Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery Expands to Chicago and Orlando Metro Areas – Serving More Than 750 Cities and Towns Nationwide

Faster delivery for Prime members also expands to new areas of New
York, New Jersey and Philadelphia
Members shopping on Amazon.com can choose from more than a million
items available for same-day delivery including popular electronics,
toys, movies, video games, home and kitchen supplies, everyday
essentials and much more
SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(NASDAQ:AMZN) — Amazon today announced the expansion of Prime FREE
Same-Day Delivery to two more major metro areas, Chicago and Orlando, as
well as new locations in the New York City, Northern New Jersey and
Philadelphia areas. The program now serves more than 750 cities and
towns across 16 metro areas. Prime members can order as late as noon and
receive all same-day orders over $35 before bedtime that very same day, free,
seven days a week – even Sunday. Members will discover many of
the most popular items on Amazon available for same-day delivery
including great gift ideas in electronics, toys, video games, kitchen
supplies, holiday party essentials and more. Find eligible zip codes and
start shopping at www.amazon.com/sameday
or join Amazon Prime at www.amazon.com/prime.
“We’re focused on making Prime better and better and every day members
discover how Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery can make their lives easier,”
said Greg Greeley, Vice President of Amazon Prime. “Members in Chicago
and Orlando, as well as members in more than 750 cities and towns, can
order by noon and receive their orders the very same day, for free.”
Since the Prime FREE Same-Day program launched in May, members have
ordered millions of different items across a variety of categories. Some
fun facts include:
-
Among the most popular same-day delivery items nationwide are the Fire
TV Stick, Crest 3D White Luxe Strips, and Optimum Nutrition
chocolate-flavored protein powder.
-
Locally popular same-day purchases include water filters in New York
City, inflatable water toys in Atlanta, and bicycle locks in San
Francisco.
-
Members have ordered more than 3,500 different board game titles and
over 3,500 varieties of pet treats with Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery.
-
A Texas Instruments Graphing Calculator was the 2nd-most
popular same-day item nationwide in the first week of September,
following the most popular item the Fitbit Charge Activity Wristband.
-
Popular Oktoberfest supplies ordered same-day include Bavarian-themed
table covers, home brewing kits and Lederhosen outfits.
Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery is now available in 16 greater metro areas,
accounting for more than 750 cities and towns, including Atlanta,
Baltimore, Boston, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Indianapolis, the Greater Los
Angeles area, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, the San
Francisco Bay area including Oakland and San Jose, Seattle-Tacoma, the
Tampa Bay area, Washington, D.C., and newly added Orlando and Chicago
areas. Coverage in Chicago extends from downtown north to Evanston and
Arlington Heights, west to Glen Ellyn and Downers Grove, and south to
Oak Lawn. Coverage in Orlando extends north to Sanford and Deltona,
south to Kissimmee, as well as eastern and western suburbs such as
Clermont, Winter Garden and Winter Park. New coverage also includes
additional areas in Brooklyn and Queens in New York City, Northern New
Jersey stretching from Newark to Paterson and beyond, and additional
locations in the downtown area of Philadelphia.
Members can choose from over a million items, place an order by noon and
receive the items by 9pm the very same day, seven days a week – even on
Sunday. After noon, members can continue to shop the same selection and
will receive orders the next day.
Fast and Free Comes with Choices
Amazon Prime comes with multiple options for unlimited, fast free
shipping. Members can use any of these options in eligible areas
including:
-
Prime FREE Two-Day: Prime members in the United States continue to
enjoy unlimited Free Two-Day Shipping on more than 20 million items
across all product categories.
-
Prime FREE Same-Day: Members in 16 metro areas, which includes more
than 750 cities and towns, can order by noon and have that order
delivered before bedtime. Members can choose from a broad selection of
more than a million items, seven days a week – even Sunday.
-
Prime Now: Members in select cities can choose from tens of thousands
of everyday essentials for ultra-fast, free two-hour delivery from a
dedicated mobile app.
More to Prime
Amazon Prime is an annual membership program for $99 a year that offers
customers unlimited Free Two-Day Shipping on more than 20 million items
across all categories, unlimited Free Same-Day Delivery on more than a
million items in 16 metro areas, unlimited streaming of tens of
thousands of movies and TV episodes (including the Back To The Future
Trilogy), more than one million songs, more than one thousand playlists
and hundreds of stations with Prime Music, early access to select
Lightning Deals all year long, free secure, unlimited photo storage in
Amazon Cloud Drive with Prime Photos and access to more than 800,000
books to borrow with the Kindle Owners’ Lending Library. In addition,
Prime members in select cities receive one and two hour delivery through
Prime Now on tens of thousands of items through a mobile app. Not a
member? Start a free trial of Amazon Prime at amazon.com/prime.
About Amazon
Amazon.com opened on the World Wide Web in July 1995. The company is
guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor
focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and
long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized
recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct
Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are
some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon.
