Root Insurance Announces Entry into California

The fast-growing insurer now offers quick, easy auto insurance in the state with the highest number of drivers

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Root Insurance, the nation’s first licensed insurance carrier powered by mobile, today announced its entry into California. Root is now available to 60% of the U.S. population.

“Root brings unparalleled personalization and control to the auto insurance market in California,” said Root CEO Alex Timm. “Through the Root app or website, customers can sign up and customize their coverage to immediately see how some coverage options can impact deductibles and limits. Root’s app makes the process easy—including filing claims.”

Californians will be able to sign up for Root’s insurance through the Root Insurance app or the website as of today. To get their rate, drivers simply estimate their annual mileage and submit their information. Root will do the rest.

The Root Insurance app is available on the App Store and Google Play. Root is a direct-to-consumer auto insurance product. Root doesn’t sell insurance through agents—putting the power in the hands of consumers. Downloading the app and setting up a profile only takes a few minutes.

About Root:

Root Insurance is the nation’s first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile and founded on the principle that car insurance rates should be based on how you drive, not who you are. Through smartphone technology and data science, Root measures driving behavior and uses it as the primary factor in determining rates. The results are personalized car insurance for good drivers, better rates, and a seamless mobile app experience. Telematics is not used in California; any represented savings from telematics data is not applicable in CA. Referral program also not applicable in CA. Visit joinroot.com/califaq for more information. Roadside Assistance is purchased as separate coverage in CA and NV.

Root is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, and is currently available to drivers in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah and will be coming to more states soon.

For more information, visit https://www.joinroot.com and get a free quote. Sign up online or download the app.

