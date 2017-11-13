Popular Presents its New Musical Production: Nuestra Isla, Nuestro Encanto (Our Island, Our Enchantment)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NuestraIslaNuestroEncanto–Popular announced today that its new musical production, the one they

have created uninterrupted for 25 years, will be transmitting

simultaneously through Puerto Rico’s main channels on December 3rd at

8:00 p.m. This year, production is titled “Nuestra Isla, Nuestro

Encanto” (Our Island, Our Enchantment) and its theme is the different

festivities that Puerto Ricans celebrate throughout the year that make

them such special and happy people.





“Bringing a moment of happiness, especially amidst the times we are

going through, is something very important for us at Popular. The

musical production is known for transmitting happiness and optimism to

our people. This year, we are doing it through traditional festivities,

something that is without a doubt a big part of who we are. Popular has

a genuine commitment to supporting that arts, culture and our

communities. It is part of our DNA and has always been present in

everything we do,” stated Eduardo Negrón, executive vice president of

Popular’s Administration Group.

The production took about a year and a half of filming since the team

wanted to capture festivals, carnivals and events throughout the entire

island. “We wanted to capture Puerto Rico’s reality and not have to fake

it, the only way to do that was to start filming at the end of last

year,” said Euskady Burgos, producer of Cinetrix, this year’s production

company.

The story that is shown in this production is of a young man that, after

having lived out of town for a long time, comes back to the island and

starts writing about what makes its people special. Throughout his tale,

people can see the various scenarios that make this an hour-long

production for television.

Some of the festivities that are portrayed are: Fiestas de la Calle San

Sebastián, Ponce, Loíza and Hatillo’s Carnivals, San Blas Marathon,

Guajataka Downhill, Noche de San Juan (Night of San Juan), celebration

of Virgin of Carmen, among others. “We wanted to show each of these

events in the context in which they are celebrated, nothing better that

being able to be part of those that participate in them and also able to

portray through them the essence of Puerto Rican, we are a happy

country,” added Burgos.

The production was directed by Joel Pérez, produced by Euskady Burgos

and edited by Carlos Aponte, all part of the production company,

Cinetrix. As part of the production team, Carmen Díaz and Nadia

Barbarossa also served as producers. Luis Amed Irizarry was the musical

director along with musical producers, Diego Centeno, Antonio Caraballo,

José David Pérez and Josué Deprat. Adiela Marie was the disc’s producer.

The musical production had artists such as:

Olga Tañón – La vida es un carnaval (Life

is a Carnival)

Oscarito y Emanuel Santana– Medley: Mañana

por la mañana, Voy subiendo, Caminan las nubes (Medley: Tomorrow

Morning, I’m Going Up, Clouds are Walking)

Rey Ruiz y Consuelo Schuster – Calle Luna,

Calle Sol (Moon Street, Sun Street)

José Nogueras y Nano Cabrera– Pescao (Fish)

Los Wálters y Eduardo Alegría – Y yo no

bailo (And I don’t Dance)

Ozuna – Oye como va (Hear how it Goes)

Danny Fornaris y Diana Fuentes – María Isabel (Maria Isabel)

Vicente García y Kany García – Las manos del campo (The Countryside’s

Hands)

PJ Sin Suela – Vamos a celebrar (Let’s Celebrate)

Pirulo y la Tribu – O Que É O Que É (La vida es bonita) (Life is

Beautiful)

Jeimy Osorio y Christian Daniel – El Boricua (The “Boricua”)

“Nuestra Isla, Nuestro Encanto” (Our Island, Our Enchantment) will be

available for 24 hours through the website www.nuestraislanuestroencanto.com.

“We know not everyone in Puerto Rico have power and that is why we are

also bringing the production to life with a live musical show to various

municipalities, among them: Hatillo, Moca, Orocovis, San Juan, Caguas

and Ponce. We are also coordinating with other municipalities that are

interested in showing the production on a big screen,” added Negrón.

Those interested in acquiring the production, in CD or DVD, will be able

to do it through any of the Banco Popular branches, record stores,

Walmart, Walgreens, Amazon, Google Play, Disco Hits, among others. Sales

will start on December 4, 2017.

Part of the funds raised as a result of sales are destined to the

Embracing Puerto Rico relief effort, led by the Banco Popular Foundation

and which purpose is to support the communities affected by hurricane

Maria. To this date, the effort has impacted over 20,000 families and 33

municipalities.

