Rite Aid Foundation’s Big Hearts Give Challenge Awards Over $1.5 Million to KidCents Charities

CAMP HILL, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the spirit of the season, throughout the month of February, Rite Aid
associates across the country will recognize their local KidCents
charities for participating in The Rite Aid Foundation’s Big Heart Gives
Challenge. The special challenge was designed by The Rite Aid Foundation
to help KidCents charities raise awareness, grow their donor network and
earn additional funds for their organization. In all, The Rite Aid
Foundation’s KidCents program will donate a total of $1,597,500 to 182
KidCents charities.
Rite Aid CEO of stores and President of Rite Aid Corporation, Ken
Martindale, who also serves as president of The Rite Aid Foundation,
will kick off the month-long celebration by presenting a $12,500
donation to Nativity School of Harrisburg, a privately run, independent,
non-denominational, faith-based preparatory middle school for inner city
boys in Harrisburg today at 10 a.m.
“Our Big Hearts Give Challenge was a fun way for KidCents charities to
earn a donation for their organization while raising awareness about the
valuable work they are doing and expanding their donor network,” said
Martindale. “The Rite Aid Foundation looks forward to developing other
unique opportunities through our KidCents program to help our partner
charities raise much-needed funds, so that they can continue making a
difference in the lives of the children they serve.”
KidCents was developed by The Rite Aid Foundation to provide Rite Aid
customers an opportunity to do even more to help the kids in the
communities Rite Aid serves. Through KidCents, members of Rite Aid’s wellness+
with Plenti program can round up their in-store or online purchases
to the nearest dollar and give their change to one of more than 360
nonprofit organizations focused on improving the health and wellbeing of
children.
To participate, Rite Aid customers can sign into their wellness+ with
Plenti account at www.kidcents.com
and review the profiles of approved KidCents charities they can choose
to support. Each charity profile features information about the
organization and the services it provides as well as stories of those
helped by the organization. Once a charity is selected, the next time
the customer shops at Rite Aid, their purchase will be rounded up to the
nearest dollar and their change will be designated to their selected
charity.
Nonprofit organizations interested in participating in The Rite Aid
Foundation’s KidCents program can visit www.kidcents.com/apply
to submit an application. To be eligible, an organization must be
classified as exempt from federal tax under section 501(c)(3) of the
Internal Revenue Service Code and meet the KidCents program guidelines.
For more information, visit www.kidcents.com.
Including the Big Hearts Give Challenge, The Rite Aid Foundation has
awarded nearly $25 million since 2001 to non-profit organizations.
Additionally, Rite Aid, through the efforts of its customers, supplier
partners and associates, has also raised more than $75 million for
Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across the country since 1994.
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is one of the nation’s leading
drugstore chains with nearly 4,600 stores in 31 states and the District
of Columbia and fiscal 2015 annual revenues of $26.5 billion.
Information about Rite Aid, including corporate background and press
releases, is available through the company’s website at www.riteaid.com.
The Rite Aid Foundation’s KidCents charities that participated in the
Big Hearts Give Challenge include:
Alabama
Hand in Paw Inc.
HEAL Inc.
HEALS, Inc.
YouthServe, Inc.
California
Bags4kids Foundation
Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center
Blind
Children’s Learning Center
Boys & Girls Club of Cypress
Boys
& Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley
Boys & Girls Clubs of the North
Valley
Child Abuse Prevention Council of Contra Costa County
Children
Today
Children’s Crisis Center of Stanislaus County
Children’s
Fund
Children’s Receiving Home of Sacramento
Coastal Kids Home
Care
Coastal Performing Arts Foundation
Happy Trails
Children’s Foundation
Healthier Kids Foundation
Home Start Inc.
Junior
Blind of America
Learning Enrichment After-School Program, Inc.
Maryvale
Miracle
Babies
Project Hope Alliance
Special Olympics San Diego County
Speech
and Language Development Center
The Carolyn E. Wylie Center for
Children, Youth and Families
Youth Violence Prevention Council
Colorado
Children’s Outreach Project
Colorado UpLift
Shiloh House
Connecticut
Covenant to Care for Children
Family & Children’s Aid
Kids
in Crisis
KIDSAFE CT
‘r Kids, Inc.
Georgia
A Child’s Voice Child Advocacy Center, Inc.
A Friend’s House, Inc.
Challenged
Child and Friends, Inc.
Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes
County Inc.
Chris Kids, Inc.
Ferst Foundation for Childhood
Literacy
SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center
Savannah Speech
and Hearing Center
Kentucky
Down Syndrome Association of Central Kentucky
Gateway Children’s
Advocacy Center
Harlan County Boys & Girls Club Inc.
