Rite Aid Foundation’s Big Hearts Give Challenge Awards Over $1.5 Million to KidCents Charities

CAMP HILL, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the spirit of the season, throughout the month of February, Rite Aid

associates across the country will recognize their local KidCents

charities for participating in The Rite Aid Foundation’s Big Heart Gives

Challenge. The special challenge was designed by The Rite Aid Foundation

to help KidCents charities raise awareness, grow their donor network and

earn additional funds for their organization. In all, The Rite Aid

Foundation’s KidCents program will donate a total of $1,597,500 to 182

KidCents charities.

Rite Aid CEO of stores and President of Rite Aid Corporation, Ken

Martindale, who also serves as president of The Rite Aid Foundation,

will kick off the month-long celebration by presenting a $12,500

donation to Nativity School of Harrisburg, a privately run, independent,

non-denominational, faith-based preparatory middle school for inner city

boys in Harrisburg today at 10 a.m.

“Our Big Hearts Give Challenge was a fun way for KidCents charities to

earn a donation for their organization while raising awareness about the

valuable work they are doing and expanding their donor network,” said

Martindale. “The Rite Aid Foundation looks forward to developing other

unique opportunities through our KidCents program to help our partner

charities raise much-needed funds, so that they can continue making a

difference in the lives of the children they serve.”

KidCents was developed by The Rite Aid Foundation to provide Rite Aid

customers an opportunity to do even more to help the kids in the

communities Rite Aid serves. Through KidCents, members of Rite Aid’s wellness+

with Plenti program can round up their in-store or online purchases

to the nearest dollar and give their change to one of more than 360

nonprofit organizations focused on improving the health and wellbeing of

children.

To participate, Rite Aid customers can sign into their wellness+ with

Plenti account at www.kidcents.com

and review the profiles of approved KidCents charities they can choose

to support. Each charity profile features information about the

organization and the services it provides as well as stories of those

helped by the organization. Once a charity is selected, the next time

the customer shops at Rite Aid, their purchase will be rounded up to the

nearest dollar and their change will be designated to their selected

charity.

Nonprofit organizations interested in participating in The Rite Aid

Foundation’s KidCents program can visit www.kidcents.com/apply

to submit an application. To be eligible, an organization must be

classified as exempt from federal tax under section 501(c)(3) of the

Internal Revenue Service Code and meet the KidCents program guidelines.

For more information, visit www.kidcents.com.

Including the Big Hearts Give Challenge, The Rite Aid Foundation has

awarded nearly $25 million since 2001 to non-profit organizations.

Additionally, Rite Aid, through the efforts of its customers, supplier

partners and associates, has also raised more than $75 million for

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across the country since 1994.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is one of the nation’s leading

drugstore chains with nearly 4,600 stores in 31 states and the District

of Columbia and fiscal 2015 annual revenues of $26.5 billion.

Information about Rite Aid, including corporate background and press

releases, is available through the company’s website at www.riteaid.com.

The Rite Aid Foundation’s KidCents charities that participated in the

Big Hearts Give Challenge include:

Alabama

Hand in Paw Inc.

HEAL Inc.

HEALS, Inc.

YouthServe, Inc.

California

Bags4kids Foundation

Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center

Blind

Children’s Learning Center

Boys & Girls Club of Cypress

Boys

& Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley

Boys & Girls Clubs of the North

Valley

Child Abuse Prevention Council of Contra Costa County

Children

Today

Children’s Crisis Center of Stanislaus County

Children’s

Fund

Children’s Receiving Home of Sacramento

Coastal Kids Home

Care

Coastal Performing Arts Foundation

Happy Trails

Children’s Foundation

Healthier Kids Foundation

Home Start Inc.

Junior

Blind of America

Learning Enrichment After-School Program, Inc.

Maryvale

Miracle

Babies

Project Hope Alliance

Special Olympics San Diego County

Speech

and Language Development Center

The Carolyn E. Wylie Center for

Children, Youth and Families

Youth Violence Prevention Council

Colorado

Children’s Outreach Project

Colorado UpLift

Shiloh House

Connecticut

Covenant to Care for Children

Family & Children’s Aid

Kids

in Crisis

KIDSAFE CT

‘r Kids, Inc.

Georgia

A Child’s Voice Child Advocacy Center, Inc.

A Friend’s House, Inc.

Challenged

Child and Friends, Inc.

Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes

County Inc.

Chris Kids, Inc.

Ferst Foundation for Childhood

Literacy

SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center

Savannah Speech

and Hearing Center

Kentucky

Down Syndrome Association of Central Kentucky

Gateway Children’s

Advocacy Center

Harlan County Boys & Girls Club Inc.

