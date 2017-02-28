Rutgers Business School Offers Mini-MBA Program on Supply Chain in a Digitized Network

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rutgers Business School will be offering its innovative Mini-MBA

program, Supply Chain in a Digitized Network, again this

year. Designed for experienced and emerging supply chain leaders who are

proactively seeking to understand the massive shift and impact digital

innovations and technology will have on the supply chain industry, the

accelerated certificate program will be offered by Rutgers Business

School Executive Education from April 3 – 7, 2017, in New Brunswick, New

Jersey.





Margaret O’Donnell, Program Manager, said, “Every industry is ripe for

digital disruption and Supply Chain is no exception. Innovation and

technology are at the core of every business revolution, and so it must

be with your Supply Chain.”

The Mini-MBA™: Supply Chain in a Digitized Network certificate

program is be led by a team of top industry experts and faculty from

Rutgers Business School Supply Chain department who present a new

business model for Supply Chain in a Digitized Network.

“This program is designed for those who aspire to embrace new technology

and lead innovation in their organization’s structure, technology, and

processes. Progressive companies and leaders need to reexamine their

current business models to maximize supply chain effectiveness and

capture the essential technological capabilities required to enable high

performing teams to proactively stay ahead of the competition,” said

O’Donnell.

Key

Topics Include:

Developing New Perspectives in Supply Chain

Understanding the Impact of Global Economics

Creating an Omni-channel Customer Experience

Maximizing Global Agility in a Digital Age

Developing Data Driven Insights to Move from Cloud to Clarity

Emerging Tech and Trends in Supply Chain

Supply Chain Finance

Activating Innovation and Agile Development

Past participants have said “companies are re-defining their supply

chain management based upon the new thoughts that the instructors

presented” and “hearing classmates discuss how technology is

reshaping their business was very valuable.”

Apply

today for the Mini-MBA program, Supply Chain in a Digitized

Network. This program has been approved by the New Jersey Department

of Labor for workforce training grants, so funding may be available for

those receiving unemployment benefits. This program has also been

approved by the State Approving Agency and the Department of Veterans

Affairs, so funding may be available for those eligible to receive GI

Bill educational benefits. Contact us for more information.

If prospective participants have any questions about the program or

application, they can contact Margaret O’Donnell, Program Manager, at

848-445-9417 or modonnell@business.rutgers.edu.

Contacts

Rutgers

Margaret O’Donnell, 848-445-9417

Program Manager

modonnell@business.rutgers.edu