cyclo-Sphere cloud-based after-ride analysis,
generating metrics that go beyond the traditional data produced by other
power meter systems. Weekend warriors to professional cyclists and
triathletes can customize the full system and metrics to meet goals and
cycling needs. As a leading electronics company, Pioneer has depth in
manufacturing expertise and continually introduces new tools to enhance
rider performance. The Expanded Sensor Network is Pioneer’s next
evolution in power.
The Expanded Sensor Network collects rider data using a series of 26
sensors (strain gauges, accelerometers and gyro sensors) located on five
key locations on the bike and rider – the seat post, helmet, bar stem,
power meter and ankling sensor on top of the rider’s shoe. Three new
metrics for performance analysis are created from this captured data:
|
1)
|
3-Point Weight Balance
|
|
•
|
Collected from three different locations on the bike (seat post,
|
|
•
|
Proper weight distribution optimizes bike fit and riding
|
2)
|
Ankling Angle
|
|
•
|Measured from a combination shoe sensor and power meter
|
|
•
|
Identifying ankle position and force angle provides information the
rider can analyze to determine if he or she has the proper muscles
engaged in the stroke rotation. Proper stroke within the rotation
affects power efficiency and loss. Ankling angle can also be used to
assist in proper bike fit
|
3)
|
Head Stability
|
|
•
|Senses movement right and left
|
|
•
|
Improved head stability and a stable riding position can increase
power
These three characteristics are critical to maximizing optimum power
generation. Rider form is analyzed by looking at weight balance and head
stability while pedaling technique is evaluated by combining ankling
angle and force direction from the Dual Leg Power Meter.
“Pioneer is very different than other available power meters. We are not
only measuring power, we are also providing analysis for rider
improvement,” said Russ Johnston, executive vice president of marketing
and corporate communications for Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. “We’re
not just trying to record power for use and training; our goal is to
capture data to reveal technique. If we recognize technique, riders
better understand how to improve power efficiency. The Expanded Sensor
Network is designed to help riders build fundamental form and pedaling
technique that can result in higher power output, faster ride times, and
achievement of cycling goals. We see this system being used by bike
fitters, coaches and for cyclists’ personal use.”
In addition to the Expanded Sensor Network demonstration, at the booth
Pioneer will also be exhibiting:
-
Power meter availability for the new flagship Shimano®
DURA-ACE® R9100 HOLLOWTECH® II crankset
-
Pre-installed Dual Leg Power Meter and Single Leg Power Meter, and
Power Meter Kit
- Pre-installed Dual Leg Power Meter and Single Leg Power Meter, and
-
Expanded Power Meter Kit line-up supporting popular crankset and crank
arm brands* Campagnolo®, Cannondale® and FSA®,
as well as Shimano mountain bike models, XTR Trail and XT
-
Training Assist – newly introduced feature available on the SGX-CA500
GPS Cycle Computer, created to support those training with
Pioneer’s line of Single Leg and Dual Leg Power Meters. Training
Assist helps riders maximize use of their power meters through three
structured training courses divided into 28 easy-to-use training
modules.
For more information on Pioneer’s complete power meter system, visit www.powerisking.com.