Home
of the Innocents
Hope’s Place
The Center for Courageous Kids
Louisiana
Hope Extreme, Inc.
The Emerge Center
Maine
Mahoosuc Kids Association
Spruce Run Womancare Alliance
Maryland
Baltimore Child Abuse Center
Believe in Tomorrow Children’s
Foundation
Charles County Children’s Aid Society
Good Shepherd
Services
KEEN Greater DC
Kennedy Krieger Institute
The
Maryland Salem Children’s Trust Inc.
Massachusetts
Berkshire County Kids’ Place and Violence Prevention Center Inc.
Boys
& Girls Club of Greater Haverhill
Children’s Cove: The Cape &
Islands Child Advocacy Center
DIAL/SELF Youth & Community Services
House
of Peace & Education
House of Possibilities
Partners for
Youth with Disabilities, Inc.
The Home for Little Wanderers
Michigan
CARE House of Oakland County
Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County
Child
and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan, Inc.
Conductive
Learning Center
Ennis Center for Children
Inner City Youth
Group
Macomb County Rotating Emergency Shelter Team
The
Children’s Center
Washtenaw Area Council for Children
Whaley
Children’s Center
Mississippi
Mississippi Children’s Home Services
New Hampshire
Nashua Children’s Home
TLC Family Resource Center
Zebra
Crossings
New Jersey
Celtic Charms, Inc.
Community Treatment Solutions
Deirdre’s
House
Imagine, A Center for Coping with Loss
Oasis – A Haven
for Women and Children
Ocean of Love, Inc.
Someone’s Daughter
Summit
Speech School
The Alcove Center for Grieving Children and Families,
Inc.
The Children’s Home Society of New Jersey
New York
America SCORES New York
Astor Services for Children & Families
Birch
Family Services, Inc.
Boys & Girls Club of Eden
Boys &
Girls Clubs of Schenectady
Brooklyn Autism Center
Cameron
Community Ministries
Covenant House New York
Cradle Beach
Hillside
Children’s Center
Hunts Point Alliance for Children
Kids
Oneida Inc.
Learning Leaders
Madison Square Boys & Girls Club
McMahon/Ryan
Child Advocacy Center
Partnership for After School Education
Pathways,
Inc.
Rochester Childfirst Network
Safe Inc., of Schenectady
St.
Mary’s Healthcare System for Children
Summit Educational Resources
Syracuse
Silver Knight Foundation
The Children’s Aid Society
North Carolina
A Child’s Place
Child Advocacy Center, Inc.
Nazareth
Children’s Home
OASIS NC
Prevent Blindness North Carolina
Prevent
Child Abuse Rowan
The Little Willie Center
Wilmington Health
Access for Teens
Ohio
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Reserve
Cleveland Sight Center
ICONS
Inspiring
Minds
Providence Therapeutic Equestrian Center
The Littlest
Heroes
Youth Challenge
Oklahoma
Folds of Honor
Oregon
Children’s Cancer Association
KIDS Center
SouthSide Youth
Outreach
Pennsylvania
Aaron’s Acres
Attic Youth Center
Boys and Girls Club of
Chambersburg and Shippensburg
Camelot for Children, Inc.
Child
to Family Connections
Children’s Service Center of Wyoming Valley
Inc.
Dragonfly Forest
Dreams Go On Inc.
Equi-librium Inc.
Family
Services of Western Pennsylvania
Family Support of Central PA
Graceful
Acres
Harrisburg Police Athletic League
HMS School for
Children with Cerebral Palsy
Homeless Children’s Education Fund
Jeremiah’s
Place
Joshua House
Leg Up Farm
Nativity School of
Harrisburg
Sarah Heinz House
So Love Autistic Center
The
Center for Grieving Children
Wyoming Valley Children’s Association
Rhode Island
Children’s Friend and Service
The Matty Fund
South Carolina
The Dee Norton Lowcountry Children’s Center
Tennessee
Junior Achievement of the Ocoee Region
Y-MOT, Inc.
Utah
Foundation for Children and Youth with Diabetes
Vermont
Boys & Girls Club of Burlington
Virginia
Boys & Girls Club of Northern Shenandoah Valley Inc.
CJ’s
Thumbs Up Foundation
Edmarc Hospice for Children
EQUI-KIDS
Therapeutic Riding Program
Matthew’s Haven, Inc.
Special
Olympics Virginia, Inc.
Stop Child Abuse Now of Northern VA
Washington
A Gift for Special Children
American Childhood Cancer Organization
Inland Northwest
Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center
Reliable
Enterprises
West Virginia
Childhood Language Center
Children’s Therapy Clinic, Inc.
Crittenton
Services, Inc.
Disability Action Center Inc.
Youth Services
System, Inc.
