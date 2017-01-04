Safilo and Interaxon Introduce SAFILOX Brain-sensing Eyewear Platform, Helping Consumers Find Their “Flow” Through Beautiful Designer Frames

Smith Lowdown Focus Mpowered by Muse™ to Help Athletes at All Levels
Enhance Their Performance and Cognitive Abilities
LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Safilo Group, the fully integrated Italian eyewear creator and worldwide
distributor of quality and trust, and Interaxon, the world leader in
consumer brain-sensing technology, today presented SAFILOX, a
new eyewear platform designed to infuse the latest brain-sensing and
cognitive training technology into lifestyle and iconic eyewear in the
Safilo portfolio, which includes brands such as Smith, Carrera and
Polaroid. The presentation was made at the 2017 Consumer Electronics
Show, being held in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5-8.
The first product built on the new platform is Smith’s Lowdown Focus
Mpowered by Muse. Designed for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, the new
“smart” sunglasses integrate Interaxon’s Muse brain-sensing technology
into the popular and stylish Smith Lowdown frames to deliver cognitive
training technology via beautifully designed eyewear that wearers can
sport every day.
Lowdown Focus Mpowered by Muse’s frames includes brainwave-sensing EEG,
EOG and EMG technology as well as other sensors, including a 3-axis
accelerometer, a 3-axis gyro, a 3-axis magnetometer, a UV sensor (UVA
and UVB), a temperature gauge and a pressure sensor, providing a rich
upgrade path for applications via an open SDK. The app developed to work
with Lowdown Focus Mpowered by Muse will initially focus on helping
users engage in regular cognitive training, with special features to
enhance energy management and attention immediately before competition
and exercises to reintegrate into daily conditioning.
The brain is central to athletic development and outcomes, not to
mention the quality and value of those outcomes. Importantly,
performance is a multifactorial process that begins and ends with the
human brain. By implementing the Muse technology into Smith glasses, the
two companies have advanced a brain-first approach to maintaining brain
health and performance.
Interaxon’s Muse brain-sensing technology has been in use for two years
in the Muse meditation headband, which is employed by athletes, coaches,
clinicians and more than 100 hospitals and universities worldwide. The
technology measures brainwave activity during meditation and provides
users with feedback and guidance to help them relax and focus.
“Thanks to Safilo’s expertise in renewed iconic design and craftsmanship
dating back to 1878, we are in constant pursuit of innovation and have
been able to integrate a truly unique technology into inspirationally
designed and stylish eyewear,” said Thorsten Brandt, general manager of
Safilo’s sports and outdoor lifestyle brands. “With the launch of
Lowdown Focus Mpowered by Muse, we’re adding another dimension to how
the Smith brand enables athletes around the world. We’ve been providing
superior vision and safety through our market-leading goggles and
helmets for more than 50 years and are excited to add cognitive training
and conditioning to our offering. Active consumers at all levels
intuitively understand the importance of finding their focus, yet up
until now, there haven’t been a lot of products that help you up your
mental game. We believe our collaboration with Interaxon is truly unique
and something our customers will love. This is a first in bringing
together innovative products that beautifully blend technology, form and
style.”
“We’re excited to extend the positive impact of our technology to a
broader audience,” said Derek Luke, CEO, Interaxon. “Wearers of Lowdown
Focus Mpowered by Muse will be supported to develop a consistent mental
training practice, leading to greater levels of performance and focus
whether they’re competing, studying, parenting or working. Our
collaboration with Safilo has resulted in the first mental
performance-enhancing eyewear on the market and the first device users
will wear throughout the day, increasing the likelihood they will engage
in beneficial exercises more often and consistently.”
Interaxon will be previewing the Smith Lowdown Focus Mpowered by Muse
and its associated application at the Venetian, Suite 31-328. CES takes
place Jan 5 – 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Smith Lowdown Focus Mpowered by Muse sunglasses are expected to be
available to consumers in the 3rd Quarter of 2017.
About Smith:
Originating from Sun Valley, Idaho, Smith was founded in 1965 with the
invention of the first snow goggle featuring a sealed thermal lens and
breathable vent foam. With 50 years of innovation and design experience,
Smith is widely known today as an industry leader that pioneers advanced
eyewear and helmets that incorporate dynamic technologies, optimized
performance and clean styling to fuel fun beyond walls. Smith seeks to
power thrilling experiences in snow, surf, bike, fish and peak
performance outdoor adventures with a comprehensive collection that
exudes modern style and vibrant personality. To Smith, the experience is
everything. Smith is part of Safilo Group. Additional information is
available at smithoptics.com.
About Interaxon:
At Interaxon,
we develop engaging experiences using brainwave-sensing technology
designed to help you free yourself from physical, emotional and mental
obstacles so you get more out of every moment. Our mission is to enable
you to live a happier, healthier and more connected life with leading
brainwave technologies and experiences. Our flagship product is the Muse
headband, a sensory headband that is designed to help you meditate by
providing you real-time audio and visual feedback on your meditative
state through the Muse companion app. More information about Interaxon
and the Muse headband is available at http://www.choosemuse.com/.
About Safilo Group:
Safilo Group is the fully integrated Italian eyewear creator and
worldwide distributor of quality and trust, leader in the premium sector
for sunglasses, optical frames and sports eyewear. Design inspired and
brand driven, Safilo translates extraordinary design into excellent
products created thanks to superior craftsmanship expertise dating back
to 1878. With an extensive wholly owned global distribution network in
39 countries – in North and Latin America, Europe, Middle East and
Africa, and Asia Pacific and China – Safilo is committed to quality
distribution of its products all around the world. Safilo’s portfolio
encompasses Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Safilo, Oxydo, Dior, Dior Homme,
Fendi, Gucci, Banana Republic, Bobbi Brown, BOSS, BOSS Orange, Céline,
Elie Saab, Fossil, Givenchy, havaianas, Jack Spade, Jimmy Choo, Juicy
Couture, kate spade new york, Liz Claiborne, Marc Jacobs, Max Mara,
Max&Co., Pierre Cardin, Saks Fifth Avenue, Swatch, and Tommy Hilfiger.
Listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg
SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI), in 2015 Safilo recorded net revenues for Euro
1,279 million.
