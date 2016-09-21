Pioneer Demonstrates Its Vision for the Next Evolution of Power Analysis at Interbike 2016

Expanded Sensor Network Improves Power Efficiency by Analyzing

Rider Form and Pedaling Technique

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#interbike2016—INTERBIKE – Booth #15068 – Pioneer goes beyond power meter

technology by expanding its sensor ecosystem at Interbike 2016. Much of

the technology developed by Pioneer aligns with the demands of cyclists,

both in training and competition. Today Pioneer unveils its Expanded

Sensor Network, designed to detect rider form and further define

pedaling technique to improve the rider’s power efficiency.

Entering the cycling industry in 2013, Pioneer introduced unprecedented

cycling technology with the first Dual Leg Power Meter, offering

independent left and right leg measurement and advanced pedaling metrics

to help riders improve power efficiency and detect power loss. Over the

past three years, Pioneer has differentiated itself in the power meter

category by developing a complete analytical ecosystem: Dual Leg Power

Meter, Cycle Computer, and Cyclo-Sphere cloud-based after-ride analysis,

generating metrics that go beyond the traditional data produced by other

power meter systems. Weekend warriors to professional cyclists and

triathletes can customize the full system and metrics to meet goals and

cycling needs. As a leading electronics company, Pioneer has depth in

manufacturing expertise and continually introduces new tools to enhance

rider performance. The Expanded Sensor Network is Pioneer’s next

evolution in power.

The Expanded Sensor Network collects rider data using a series of 26

sensors (strain gauges, accelerometers and gyro sensors) located on five

key locations on the bike and rider – the seat post, helmet, bar stem,

power meter and ankling sensor on top of the rider’s shoe. Three new

metrics for performance analysis are created from this captured data:

1) 3-Point Weight Balance • Collected from three different locations on the bike (seat post,

bar stem, power meter) • Proper weight distribution optimizes bike fit and riding

technique/style, which can result in improved pedaling force and

higher pedaling efficiency.

2) Ankling Angle • Measured from a combination shoe sensor and power meter • Identifying ankle position and force angle provides information the

rider can analyze to determine if he or she has the proper muscles

engaged in the stroke rotation. Proper stroke within the rotation

affects power efficiency and loss. Ankling angle can also be used to

assist in proper bike fit

3) Head Stability • Senses movement right and left • Improved head stability and a stable riding position can increase

power

These three characteristics are critical to maximizing optimum power

generation. Rider form is analyzed by looking at weight balance and head

stability while pedaling technique is evaluated by combining ankling

angle and force direction from the Dual Leg Power Meter.

“Pioneer is very different than other available power meters. We are not

only measuring power, we are also providing analysis for rider

improvement,” said Russ Johnston, executive vice president of marketing

and corporate communications for Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. “We’re

not just trying to record power for use and training; our goal is to

capture data to reveal technique. If we recognize technique, riders

better understand how to improve power efficiency. The Expanded Sensor

Network is designed to help riders build fundamental form and pedaling

technique that can result in higher power output, faster ride times, and

achievement of cycling goals. We see this system being used by bike

fitters, coaches and for cyclists’ personal use.”

In addition to the Expanded Sensor Network demonstration, at the booth

Pioneer will also be exhibiting:

Power meter availability for the new flagship Shimano ®

DURA-ACE ® R9100 HOLLOWTECH ® II crankset Pre-installed Dual Leg Power Meter and Single Leg Power Meter, and

Power Meter Kit

DURA-ACE R9100 HOLLOWTECH II crankset Expanded Power Meter Kit line-up supporting popular crankset and crank

arm brands* Campagnolo ® , Cannondale ® and FSA ® ,

as well as Shimano mountain bike models, XTR Trail and XT

arm brands* Campagnolo , Cannondale and FSA , as well as Shimano mountain bike models, XTR Trail and XT Training Assist – newly introduced feature available on the SGX-CA500

GPS Cycle Computer, created to support those training with

Pioneer’s line of Single Leg and Dual Leg Power Meters. Training

Assist helps riders maximize use of their power meters through three

structured training courses divided into 28 easy-to-use training

modules.

For more information on Pioneer’s complete power meter system, visit www.powerisking.com.

Follow us on:

Twitter at twitter.com/PioneerCycleUSA

Facebook

at facebook.com/PioneerCycleSportsUSA

Instagram

at instagram.com/pioneercycleusa

YouTube

at Pioneer

Cycle Sports USA

Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc., headquartered in Long Beach, Calif., is

a preeminent manufacturer of leading-edge technology solutions for the

mobile electronics aftermarket. Its affiliate Pioneer Automotive

Technologies, Inc. (PAT) is a key supplier for Tier 1 automotive

entertainment systems and components to vehicle manufactures. Pioneer is

focused on creating the ultimate in-car entertainment experience with

high performance audio and video components as well as connectivity with

today’s smart devices. Building on more than 75 years of electronics

experience, Pioneer has expanded into the cycle sports industry,

designing world-class power meters and cycle computers for professional

athletes and cycling enthusiasts.

*Pioneer’s power meter is not compatible with all cranksets and crank

arms of Campagnolo, Cannondale and FSA. Check Pioneer’s Power Meter Kit.

For information on compatibility, please visit: http://www.pioneerelectronics.com/PUSA/Cycle+Sports/Products/Power+Meters

PIONEER is a registered trademark of Pioneer Corporation.

Shimano,

DURA-ACE, ULTEGRA and Shimano 105 are registered trademarks of Shimano

Inc.

ANT+ is a registered trademark of Garmin Switzerland

GmbH.

Campagnolo is a registered trademark of Campagnolo Srl.

Cannondale

is a registered trademark of Cycling Sports Group, Inc.FSA is a

registered trademark of Tien Hsin Industries Co., Ltd.

Contacts

Pioneer Electronics

Katherine Harbeston, 310.952.2388

katherine.harbeston@pioneer-usa.com

or

for

Pioneer Electronics

Jo Chiaramonte, 310.496.4443

jo@allisonpr.com