Rutgers Business School Offers Mini-MBA Program on Supply Chain in a Digitized Network

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rutgers Business School will be offering its innovative Mini-MBA
program, Supply Chain in a Digitized Network, again this
year. Designed for experienced and emerging supply chain leaders who are
proactively seeking to understand the massive shift and impact digital
innovations and technology will have on the supply chain industry, the
accelerated certificate program will be offered by Rutgers Business
School Executive Education from April 3 – 7, 2017, in New Brunswick, New
Jersey.
Margaret O’Donnell, Program Manager, said, “Every industry is ripe for
digital disruption and Supply Chain is no exception. Innovation and
technology are at the core of every business revolution, and so it must
be with your Supply Chain.”
The Mini-MBA™: Supply Chain in a Digitized Network certificate
program is be led by a team of top industry experts and faculty from
Rutgers Business School Supply Chain department who present a new
business model for Supply Chain in a Digitized Network.
“This program is designed for those who aspire to embrace new technology
and lead innovation in their organization’s structure, technology, and
processes. Progressive companies and leaders need to reexamine their
current business models to maximize supply chain effectiveness and
capture the essential technological capabilities required to enable high
performing teams to proactively stay ahead of the competition,” said
O’Donnell.
- Developing New Perspectives in Supply Chain
-
Understanding the Impact of Global Economics
- Creating an Omni-channel Customer Experience
- Maximizing Global Agility in a Digital Age
- Developing Data Driven Insights to Move from Cloud to Clarity
-
Emerging Tech and Trends in Supply Chain
- Supply Chain Finance
- Activating Innovation and Agile Development
Past participants have said “companies are re-defining their supply
chain management based upon the new thoughts that the instructors
presented” and “hearing classmates discuss how technology is
reshaping their business was very valuable.”
Apply
today for the Mini-MBA program, Supply Chain in a Digitized
Network. This program has been approved by the New Jersey Department
of Labor for workforce training grants, so funding may be available for
those receiving unemployment benefits. This program has also been
approved by the State Approving Agency and the Department of Veterans
Affairs, so funding may be available for those eligible to receive GI
Bill educational benefits. Contact us for more information.
If prospective participants have any questions about the program or
application, they can contact Margaret O’Donnell, Program Manager, at
848-445-9417 or modonnell@business.rutgers.edu.
Contacts
Rutgers
Margaret O’Donnell, 848-445-9417
Program Manager
modonnell@business.rutgers.edu