Home

of the Innocents

Hope’s Place

The Center for Courageous Kids

Louisiana

Hope Extreme, Inc.

The Emerge Center

Maine

Mahoosuc Kids Association

Spruce Run Womancare Alliance

Maryland

Baltimore Child Abuse Center

Believe in Tomorrow Children’s

Foundation

Charles County Children’s Aid Society

Good Shepherd

Services

KEEN Greater DC

Kennedy Krieger Institute

The

Maryland Salem Children’s Trust Inc.

Massachusetts

Berkshire County Kids’ Place and Violence Prevention Center Inc.

Boys

& Girls Club of Greater Haverhill

Children’s Cove: The Cape &

Islands Child Advocacy Center

DIAL/SELF Youth & Community Services

House

of Peace & Education

House of Possibilities

Partners for

Youth with Disabilities, Inc.

The Home for Little Wanderers

Michigan

CARE House of Oakland County

Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County

Child

and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan, Inc.

Conductive

Learning Center

Ennis Center for Children

Inner City Youth

Group

Macomb County Rotating Emergency Shelter Team

The

Children’s Center

Washtenaw Area Council for Children

Whaley

Children’s Center

Mississippi

Mississippi Children’s Home Services

New Hampshire

Nashua Children’s Home

TLC Family Resource Center

Zebra

Crossings

New Jersey

Celtic Charms, Inc.

Community Treatment Solutions

Deirdre’s

House

Imagine, A Center for Coping with Loss

Oasis – A Haven

for Women and Children

Ocean of Love, Inc.

Someone’s Daughter

Summit

Speech School

The Alcove Center for Grieving Children and Families,

Inc.

The Children’s Home Society of New Jersey

New York

America SCORES New York

Astor Services for Children & Families

Birch

Family Services, Inc.

Boys & Girls Club of Eden

Boys &

Girls Clubs of Schenectady

Brooklyn Autism Center

Cameron

Community Ministries

Covenant House New York

Cradle Beach

Hillside

Children’s Center

Hunts Point Alliance for Children

Kids

Oneida Inc.

Learning Leaders

Madison Square Boys & Girls Club

McMahon/Ryan

Child Advocacy Center

Partnership for After School Education

Pathways,

Inc.

Rochester Childfirst Network

Safe Inc., of Schenectady

St.

Mary’s Healthcare System for Children

Summit Educational Resources

Syracuse

Silver Knight Foundation

The Children’s Aid Society

North Carolina

A Child’s Place

Child Advocacy Center, Inc.

Nazareth

Children’s Home

OASIS NC

Prevent Blindness North Carolina

Prevent

Child Abuse Rowan

The Little Willie Center

Wilmington Health

Access for Teens

Ohio

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Reserve

Cleveland Sight Center

ICONS

Inspiring

Minds

Providence Therapeutic Equestrian Center

The Littlest

Heroes

Youth Challenge

Oklahoma

Folds of Honor

Oregon

Children’s Cancer Association

KIDS Center

SouthSide Youth

Outreach

Pennsylvania

Aaron’s Acres

Attic Youth Center

Boys and Girls Club of

Chambersburg and Shippensburg

Camelot for Children, Inc.

Child

to Family Connections

Children’s Service Center of Wyoming Valley

Inc.

Dragonfly Forest

Dreams Go On Inc.

Equi-librium Inc.

Family

Services of Western Pennsylvania

Family Support of Central PA

Graceful

Acres

Harrisburg Police Athletic League

HMS School for

Children with Cerebral Palsy

Homeless Children’s Education Fund

Jeremiah’s

Place

Joshua House

Leg Up Farm

Nativity School of

Harrisburg

Sarah Heinz House

So Love Autistic Center

The

Center for Grieving Children

Wyoming Valley Children’s Association

Rhode Island

Children’s Friend and Service

The Matty Fund

South Carolina

The Dee Norton Lowcountry Children’s Center

Tennessee

Junior Achievement of the Ocoee Region

Y-MOT, Inc.

Utah

Foundation for Children and Youth with Diabetes

Vermont

Boys & Girls Club of Burlington

Virginia

Boys & Girls Club of Northern Shenandoah Valley Inc.

CJ’s

Thumbs Up Foundation

Edmarc Hospice for Children

EQUI-KIDS

Therapeutic Riding Program

Matthew’s Haven, Inc.

Special

Olympics Virginia, Inc.

Stop Child Abuse Now of Northern VA

Washington

A Gift for Special Children

American Childhood Cancer Organization

Inland Northwest

Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center

Reliable

Enterprises

West Virginia

Childhood Language Center

Children’s Therapy Clinic, Inc.

Crittenton

Services, Inc.

Disability Action Center Inc.

Youth Services

System, Inc.

