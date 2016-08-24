Quality, Low Mileage Vehicles Fill the Catalog for Silverstone Auction’s Salon Privé Sale in the U.K., Online with Proxibid

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#auction–Proxibid (www.proxibid.com),

the world’s most trusted way to connect buyers and sellers of highly

valued items, today announced that Silverstone Auctions (www.silverstoneauctions.com),

a world-class auction house for the sale of classic cars, will

bring its upcoming Salon Privé Sale to the Proxibid Marketplace. While

the vehicles in the auction are beautiful and highly sought after in

their own right, they hold in common quality and low mileage, making

this year the most exciting Salon Privé event to date. Live bidding will

begin Saturday, September 3 at 3:00 PM EUR, but online bidding is

already available by visiting www.proxibid.com/silverstone.





“The exquisite quality of these vehicles, coupled with the low mileage,

makes this collection of vehicles among the best we’ve ever seen,” said

Guy Lees-Milne, General Manager and Classic Car Specialist with

Silverstone Auctions. “Several will be of special interest to American

buyers, so we are excited to partner with Proxibid for online bidding to

ensure buyers around the world can participate safely and securely.”

Buyers who cannot attend the event live in person can participate with

confidence on Proxibid – unrivaled in the industry for risk management

and fraud prevention. Collectors will not want to miss the opportunity

to bid live on vehicles such as:

For more information about this sale, to view the online catalog or to

place a bid, please visit www.proxibid.com/silverstone.

Proxibid Social

Visit on online at www.proxibid.com

Like

us on Facebook www.facebook.com/proxibid

Follow

us on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/proxibid

Follow

us on Instagram www.instagram.com/proxibid

About Proxibid

Proxibid provides auction companies and asset

owners with access to the most trusted way to buy and sell highly valued

items online. More than $4 billion in inventory passes through

Proxibid’s Marketplace annually via live and timed auctions,

and Buy Now and Make Offer capabilities, across 15 categories that

include heavy equipment; industrial machinery; real estate; fine art;

antiques and collectibles, and more.

Founded in 2001, Proxibid is headquartered in Omaha, NE with offices in

South Sioux City, NE and London. For more information about Proxibid,

please visit www.proxibid.com.

About Silverstone Auctions

Formed in 2011, Silverstone

Auctions is a world-class, specialist auction house for the sale of

classic cars, modern supercars, all types of competition cars, modern

and historic motorcycles as well as automotive memorabilia.

The company holds the exclusive automotive auction rights for

Silverstone circuit and host sales as stand-alone events as well as an

integrated element of some of Europe’s biggest motorsport events such as

the Silverstone Classic Festival. In addition to sales at the circuit,

it also hosts a number of auctions each year at other major classic car

events including the NEC Classic Motor Show, Race Retro, and Salon Privé.

Contacts

Proxibid

Dana Kaufman, 402-505-7776

Dana.Kaufman@proxibid.com

or

Silverstone

Auctions

Callum Chamberlain, +44 1926 832395

callum@redmarlin.co.uk