Remarkable Style for Every You With Macy’s Fall Fashion

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fall is a fresh start and a chance to reintroduce the world to our most remarkable selves. Macy’s incredible assortment of fashion, accessories, home and beauty is full of perfect pieces to make shoppers feel confident, while cooling temperatures offer new ways to layer trends in a way that feels totally personal.





Looking to spark your personal style inspiration? Check out Macy’s Presents The Edit, a digital destination for all the latest style advice, curated by the experts at Macy’s Fashion Office. For some fresh fall fashion, check out new additions to Macy’s including thredUP, Mango Woman, the Watch Drop, Sam Edelman, Beatles product, and more.

“The start of autumn truly sparks a renewed sense of creativity as it relates to getting dressed,” said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy’s Fashion Office. “We’ve curated the season’s top trends including animal print power and plaid mixing, highlighting the must-have patterns of the season, in addition to a color spotlight on green and all of its rich and deep variations. Our take on beauty this season celebrates a bold and beautiful look. This fall, we’ll offer more style options than ever to help her express a remarkable sense of individual style.”

For Every You

Macy’s fall campaign, “For Every You,” features the power of fashion as self-expression and follows women on the journey to the ideal look to the soundtrack of Lizzo’s “Like a Girl.” Women choose an outfit for more than outward appearance, as a look can also express who they want to become while wearing it. Macy’s vast fashion selection gives women freedom to express all parts of themselves and bring their inner dreams and aspirations into the world. Produced by Macy’s in collaboration with BBDO New York, the 30-second spot began airing across television and digital September 8, along with robust supportive content rolling out across digital and social.

Social Media

On Instagram, Macy’s is launching Besties, a first-to-market collaboration with Instagram and Bustle Digital Group, featuring the time-honored tradition of shopping with your best friend. No one can offer fashion advice quite like your BFF, so follow along with three real-life sets of friends as they shop Macy’s fall fashion collection and explore the season’s featured trends with fully shoppable content. Want to show off your own style? Post a selfie of your own Macy’s fall fashion look on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook and hashtag #macyslove for a chance to be featured on @macys Instagram or macys.com.

Fall Fashion

This autumn, shoppers can seek out remarkable style and engage with key trends in a personal way. For women, greenery is the central hue for fall. Deep shades of kelly and olive reference the natural world and tones can be mixed and matched effortlessly. Varied textures add interest and dimension, like a snake and crocodile I.N.C. International Concepts pump. For a little more boldness, walk on the wild side with animal prints of every variety. From natural leopard on faux fur coats to neon hues of snake on Bar III dresses, pattern is king of the jungle this season. Try a new twist on plaid with bold color mixes and prints of all sizes, like a tweed Julia Jordan dress or a Vince Camuto plaid top and skirt with just the right hint of neon.

Midi lengths are key in skirts and dresses, like those from Tommy Hilfiger, especially when paired with oversized sweaters. Add some drama to a casual look with a voluminous sleeve or make the ultimate style statement with a Lauren Ralph Lauren head-to-toe plaid suit. Animal prints make marks on everything from handbags to Calvin Klein intimates, while statement earrings approach the trend with tortoiseshell prints. Western accents adorn shoes, hats and saddle bags with buckles, fringe and whipstitch details. Chunky sole sneakers, like those from DKNY, keep any look feeling fresh and new arrivals shoes from Sam Edelman offer something for every style.

In menswear, gray matters this fall. From sleek tailored suiting in windowpane patterns by Tommy Hilfiger to streetwear sets by Ellesse, the head-to-toe monochromatic look is sure to turn heads. For a standout moment, try a silver metallic moto trucker jacket from Michael Kors or an abstract printed trench from Alfani. The modern utility trend also offers new twists on menswear favorites. A military jacket from Levi’s is an effortlessly cool take on the trend, while a head-to-toe wine-colored camo suit from I.N.C. International Concepts is the ultimate statement.

