Roku Unveils Roku OS 7 and New Mobile App

SARATOGA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roku

Inc. today announced Roku OS 7 filled with new discovery features

that give consumers more access to entertainment choices. With a major

update to Roku Feed consumers can now follow movies, TV shows, actors

and directors to receive automatic entertainment updates about pricing

and availability. Those at college or who travel and want to stream will

now be able to use the new Hotel and Dorm Connect feature for quick

wireless connectivity in locations that require log-in credentials to

access the network. In addition, the company unveiled a redesigned Roku

mobile app that brings more control to a mobile device, and soon will

feature an on-the-go mode that allows for access to features such as the

Roku Feed while away from home.

“Roku OS 7 delivers on our promise to give consumers TV on their terms,”

said Roku Founder and CEO Anthony Wood. “By delivering the best

collection of entertainment available for streaming, easy ways for

consumers to find and discover what they want to watch, and the

flexibility to decide how to stream, Roku delivers a superior streaming

experience.”

Built for Streamers – Unprecedented Level of Entertainment Search and

Discovery

In March, Roku introduced the Roku Feed, a first-of-its-kind discovery

feature that lets consumers know when favorite entertainment becomes

available for streaming – and at what price. At that time the company

debuted Movies Coming Soon, which allows consumers to “Follow” box

office movies they’re interested in and receive automatic updates when

the movie becomes available for streaming, from what provider and at

what price. With Roku OS 7, consumers can now follow movies, TV shows,

actors and directors to receive automatic updates in their Roku Feed.

Consumers will receive updates when a movie or a new episode of a TV

show becomes available, or the price changes.

Notifications on the Roku Home Screen help consumers easily discover

when they have new updates in the Roku Feed. Additionally, new updates

within the Roku Feed are clearly marked so consumers can quickly

identify new information about the entertainment they follow.

New Mobile App Offers Companion Experience

Roku is also releasing a major update to the free Roku Mobile App for

iOS and Android making it easier for consumers to access key features

including Roku Search, Roku Feed, Remote Control and Play on Roku. Now,

with just the tap of the screen, consumers can instantly access Voice

Search, view and add to Roku Feed, launch Play on Roku to display their

photos and videos on the big screen and much more. Similar to the Roku

Home Screen, the Roku Mobile App also displays notifications to make

consumers aware of new updates in the Roku Feed. “Pinch to zoom”

capabilities let consumers view every detail of their personal photos.

Hotel and Dorm Connect is a new feature that allows consumers to connect

their Roku player, Roku TV and Roku Streaming Stick®

to Wi-Fi networks that require sign-in through a web browser like those

commonly found in hotel rooms, college dorms and other public locations.

Consumers simply connect their Roku device to the password-protected

network, sign-in with their login credentials using the browser on their

mobile phone, tablet or laptop, and they’re ready to start streaming.

Now consumers have TV on their terms anywhere they go, whether it’s

after a long day of classes, on a family vacation or in the hotel on a

business trip.

Availability

Roku OS 7 will be rolled out to current-generation Roku players and Roku

TVs through a software update beginning in mid-October and is expected

to be completed in November.

About Roku OS 7

At the heart of the Roku streaming platform is the Roku OS, a powerful

operating system purpose-built for the TV screen. Designed to run

on affordable streaming players and TVs, the Roku OS gives consumers a

superior entertainment experience while enabling channel developers to

effectively grow and monetize their audiences through advanced

development, billing, and advertising tools. Using Roku Scene Graph,

content providers can quickly develop custom streaming channels and

deliver content to millions of devices worldwide. Roku Billing offers

seamless, one-click subscription to certain Roku channels, streamlining

users’ access to content, while accelerating developers’ user

acquisition efforts. Roku’s Ad Framework enables advertisers to reach

Roku’s large audience of TV streamers with sophisticated advertising

tools, while helping developers bring more, free, ad-supported content

to Roku users.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku is the creator of a popular streaming platform for delivering

entertainment to the TV. Roku streaming players and the Roku Streaming

Stick® are made by Roku and sold through major

retailers in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland and

Mexico. Roku licenses a reference design and operating system to TV

manufacturers to create co-branded Roku TV models. Under the Roku Powered™

program, Roku licenses its streaming platform to Pay TV providers around

the world who want to use the Internet to deliver entertainment services

through streaming players. Roku was founded by Anthony Wood, inventor of

the DVR. Roku is privately held and headquartered in Saratoga, Calif.,

U.S.

Roku and Streaming Stick are registered trademarks and Roku TV and Roku

Powered are trademarks of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

