Pocket Gems Announces “Mean Girls: Senior Year,” an Interactive Mobile Game Based on Paramount Pictures’ “MEAN GIRLS”

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pocket Gems, a leader in mobile-first games and entertainment, is today
announcing the launch of “Mean Girls: Senior Year,” a story-driven
interactive mobile game based on Paramount Pictures’ cult classic hit
“MEAN GIRLS.” The story is available now on Episode
in the App Store and on Google Play.
“Mean Girls: Senior Year” is an original story-driven game featuring all
the main characters from the movie. Fans will have the opportunity to
create an original character, a student who has transferred to North
Shore High for her senior year with the lifelong dream of getting into a
prestigious college. The problem: your top school only admits one
student per year from North Shore… and Regina George is gunning for the
prized spot.
As you compete with Regina, you will befriend characters from the
original movie such as Cady, Janis and Damian, while overcoming the
dreaded Plastics Gretchen and Karen. You will also meet the guy of your
dreams, but as with most high school romances, there is drama at every
turn.
“There are few absolutes in this world: on Wednesdays we wear pink,
ex-boyfriends are off limits to friends and you can never have too much
‘MEAN GIRLS,’” said Jameel Khalfan, who oversees licensing partnerships
at Pocket Gems. “We are absolutely thrilled to be creating a fun new way
for fans to interact with the movie.”
“’Mean Girls’ is an iconic film with a fan base that spans all ages and
is still relevant today,” said LeeAnne Stables, President of Worldwide
Marketing Partnerships & Licensing for Paramount Pictures. “We are
excited to give fans the opportunity to create their own character and
attend North Shore High alongside their favorite characters from the
movie.”
Episode aims to redefine storytelling for the modern mobile audience.
The games’ outcomes vary and are shaped by player decisions in the plot.
Since launching in 2014, Episode has seen over 1.8 million signups and
over 800 million chapters have been played.
Assets can be downloaded here,
and a trailer is available to view here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZsnU8Va9NM.
About Pocket Gems:
Pocket Gems is a mobile entertainment company anchored in gaming that
was founded in 2009. Since pioneering free-to-play mobile games, Pocket
Gems’ titles have been downloaded more than 200 million times across iOS
and Android. Since launching Episode, the platform has seen over 8
million chapters read and over 1.8 million author sign-ups. Pocket Gems’
team has grown to 200 people based in San Francisco and New York. To
learn more about Pocket Gems, visit www.pocketgems.com.
About Paramount Pictures Corporation:
Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor
of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), a
leading content company with prominent and respected film, television
and digital entertainment brands. Paramount controls a collection of
some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including
Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Vantage, Paramount
Classics, Insurge Pictures, MTV Films, and Nickelodeon Movies. PPC
operations also include Paramount Home Media Distribution, Paramount
Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio
Group.
Mean GirlsTM & © 2015 Paramount Pictures Corp. All Rights
Reserved.
Contacts
Pocket Gems
Kenny Johnston, 602-999-1890
PR & Communications
kenny@pocketgems.com