Fall Beauty

Embrace your fearless self this fall and don’t be afraid to play with color! Bold and bright eyes are the hottest beauty trend this season. Pack on the pigment with Anastasia Beverly Hills x Jackie Aina Palette or clean beauty brand PÜR’s Barbie Endless Possibilities Pressed Pigments Palette. Use the same shade on the lower lash line to amp up the wow factor! On days where you want to up the ante but don’t have the time, try the season’s hottest lip trend, the flame lip. It’s great to wear on its own and make a chic bold statement. Channel your inner French girl with Dior Rouge Dior Lipstick in 080 Red Smile or Chanel Rouge Allure Liquid Powder in 954 Radical. This modern twist on the classic red lip brings orange hues out to play.

The transition into the colder months also brings on new skincare needs and regimens. Macy’s has made the task of finding what works best for all skin types easy by offering skincare solutions by concern. Whether it’s dryness, dullness, anti-aging, oily skin, dark circles or acne, find the right products to target and remedy issues and help you put your best face forward. Go to a local store or visit our online Beauty Hub to get pro tips and curated product recommendations that’ll keep you confident and radiant in your skin this fall.

Fall Home and Entertaining

Live La Dolce Vita this fall with pieces designed with the simplicity and craftsmanship of the Italian lifestyle in mind. Tuscan tile-inspired decals and olive branch embossing bring depth to plate settings, quilts and serveware. Terracotta hues, rich blues and vibrant yellows breathe life and authenticity into home decor. Martha Stewart Collection serveware and textiles bring the richness and comfort of the Old World countryside right to your home. Inspired by family-style culture, highlight your hosting skills with an olivewood Lazy Susan or marble wine and cheese pieces from Thirstystone. Set out a cheese board, equipped with a built-in slicer for easy self-serving, or keep guests’ wine at temperature all evening with a sleek marbled wine chiller. Achieve the peak Italian lifestyle by recreating the perfect espresso with coffee and espresso machines from Brim and Nespresso. Made for countertop convenience, these modern appliances will transport you to a café in Milan.

New In-Store and on macys.com

Lots of newness is in store this autumn, beginning with the recent launch of Mango Woman in select Macy’s stores and on macys.com. The chic assortment from the Spain-based label includes womenswear and accessories, with inspiration reflecting the essence of Mediterranean style with a contemporary twist.

Macy’s has also partnered with thredUP, the world’s largest fashion resale marketplace, on a pilot program to create a secondhand shopping experience in select Macy’s stores. Millions of consumers use thredUP to sell clothes they no longer wear and buy vetted secondhand apparel; now Macy’s will add a selection of those high quality secondhand products to 40 stores, allowing customers to discover the thrill of the thrift with great deals on the new-to-you brands and constant new arrivals.

Exciting launches are also hitting the menswear floor in select stores and on macys.com, like a created for Macy’s capsule of Beatles apparel. These tees and fleeces celebrate the 50th anniversary of the legendary “Abbey Road” album.

Macy’s will also be commemorating another Hollywood icon with the exclusive Barbour International Steve McQueen Collection. McQueen was one of the British brand’s most famous fans since wearing their designs in the 1964 ISDT (International Six Days Trial) in East Germany, and the collection pays homage to his classic Americana style.

Macy’s Watch Drop program is returning this fall, with 25 exclusive, limited-edition men’s, women’s and unisex watches. These special timepieces will drop online at macys.com/watchdrop in three waves on September 10, September 24 and October 15.

Discover School of Style

School is back in session at STORY at Macy’s, the always changing “store to explore” inside 36 Macy’s locations nationwide. This semester, expressing personal style is the top major during STORY’s third experiential concept – School of Style STORY. Opening September 12 and running through October 24, the STORY at Macy’s campus is the place to discover and master your own unique flair. The course catalogue features options like adding timeless basics to your wardrobe in Trend Equations 101 to Studio Art 4U, where a blank canvas can be transformed into a masterpiece. The fall class can also hit the stacks of the Style Library to learn how to enhance their home and life on the go. With a host of electives focused on styling sessions and customization workshops, the School of Style class of 2019 will be prepped to conquer the fall fashion scene and graduate with honors.

