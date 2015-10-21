Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery Expands to Chicago and Orlando Metro Areas – Serving More Than 750 Cities and Towns Nationwide

Faster delivery for Prime members also expands to new areas of New

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(NASDAQ:AMZN) — Amazon today announced the expansion of Prime FREE

Same-Day Delivery to two more major metro areas, Chicago and Orlando, as

well as new locations in the New York City, Northern New Jersey and

Philadelphia areas. The program now serves more than 750 cities and

towns across 16 metro areas. Prime members can order as late as noon and

receive all same-day orders over $35 before bedtime that very same day, free,

seven days a week – even Sunday. Members will discover many of

the most popular items on Amazon available for same-day delivery

including great gift ideas in electronics, toys, video games, kitchen

supplies, holiday party essentials and more. Find eligible zip codes and

start shopping at www.amazon.com/sameday

or join Amazon Prime at www.amazon.com/prime.





“We’re focused on making Prime better and better and every day members

discover how Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery can make their lives easier,”

said Greg Greeley, Vice President of Amazon Prime. “Members in Chicago

and Orlando, as well as members in more than 750 cities and towns, can

order by noon and receive their orders the very same day, for free.”

Since the Prime FREE Same-Day program launched in May, members have

ordered millions of different items across a variety of categories. Some

fun facts include:

Among the most popular same-day delivery items nationwide are the Fire

TV Stick, Crest 3D White Luxe Strips, and Optimum Nutrition

chocolate-flavored protein powder.

Locally popular same-day purchases include water filters in New York

City, inflatable water toys in Atlanta, and bicycle locks in San

Francisco.

City, inflatable water toys in Atlanta, and bicycle locks in San Francisco. Members have ordered more than 3,500 different board game titles and

over 3,500 varieties of pet treats with Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery.

A Texas Instruments Graphing Calculator was the 2nd-most

popular same-day item nationwide in the first week of September,

following the most popular item the Fitbit Charge Activity Wristband.

Popular Oktoberfest supplies ordered same-day include Bavarian-themed

table covers, home brewing kits and Lederhosen outfits.

Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery is now available in 16 greater metro areas,

accounting for more than 750 cities and towns, including Atlanta,

Baltimore, Boston, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Indianapolis, the Greater Los

Angeles area, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, the San

Francisco Bay area including Oakland and San Jose, Seattle-Tacoma, the

Tampa Bay area, Washington, D.C., and newly added Orlando and Chicago

areas. Coverage in Chicago extends from downtown north to Evanston and

Arlington Heights, west to Glen Ellyn and Downers Grove, and south to

Oak Lawn. Coverage in Orlando extends north to Sanford and Deltona,

south to Kissimmee, as well as eastern and western suburbs such as

Clermont, Winter Garden and Winter Park. New coverage also includes

additional areas in Brooklyn and Queens in New York City, Northern New

Jersey stretching from Newark to Paterson and beyond, and additional

locations in the downtown area of Philadelphia.

Members can choose from over a million items, place an order by noon and

receive the items by 9pm the very same day, seven days a week – even on

Sunday. After noon, members can continue to shop the same selection and

will receive orders the next day.

Fast and Free Comes with Choices

Amazon Prime comes with multiple options for unlimited, fast free

shipping. Members can use any of these options in eligible areas

including:

Prime FREE Two-Day: Prime members in the United States continue to

enjoy unlimited Free Two-Day Shipping on more than 20 million items

across all product categories.

Prime FREE Same-Day: Members in 16 metro areas, which includes more

than 750 cities and towns, can order by noon and have that order

delivered before bedtime. Members can choose from a broad selection of

more than a million items, seven days a week – even Sunday.

Prime Now: Members in select cities can choose from tens of thousands

of everyday essentials for ultra-fast, free two-hour delivery from a

dedicated mobile app.

More to Prime

Amazon Prime is an annual membership program for $99 a year that offers

customers unlimited Free Two-Day Shipping on more than 20 million items

across all categories, unlimited Free Same-Day Delivery on more than a

million items in 16 metro areas, unlimited streaming of tens of

thousands of movies and TV episodes (including the Back To The Future

Trilogy), more than one million songs, more than one thousand playlists

and hundreds of stations with Prime Music, early access to select

Lightning Deals all year long, free secure, unlimited photo storage in

Amazon Cloud Drive with Prime Photos and access to more than 800,000

books to borrow with the Kindle Owners’ Lending Library. In addition,

Prime members in select cities receive one and two hour delivery through

Prime Now on tens of thousands of items through a mobile app. Not a

member? Start a free trial of Amazon Prime at amazon.com/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon.com opened on the World Wide Web in July 1995. The company is

guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor

focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and

long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized

recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct

Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are

some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon.

