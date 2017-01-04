Safilo and Interaxon Introduce SAFILOX Brain-sensing Eyewear Platform, Helping Consumers Find Their “Flow” Through Beautiful Designer Frames

Smith Lowdown Focus Mpowered by Muse™ to Help Athletes at All Levels

Enhance Their Performance and Cognitive Abilities

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Safilo Group, the fully integrated Italian eyewear creator and worldwide

distributor of quality and trust, and Interaxon, the world leader in

consumer brain-sensing technology, today presented SAFILOX, a

new eyewear platform designed to infuse the latest brain-sensing and

cognitive training technology into lifestyle and iconic eyewear in the

Safilo portfolio, which includes brands such as Smith, Carrera and

Polaroid. The presentation was made at the 2017 Consumer Electronics

Show, being held in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5-8.

The first product built on the new platform is Smith’s Lowdown Focus

Mpowered by Muse. Designed for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, the new

“smart” sunglasses integrate Interaxon’s Muse brain-sensing technology

into the popular and stylish Smith Lowdown frames to deliver cognitive

training technology via beautifully designed eyewear that wearers can

sport every day.

Lowdown Focus Mpowered by Muse’s frames includes brainwave-sensing EEG,

EOG and EMG technology as well as other sensors, including a 3-axis

accelerometer, a 3-axis gyro, a 3-axis magnetometer, a UV sensor (UVA

and UVB), a temperature gauge and a pressure sensor, providing a rich

upgrade path for applications via an open SDK. The app developed to work

with Lowdown Focus Mpowered by Muse will initially focus on helping

users engage in regular cognitive training, with special features to

enhance energy management and attention immediately before competition

and exercises to reintegrate into daily conditioning.

The brain is central to athletic development and outcomes, not to

mention the quality and value of those outcomes. Importantly,

performance is a multifactorial process that begins and ends with the

human brain. By implementing the Muse technology into Smith glasses, the

two companies have advanced a brain-first approach to maintaining brain

health and performance.

Interaxon’s Muse brain-sensing technology has been in use for two years

in the Muse meditation headband, which is employed by athletes, coaches,

clinicians and more than 100 hospitals and universities worldwide. The

technology measures brainwave activity during meditation and provides

users with feedback and guidance to help them relax and focus.

“Thanks to Safilo’s expertise in renewed iconic design and craftsmanship

dating back to 1878, we are in constant pursuit of innovation and have

been able to integrate a truly unique technology into inspirationally

designed and stylish eyewear,” said Thorsten Brandt, general manager of

Safilo’s sports and outdoor lifestyle brands. “With the launch of

Lowdown Focus Mpowered by Muse, we’re adding another dimension to how

the Smith brand enables athletes around the world. We’ve been providing

superior vision and safety through our market-leading goggles and

helmets for more than 50 years and are excited to add cognitive training

and conditioning to our offering. Active consumers at all levels

intuitively understand the importance of finding their focus, yet up

until now, there haven’t been a lot of products that help you up your

mental game. We believe our collaboration with Interaxon is truly unique

and something our customers will love. This is a first in bringing

together innovative products that beautifully blend technology, form and

style.”

“We’re excited to extend the positive impact of our technology to a

broader audience,” said Derek Luke, CEO, Interaxon. “Wearers of Lowdown

Focus Mpowered by Muse will be supported to develop a consistent mental

training practice, leading to greater levels of performance and focus

whether they’re competing, studying, parenting or working. Our

collaboration with Safilo has resulted in the first mental

performance-enhancing eyewear on the market and the first device users

will wear throughout the day, increasing the likelihood they will engage

in beneficial exercises more often and consistently.”

Interaxon will be previewing the Smith Lowdown Focus Mpowered by Muse

and its associated application at the Venetian, Suite 31-328. CES takes

place Jan 5 – 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Smith Lowdown Focus Mpowered by Muse sunglasses are expected to be

available to consumers in the 3rd Quarter of 2017.

About Smith:

Originating from Sun Valley, Idaho, Smith was founded in 1965 with the

invention of the first snow goggle featuring a sealed thermal lens and

breathable vent foam. With 50 years of innovation and design experience,

Smith is widely known today as an industry leader that pioneers advanced

eyewear and helmets that incorporate dynamic technologies, optimized

performance and clean styling to fuel fun beyond walls. Smith seeks to

power thrilling experiences in snow, surf, bike, fish and peak

performance outdoor adventures with a comprehensive collection that

exudes modern style and vibrant personality. To Smith, the experience is

everything. Smith is part of Safilo Group. Additional information is

available at smithoptics.com.

About Interaxon:

At Interaxon,

we develop engaging experiences using brainwave-sensing technology

designed to help you free yourself from physical, emotional and mental

obstacles so you get more out of every moment. Our mission is to enable

you to live a happier, healthier and more connected life with leading

brainwave technologies and experiences. Our flagship product is the Muse

headband, a sensory headband that is designed to help you meditate by

providing you real-time audio and visual feedback on your meditative

state through the Muse companion app. More information about Interaxon

and the Muse headband is available at http://www.choosemuse.com/.

About Safilo Group:

Safilo Group is the fully integrated Italian eyewear creator and

worldwide distributor of quality and trust, leader in the premium sector

for sunglasses, optical frames and sports eyewear. Design inspired and

brand driven, Safilo translates extraordinary design into excellent

products created thanks to superior craftsmanship expertise dating back

to 1878. With an extensive wholly owned global distribution network in

39 countries – in North and Latin America, Europe, Middle East and

Africa, and Asia Pacific and China – Safilo is committed to quality

distribution of its products all around the world. Safilo’s portfolio

encompasses Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Safilo, Oxydo, Dior, Dior Homme,

Fendi, Gucci, Banana Republic, Bobbi Brown, BOSS, BOSS Orange, Céline,

Elie Saab, Fossil, Givenchy, havaianas, Jack Spade, Jimmy Choo, Juicy

Couture, kate spade new york, Liz Claiborne, Marc Jacobs, Max Mara,

Max&Co., Pierre Cardin, Saks Fifth Avenue, Swatch, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg

SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI), in 2015 Safilo recorded net revenues for Euro

1,279 million.

