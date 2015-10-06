Roku Unveils Roku OS 7 and New Mobile App

Roku OS 7 Now Lets Consumers Follow Movies, Directors, Actors, TV
Shows and Receive Automatic Updates on Streaming Availability and
Pricing in My Feed;
New Mobile App Offers More Control, and Soon On-the-Go Access to
Follow When Away from Home
SARATOGA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roku
Inc. today announced Roku OS 7 filled with new discovery features
that give consumers more access to entertainment choices. With a major
update to Roku Feed consumers can now follow movies, TV shows, actors
and directors to receive automatic entertainment updates about pricing
and availability. Those at college or who travel and want to stream will
now be able to use the new Hotel and Dorm Connect feature for quick
wireless connectivity in locations that require log-in credentials to
access the network. In addition, the company unveiled a redesigned Roku
mobile app that brings more control to a mobile device, and soon will
feature an on-the-go mode that allows for access to features such as the
Roku Feed while away from home.
“Roku OS 7 delivers on our promise to give consumers TV on their terms,”
said Roku Founder and CEO Anthony Wood. “By delivering the best
collection of entertainment available for streaming, easy ways for
consumers to find and discover what they want to watch, and the
flexibility to decide how to stream, Roku delivers a superior streaming
experience.”
Built for Streamers – Unprecedented Level of Entertainment Search and
Discovery
In March, Roku introduced the Roku Feed, a first-of-its-kind discovery
feature that lets consumers know when favorite entertainment becomes
available for streaming – and at what price. At that time the company
debuted Movies Coming Soon, which allows consumers to “Follow” box
office movies they’re interested in and receive automatic updates when
the movie becomes available for streaming, from what provider and at
what price. With Roku OS 7, consumers can now follow movies, TV shows,
actors and directors to receive automatic updates in their Roku Feed.
Consumers will receive updates when a movie or a new episode of a TV
show becomes available, or the price changes.
Notifications on the Roku Home Screen help consumers easily discover
when they have new updates in the Roku Feed. Additionally, new updates
within the Roku Feed are clearly marked so consumers can quickly
identify new information about the entertainment they follow.
New Mobile App Offers Companion Experience
Roku is also releasing a major update to the free Roku Mobile App for
iOS and Android making it easier for consumers to access key features
including Roku Search, Roku Feed, Remote Control and Play on Roku. Now,
with just the tap of the screen, consumers can instantly access Voice
Search, view and add to Roku Feed, launch Play on Roku to display their
photos and videos on the big screen and much more. Similar to the Roku
Home Screen, the Roku Mobile App also displays notifications to make
consumers aware of new updates in the Roku Feed. “Pinch to zoom”
capabilities let consumers view every detail of their personal photos.
Hotel and Dorm Connect is a new feature that allows consumers to connect
their Roku player, Roku TV and Roku Streaming Stick®
to Wi-Fi networks that require sign-in through a web browser like those
commonly found in hotel rooms, college dorms and other public locations.
Consumers simply connect their Roku device to the password-protected
network, sign-in with their login credentials using the browser on their
mobile phone, tablet or laptop, and they’re ready to start streaming.
Now consumers have TV on their terms anywhere they go, whether it’s
after a long day of classes, on a family vacation or in the hotel on a
business trip.
Availability
Roku OS 7 will be rolled out to current-generation Roku players and Roku
TVs through a software update beginning in mid-October and is expected
to be completed in November.
About Roku OS 7
At the heart of the Roku streaming platform is the Roku OS, a powerful
operating system purpose-built for the TV screen. Designed to run
on affordable streaming players and TVs, the Roku OS gives consumers a
superior entertainment experience while enabling channel developers to
effectively grow and monetize their audiences through advanced
development, billing, and advertising tools. Using Roku Scene Graph,
content providers can quickly develop custom streaming channels and
deliver content to millions of devices worldwide. Roku Billing offers
seamless, one-click subscription to certain Roku channels, streamlining
users’ access to content, while accelerating developers’ user
acquisition efforts. Roku’s Ad Framework enables advertisers to reach
Roku’s large audience of TV streamers with sophisticated advertising
tools, while helping developers bring more, free, ad-supported content
to Roku users.
About Roku, Inc.
Roku is the creator of a popular streaming platform for delivering
entertainment to the TV. Roku streaming players and the Roku Streaming
Stick® are made by Roku and sold through major
retailers in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland and
Mexico. Roku licenses a reference design and operating system to TV
manufacturers to create co-branded Roku TV models. Under the Roku Powered™
program, Roku licenses its streaming platform to Pay TV providers around
the world who want to use the Internet to deliver entertainment services
through streaming players. Roku was founded by Anthony Wood, inventor of
the DVR. Roku is privately held and headquartered in Saratoga, Calif.,
U.S.
Roku and Streaming Stick are registered trademarks and Roku TV and Roku
Powered are trademarks of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.
