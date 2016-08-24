Quality, Low Mileage Vehicles Fill the Catalog for Silverstone Auction’s Salon Privé Sale in the U.K., Online with Proxibid

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#auction–Proxibid (www.proxibid.com),
the world’s most trusted way to connect buyers and sellers of highly
valued items, today announced that Silverstone Auctions (www.silverstoneauctions.com),
a world-class auction house for the sale of classic cars, will
bring its upcoming Salon Privé Sale to the Proxibid Marketplace. While
the vehicles in the auction are beautiful and highly sought after in
their own right, they hold in common quality and low mileage, making
this year the most exciting Salon Privé event to date. Live bidding will
begin Saturday, September 3 at 3:00 PM EUR, but online bidding is
already available by visiting www.proxibid.com/silverstone.
“The exquisite quality of these vehicles, coupled with the low mileage,
makes this collection of vehicles among the best we’ve ever seen,” said
Guy Lees-Milne, General Manager and Classic Car Specialist with
Silverstone Auctions. “Several will be of special interest to American
buyers, so we are excited to partner with Proxibid for online bidding to
ensure buyers around the world can participate safely and securely.”
Buyers who cannot attend the event live in person can participate with
confidence on Proxibid – unrivaled in the industry for risk management
and fraud prevention. Collectors will not want to miss the opportunity
to bid live on vehicles such as:
-
Lot
258 – 1968 Shelby GT500: An American classic, this Shelby has
covered just 200 fine-weather miles in the last six years and has been
kept in pristine condition.
-
Lot
204 – 1990 Audi RS Quattro Turbo 20v: A show condition model, this
best-of-breed example is extremely clean and shows a total mileage of
just 16,231.
-
Lot
207 – 1959 Jaguar XK150 3.4 S Drophead Coupe: One of 37 right hand
drive examples ever produced, the vehicle offered is finished in a
stunning pearl grey with red hood envelop and crank damper. It is
estimated between £130,000 – £160,000.
-
Lot
209 – 1973 Citroen DS Super 5: Probably the best Citroen DS in the
world. Having undergone a high quality restoration and featured on
both Top Gear and Fifth Gear, this example is delivered with a full
history of photographic restoration folders, 150 magazine features,
and more.
-
Lot
211 – 1998 Ferrari 550 Maranello: Delivered new to the Isle of Man
from an official Ferrari dealer in 1998, the vehicle has covered just
1,977 miles since. It has clearly been meticulously maintained,
carrying an estimate of £180,000.
-
Lot
218 – 1992 Lotus Esprit Turbo SE: This car was first registered in
the U.K. in 1992 and has covered an incredible 1,800 miles from new.
The bodywork is finished in the original flat black and interior is
the original cream leather hide in preserved condition.
-
Lot
222 – 1982 Ferrari 512 BBi: Having covered limited miles of just
9,008, the Ferrari offered is in impressive condition with a full
breakdown of all maintenance and restoration included with the vehicle.
-
Lot
228 – 2016 Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster 1 of 500: Featuring
three engine modes and a top speed of 217mph, this is the fastest
Lamborghini convertible ever built. This example has a bespoke
interior and just 59 km on the odometer.
-
Lot
250 – 2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0: This RS has been regularly
maintained annually and has covered 27,000 miles. This car is a must
have for the Porsche collector and enthusiast.
-
Lot
257 – 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II: This Evo II is
number 452 of 502 cars ever made and was supplied new to the U.K. in
1990. The vehicle has covered just 885 miles.
-
Lot
267 – 1992 Ferrari 512TR: Finished in Rossa Corsa with a Nero
Black leather interior, the “new car smell” is still evident in this
24-year-old vehicle. With 5,157 miles on the odometer, this vehicle is
possibly one of the finest conditioned 512 TRs available on the market.
For more information about this sale, to view the online catalog or to
place a bid, please visit www.proxibid.com/silverstone.
Proxibid Social
Visit on online at www.proxibid.com
Like
us on Facebook www.facebook.com/proxibid
Follow
us on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/proxibid
Follow
us on Instagram www.instagram.com/proxibid
About Proxibid
Proxibid provides auction companies and asset
owners with access to the most trusted way to buy and sell highly valued
items online. More than $4 billion in inventory passes through
Proxibid’s Marketplace annually via live and timed auctions,
and Buy Now and Make Offer capabilities, across 15 categories that
include heavy equipment; industrial machinery; real estate; fine art;
antiques and collectibles, and more.
Founded in 2001, Proxibid is headquartered in Omaha, NE with offices in
South Sioux City, NE and London. For more information about Proxibid,
please visit www.proxibid.com.
About Silverstone Auctions
Formed in 2011, Silverstone
Auctions is a world-class, specialist auction house for the sale of
classic cars, modern supercars, all types of competition cars, modern
and historic motorcycles as well as automotive memorabilia.
The company holds the exclusive automotive auction rights for
Silverstone circuit and host sales as stand-alone events as well as an
integrated element of some of Europe’s biggest motorsport events such as
the Silverstone Classic Festival. In addition to sales at the circuit,
it also hosts a number of auctions each year at other major classic car
events including the NEC Classic Motor Show, Race Retro, and Salon Privé.
Contacts
Proxibid
Dana Kaufman, 402-505-7776
Dana.Kaufman@proxibid.com
or
Silverstone
Auctions
Callum Chamberlain, +44 1926 832395
callum@redmarlin.co.uk